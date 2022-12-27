Read full article on original website
cryptocurrencywire.com
Four Possible Crypto Trends to Watch in 2023
A recent report released by Steven Goulden, a senior analyst at Cumberland, has identified a number of “green shoots” that could emerge in the cryptocurrency market in 2023 in spite of this year’s turbulent cryptocurrency collapses and price drops. Goulden highlights four new trends in the report, titled “Year in Review,” that in the next two years will significantly advance the cryptocurrency market.
Mexico’s Peso, Bouncing Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels, Could Slip in 2023
Mexico’s peso, which is ending 2022 with one of its strongest performances in a decade, could have its gains wiped out in 2023 after an expected end to the Bank of Mexico’s rate hikes cycle. The possibility of a recession in the U.S., a top-trade partner, also factors...
China's BYD raises car prices after subsidy cuts
SHANGHAI, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Leading Chinese electric car manufacturer BYD Co has adjusted its product prices starting from Jan. 1, citing the impact of reduced subsidies for new energy vehicles since November last year.
