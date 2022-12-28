ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd boast highest average attendance in world football as top 10 are revealed including shock Premier League club

By Etienne Fermie
 3 days ago
MANCHESTER UNITED have registered the highest average attendances in world football in 2022.

The Red Devils' historic Old Trafford home has needed a facelift for a number of years, but can still pack passionate fans in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UsFIr_0jweC0St00
Manchester United have been well backed by their supporters this year Credit: Getty

United's calendar year has been dogged by protests against ownership off the pitch and many underwhelming performances on it.

But, as things look to be improving under Erik ten Hag, United's fans have been with them every step of the way - packing into the Theatre of Dreams in their droves.

Of its 74,310 capacity, an average of 73,690 seats have been filled at Man United matches at Old Trafford this year.

With United No1, let's take a look at the rest of this year's top ten - with a less fancied Prem name making the list.

10. AC MILAN

AC Milan still play at historic old home San Siro, which is set to be knocked down in 2026.

With Stefano Pioli's side winning their first league title in 11 years in 2021-22, Milan averaged 57,748 fans at home games - the second highest figure in Serie A.

Stadium capacity: 75,923

Average attendance: 57,748

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TP2wY_0jweC0St00
AC Milan play at one of European football's most historic homes Credit: Reuters

9. INTER MILAN

The one Italian side to average a higher attendance than AC Milan in 2022 were their rivals at Inter... playing at the same stadium.

Inter averaged 716 more fans at home games than their housemates in 2022 - having still been reigning champions during the first half of the year.

Stadium capacity: 75,923

Average attendance: 58,464

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZjgxH_0jweC0St00
Inter Milan also play at San Siro Credit: Getty

8. CELTIC

Scottish champions Celtic are incredibly well backed at home, with their supporters creating raucous atmospheres in their Champions League matches.

They didn't have much luck in Europe, but their fans were treated to 15 Scottish Premiership wins out of 15 at home in 2022.

Stadium capacity: 60,832

Average attendance: 58,480

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40vLI1_0jweC0St00
Celtic Park was rocking during their Champions League clash with Real Madrid this year Credit: Reuters

7. ARSENAL

Gunners fans had become apathetic towards their club in recent times - but no more.

Having their best campaign in years and sitting atop the Premier League, Arsenal are now packing out Emirates Stadium again - with tickets increasingly hard to come by.

Stadium capacity: 60,704

Average attendance: 60,028

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20c24w_0jweC0St00
The atmosphere at Emirates Stadium has improved in 2022 Credit: Getty

6. TOTTENHAM

Spurs' first two attendances of 2022 were 40,310 against Morecambe and 45,603 versus Chelsea, in the FA Cup and League Cups respectively.

The Lilywhites have, for the main, packed their modern home out ever since - with much optimism remaining around their fanbase despite often frustrating performances.

Stadium capacity: 62,062

Average attendance: 60,094

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N4ry6_0jweC0St00
Tottenham have been well backed by their supporters Credit: Getty

5. BAYERN MUNICH

Bayern Munich are used to packing out their Allianz Arena home.

Had their matches early in 2022 not been played in front of significantly capped crowds due to Covid-19 rules, they likely would have been even higher on this list.

Stadium capacity: 75,024

Average attendance: 60,362

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ywlFm_0jweC0St00
Bayern Munich are supported by a passionate fanbase Credit: Getty

4. WEST HAM

Many Hammers fans would rather still play at their beloved former Upton Park home, but they have turned out in their droves at the London Stadium regardless.

The venue hosted its first ever European semi-final this year, when West Ham took on Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.

Stadium capacity: 62,500

Average attendance: 61,118

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zU3Gc_0jweC0St00
London Stadium hosted a European semi-final in 2022 Credit: Getty

3. BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Like Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund's first three home matches this year were played in front of hugely reduced crowds due to Covid-19.

Just 750 fans were able to attend their first match of 2022, making a huge dent on their average - but the famous Yellow Wall was soon back to its incredible best.

Stadium capacity: 81,365

Average attendance: 62,894

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dJTlH_0jweC0St00
Borussia Dortmund are known for their famous Yellow Wall Credit: Getty

2. BARCELONA

Barcelona matches often haven't been sellouts amid off-field turmoil - with large swathes of empty seats sometimes to be found up high in their huge, cavernous home.

On its day it still makes for a stunning sight, however, and was renamed Spotify Camp Nou after receiving a swanky new sponsorship deal. Barca are the only Spanish side in the top ten - with Real Madrid having played much of the year in front of a reduced capacity due to Bernabeu renovations.

Stadium capacity: 99,354

Average attendance: 71,564

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H1OGC_0jweC0St00
Barcelona's historic home has received a swanky new sponsorship Credit: Getty

1. MANCHESTER UNITED

No matter what has been happening off the pitch, United have remained well backed by their enormous fanbase.

Supporters turning out in their droves will go into 2023 with optimism, with the Glazers open to finally selling up - and Ten Hag's players showing promising signs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VfEBw_0jweC0St00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33e0bp_0jweC0St00

Stadium capacity: 74,310

Average attendance: 73,690

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Yviu_0jweC0St00
Manchester United had the largest average attendance in in the world in 2022

