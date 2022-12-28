ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mainers Could Be Eligible For Storm Damage Assistance

While the pre-Christmas storm did not do as much damage here in Maine as it did in other places, thousands of Mainers are still dealing with damage to their homes caused by the fierce winds and heavy rain that fell on Maine on December 22nd and December 23rd. Unfortunately, some...
WGME

Warm and wet to welcome in 2023 in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Mild weather is in store for Friday and the New Year weekend. Rain will arrive on Saturday evening, and it’s looking wet and mild as we start 2023. Mild temperatures will continue into much of next week. Friday will be mild, though the temperature forecast is a...
102.9 WBLM

Here Is the Snowmobile Trail Conditions Report 2023

Another year, another chance to hit the trails. Thankfully, WBLM has your connection to the latest snowmobile conditions throughout Maine and New Hampshire. We know you're looking to get some amazing riding done in northern New England, and there are plenty of trails and towns that you are your family can explore this winter.
thewindhameagle.com

The Scoop on Winter Salt: How it Could Impact the Environment

Mainers are no strangers to the winter season and its necessary snow/ice maintenance. This maintenance keeps people safe during snow or freezing weather for activities such as commuting to work, visiting family during the holidays, dropping kids off at school, or even walking your furry friend. However, the many benefits that road salting provides are matched by some opportunities for improvement. Road salt can contaminate drinking water, kill or endanger wildlife, increase soil erosion, and damage private and public property.
truecountry935.com

Winter Ice Safety Tips

Winter is one of the greatest seasons to enjoy the Maine outdoors but Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife urges yo to do so safely. Please keep in mind that ice conditions are always changing. There are many factors to consider when determining whether the ice conditions are safe, and they can vary from day-to-day and from one water body to the next.
wabi.tv

Maine could see dueling referendums about power ownership

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A group that wants to prevent the creation of a publicly-owned power company in Maine has submitted signatures to the state calling for a referendum to halt the project. The group is called No Blank Checks and it’s supported by the parent company of Central Maine...
WPFO

3 Maine outdoors issues to watch in 2023

(BDN) -- The effects of chemical contamination of Maine’s fish and wildlife, the impact of the revamped antlerless deer permit system and winter tick mortality among moose are three of the key areas outdoor enthusiasts should follow as we head into 2023. Many important questions remain unanswered from 2022...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Maine

Maine is one of the snowiest and coldest states in the entire US. It’s the northern most state in the northeast and is an important part of New England and northeastern culture. Living in Maine requires learning to live with the snow, as we are about to find out. Let’s discover the snowiest place in Maine, plus a few other facts about the Pine Tree State!
truecountry935.com

Last Remaining Sears in Maine to Close

The only two remaining Sears Authorized Hometown Stores left in Maine, one in Farmington, is beginning the process of closing it’s doors. The other location is in Caribou. According to the Bangor Daily News, the stores have started liquidation sales.
FARMINGTON, ME
Rachel Perkins

Outdoor Adventure in Maine: Updates on Trails, Parks, and Events

Peaceful Maine LakePhoto byPhoto by Keith Luke on UnsplashonUnsplash. Maine is a state known for its outdoor recreational opportunities, with a wealth of trails, parks, and natural areas that provide endless opportunities for outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, fishing, and hunting. Here is a closer look at some of the updates on outdoor activities in Maine:
wabi.tv

What to expect for the Maine Housing market for 2023

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As we move towards a new year, there is one question that remains on many people’s minds: what will the housing market be like next year?. Over the past few years, the market has been generally trending upward. And despite significant interest rate changes in...
