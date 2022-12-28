Read full article on original website
NHL
2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic by the numbers
2 - The 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic marks the second outdoor NHL game at Fenway Park, following the 2010 NHL Winter Classic. It will become the fourth venue to host multiple outdoor NHL games, joining Pittsburgh's Heinz Field (2011 NHL Winter Classic and 2017 NHL Stadium Series™), New York's Yankee Stadium (two 2014 NHL Stadium Series contests) and Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Nevada (both NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe™ contests).
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Devils’ 3-1 Loss to Bruins
The concern level for the New Jersey Devils is beginning to rise. In what has been a common theme over the last month, they played a strong game but still couldn’t find a way to outscore their opponent. The result was a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins, moving them to 1-7-1 in their last nine games. While there was good to take away again, the team needs to shuffle things around in a hurry. Here are four takeaways from the loss.
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Sharks: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against San Jose on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and the San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center. Game 38: Dallas Stars (22-9-6, 50 points) vs. San Jose Sharks...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'PLAY FOR EACH OTHER'
After scoring the game winning goal in Seattle, Jonathan Huberdeau reflects on the win over the Kraken. "Yeah, especially after a tough loss here, going there obviously we knew it was going to be hard, but we stuck with it. Showed some character in the third period and found a way to win. We needed that it was huge, to get ahead in the standings as well."
NHL
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Jets
The Oilers finish off the year with the second game of a back-to-back culminating against the Winnipeg Jets on New Year's Eve at Rogers Place. The Edmonton Oilers wrap up 2022 with a New Year's Eve contest at Rogers Place against the Winnipeg Jets. You can watch the game on...
NHL
Official Stars Podcast: A Podman salute to 2022
This week Razor and Mike bid farewell to 2022 and recap the top stories of the calendar year. The Podman Rush bids farewell to 2022 as Razor and Mike recap the top Dallas Stars stories of the calendar year and eagerly await the return of NYE at the AAC. Podman...
The Hockey Writers
Ultimate Perseverance: the Bryan Berard Story
In today’s article, we look back at the life and career of former New York Islanders defenceman Bryan Berard. From his early life growing up in Rhode Island to becoming a young star in the NHL, we reflect on his journey in which he showed ultimate perseverance by returning to the league following a life-altering injury.
NHL
Mailbag #47: Ending The Year On A High Note
RALEIGH, NC. - If you're a believer in carrying positive momentum into the new year, then you're feeling great about the Carolina Hurricanes right now. Going into 2023 with a franchise record 10 consecutive wins and points in 16 straight games, the group's hard work has been paying off and their ascent up the league's standings has been spectacular.
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Dec. 30
WASHINGTON - The Canadiens held practice at Capital One Arena on Friday. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St- Louis during the skate:. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 77 - Kirby Dach. 68 - Mike Hoffman 71 - Jake Evans 17...
NHL
Jets at World Juniors - Day 6
Lucius and McGroarty light the lamp on New Year's Eve. One of the most exciting days of the World Junior Hockey Championship always seems to be New Year's Eve. All four Winnipeg Jets prospects were in action, and three of them were competing in a game that would settle top spot in Group B.
NHL
Raanta, Hurricanes shut out Panthers for franchise-best 10th win in row
Goalie makes 19 saves, Carolina extends point streak to 16. Antti Raanta recorded his 17th NHL shutout as the Hurricanes extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 4-0 victory against the Panthers. 04:55 •. The Carolina Hurricanes won a franchise-record 10th straight game when Antti Raanta made 19...
NHL
Schmaltz Continues Stellar Play Alongside Keller and Boyd
Forward has 16 points in 18 games since returning to Arizona's lineup this season. Nick Schmaltz is on the hunt. The 26-year-old forward is coming off a career-best 59 points in 63 games last season, and though he missed a little time this season after sustaining an injury in the first game of the year, he picked up right where he left off upon his return.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Kings
Playing a New Year's Eve day game, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (12-17-7) will visit Todd McLellan's Los Angeles Kings (21-12-6) on Saturday afternoon. Game time at Crypto.com Arena is 4:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online...
NHL
Situation Room Initiated Challenge: DAL @ MIN - 19:13 of the Third Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned. No goal Minnesota. Explanation: Video review determined that Minnesota's Frederick Gaudreau preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Samuel Walker's goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
NHL
WJC RECAP - 29.12.22
Topi Ronni, William Stromgren pick up wins on Thursday. Flames prospects Topi Ronni and William Stromgren picked up wins with Finland and Sweden on Thursday at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. Finland 3, Latvia 0. Ronni and Finland picked up their second win of the tournament on Thursday, shutting...
NHL
Zizing 'Em Up: NHL general managers discuss 2023 Trade Deadline
TORONTO -- As a way of ushering in 2023, let's examine what might be in store in the hockey world in the coming months. To do that, NHL.com introduces The General Managers' Roundtable: New Year's Edition. We've enlisted the services of the Edmonton Oilers' Ken Holland, Bill Guerin of the Minnesota Wild and the Dallas Stars' Jim Nill to peer into their respective crystal balls for some insight into the future as it pertains to the final three-plus months of the 2022-23 season.
NHL
Rino Hischier Proud Beyond Words of Son Nico | FEATURE
In an exclusive interview, Nico Hisciher's father opens up to Amanda Stein about his son's captaincy, his fierce loyalty and drive for success in New Jersey. At the far corner of the Devils practice rink, Rino Hischier stood for a stoic moment by himself watching as his son and his team took to the ice for practice. The elder Hischier has been to New Jersey many times before with Nico already in his sixth NHL season, but this time it is a little different, as he is joined by the fathers, mentors, and guests of the players his son leads.
NHL
Flyers Sign Defenseman Ethan Samson to Entry-Level Contract
The Philadelphia Flyers announced the club has signed defenseman Ethan Samson to an entry-level contract. The Philadelphia Flyers announced the club has signed defenseman Ethan Samson to an entry-level contract, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Samson, 19 (8/23/03), owns 24 points (9-15=24), eight power-play...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. CANUCKS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Vancouver. After a couple days away, the Flames are back in action to wrap up the calendar year with a divisional battle vs. the Vancouver Canucks at the Scotiabank Saddledome. As per the lines and pairings used in the morning skate, tonight's...
NHL
Penguins coach recalls family Fenway memories ahead of Winter Classic
BOSTON -- When Mike Sullivan talks about his childhood, about the baseball-tinged memories that suffused his years growing up in the Boston suburb of Marshfield, it feels palpable. The tinny radio, with the voices of Ken Coleman or Ned Martin. The games of cribbage between him and his grandfather as...
