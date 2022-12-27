ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cryptocurrencywire.com

Four Possible Crypto Trends to Watch in 2023

A recent report released by Steven Goulden, a senior analyst at Cumberland, has identified a number of “green shoots” that could emerge in the cryptocurrency market in 2023 in spite of this year’s turbulent cryptocurrency collapses and price drops. Goulden highlights four new trends in the report, titled “Year in Review,” that in the next two years will significantly advance the cryptocurrency market.
Reuters

China's BYD raises car prices after subsidy cuts

SHANGHAI, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Leading Chinese electric car manufacturer BYD Co has adjusted its product prices starting from Jan. 1, citing the impact of reduced subsidies for new energy vehicles since November last year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy