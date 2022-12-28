Read full article on original website
Have You Heard The Story Of The Maine House Built In England?
As a history geek, I am all about this kind of stuff. And, when I first heard this story, I knew I had to know more. According to Only In Your State, there is a house in North Berwick that was actually built in England!. So, was the home transported...
How Many Jo-Ann Stores Are Closing in Maine, New Hampshire in 2023?
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts, which began as a single store in 1943, has about 850 stores in 49 states, according to its website. The popular craft retailer has five locations in Maine and nine locations in New Hampshire. JOANN is reported to be closing some of its stores in 2023.
Mainers Could Be Eligible For Storm Damage Assistance
While the pre-Christmas storm did not do as much damage here in Maine as it did in other places, thousands of Mainers are still dealing with damage to their homes caused by the fierce winds and heavy rain that fell on Maine on December 22nd and December 23rd. Unfortunately, some...
WGME
Warm and wet to welcome in 2023 in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Mild weather is in store for Friday and the New Year weekend. Rain will arrive on Saturday evening, and it’s looking wet and mild as we start 2023. Mild temperatures will continue into much of next week. Friday will be mild, though the temperature forecast is a...
This Maine Gas Station Is Often So Crowded It Causes Tempers to Flare
Gas prices, on average, give me an ulcer. I am sure you understand what it feels like when you look down at the dash and see that revolting, "E" light up. Normally, when things light up, I think it's pretty. But now, the letter E and the color red make me feel nauseous.
WCVB
Anthony's Favorites: Maine's remote Golden Road
NEEDHAM, Mass. — As 2022 comes to an end, we are looking back at our favorite stories of the year. Among Anthony Everett's favorite stories: our trip to Maine's remote "Golden Road."
The Maine County With the Most Crimes Committed in 2021 Might Surprise You
There’s no surprise that Maine is one of the safest states in the country. We are blessed to live somewhere with minimal crime and to live in areas where there’s no need for any heightened fear. Of course, as with anywhere, crime does occur throughout our state and...
Here Is the Snowmobile Trail Conditions Report 2023
Another year, another chance to hit the trails. Thankfully, WBLM has your connection to the latest snowmobile conditions throughout Maine and New Hampshire. We know you're looking to get some amazing riding done in northern New England, and there are plenty of trails and towns that you are your family can explore this winter.
thewindhameagle.com
The Scoop on Winter Salt: How it Could Impact the Environment
Mainers are no strangers to the winter season and its necessary snow/ice maintenance. This maintenance keeps people safe during snow or freezing weather for activities such as commuting to work, visiting family during the holidays, dropping kids off at school, or even walking your furry friend. However, the many benefits that road salting provides are matched by some opportunities for improvement. Road salt can contaminate drinking water, kill or endanger wildlife, increase soil erosion, and damage private and public property.
wabi.tv
“Chaotic and frightful, gorgeous and beautiful” - photographer details Acadia storm coverage
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Last week at this time, Maine was getting pounded by rain and winds of around 70 miles per hour on the coast. Conditions like this came with destruction and power outages --- but it also made for a photographer’s dream. We saw incredible images...
truecountry935.com
Winter Ice Safety Tips
Winter is one of the greatest seasons to enjoy the Maine outdoors but Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife urges yo to do so safely. Please keep in mind that ice conditions are always changing. There are many factors to consider when determining whether the ice conditions are safe, and they can vary from day-to-day and from one water body to the next.
Here Are 21 Totally Not Real Towns in Maine that People Think Are Totally Real
Maine has "towns" that don't even have names. But if you head north on Interstate 95, you will eventually see a sign for T2-R8. As in a town line of sorts. I know there are lots of folks who drive through it all the time. I'm assuming it's based on where it falls on a map, or some kind of grid. Never mind all the unorganized territories people also live in.
wabi.tv
Maine could see dueling referendums about power ownership
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A group that wants to prevent the creation of a publicly-owned power company in Maine has submitted signatures to the state calling for a referendum to halt the project. The group is called No Blank Checks and it’s supported by the parent company of Central Maine...
WPFO
3 Maine outdoors issues to watch in 2023
(BDN) -- The effects of chemical contamination of Maine’s fish and wildlife, the impact of the revamped antlerless deer permit system and winter tick mortality among moose are three of the key areas outdoor enthusiasts should follow as we head into 2023. Many important questions remain unanswered from 2022...
mainepublic.org
Mainers without enough food jumped by more than 40% over the past year, report finds
A new report finds that the number of people without enough food in Maine jumped by more than 40% over the past year. The study, from the nonprofit Hunger Free America, found that nearly 66,000 Mainers didn't have enough food over a weeklong period in October. The organization relied on data from the U.S. Census Burau's Household Pulse Survey.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Maine
Maine is one of the snowiest and coldest states in the entire US. It’s the northern most state in the northeast and is an important part of New England and northeastern culture. Living in Maine requires learning to live with the snow, as we are about to find out. Let’s discover the snowiest place in Maine, plus a few other facts about the Pine Tree State!
truecountry935.com
Last Remaining Sears in Maine to Close
The only two remaining Sears Authorized Hometown Stores left in Maine, one in Farmington, is beginning the process of closing it’s doors. The other location is in Caribou. According to the Bangor Daily News, the stores have started liquidation sales.
Outdoor Adventure in Maine: Updates on Trails, Parks, and Events
Peaceful Maine LakePhoto byPhoto by Keith Luke on UnsplashonUnsplash. Maine is a state known for its outdoor recreational opportunities, with a wealth of trails, parks, and natural areas that provide endless opportunities for outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, fishing, and hunting. Here is a closer look at some of the updates on outdoor activities in Maine:
4 Places to Get Great Maine Seafood Tourists Don’t Know About
During Maine's summer tourist season, people "from away" flock to Maine to visit and have some of the best seafood in the country. Lobster is obviously one of the big choices, of course. I always find it funny when tourists are surprised that live lobsters aren't red. We don't help...
wabi.tv
What to expect for the Maine Housing market for 2023
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As we move towards a new year, there is one question that remains on many people’s minds: what will the housing market be like next year?. Over the past few years, the market has been generally trending upward. And despite significant interest rate changes in...
