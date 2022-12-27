Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Judas Priest’s K.K. Downing Reveals TRUE Feelings For Richie Faulkner After Replacing Him in 2011
Richie Faulkner has been Judas Priest's guitarist since 2011, but before he became a member, K.K. Downing was originally the person behind the iconic instrument. After being replaced more than a decade ago, many have been wondering about the former guitarist's true feelings over the new musician; do they have an issue with each other?
Mick Jagger Had a ‘Spoilt Attitude’ and Said the ‘Most Absurd, Stupid Things’ After Bill Wyman Left the Rolling Stones, According to the Bassist
With 60 years of albums, tours, and personnel changes behind them, The Rolling Stones have said many things, some of which were ludicrous.
Led Zeppelin: John Bonham Was Mesmerized by 1 Rock and Roll Song, and It’s not Hard to Hear Similarities in His Drumming
Led Zeppelin's John Bonham was mesmerized by one early rock ‘n’ roll tune, and his drumming incorporated parts of the song.
Why Led Zeppelin Drummer John Bonham Was Pissed Off By The Rolling Stones in 1972
Bonham was pissed off by The Rolling Stones in 1972 and didn’t hide his feelings, which wasn't unusual.
Ozzy Osbourne reveals why he's never listened to Dio-era Black Sabbath albums: "it's like my ex-wife"
Ozzy gives the Dio-era version of Sabbath great credit, but hasn't indulged in the albums it produced
Watch Megadeth's video for Killing Time
Vic Rattlehead stars in the latest in a series of promos from Megadeth's album The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead!
Ringo Starr Said Joining The Beatles Was Like Going to School, but Not Because He Had to Learn the Songs
Ringo Starr said joining The Beatles was like going school and not just because he had to learn new songs.
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
Rock Legend Eddie Vedder Has Been Happily Married for Over a Decade
It's hard to knock Eddie Vedder's musical pedigree at this point. When you're ranked the seventh-best singer of all time by Rolling Stone, it goes without saying that your impact on music as a whole probably knows no bounds. Well, in the case of Eddie and his work with Pearl Jam, it has nabbed him two Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and a slew of other titles throughout the years.
musictimes.com
Top 7 Most Anticipated Albums of 2023: Cardi B, Paramore, Metallica, Rihanna, and MORE!
2022 was a big year for music. Audiences enjoyed the release of several albums that will go down in history as one of the bests. This year's album releases saw Harry Style's "Harry's House," Taylor Swift's "Midnights," SZA's "SOS," and Kenrick Lamar's "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers." But 2023...
How the Taylor Hawkins concerts delivered catharsis for Wolfgang Van Halen
The Mammoth WVH man on Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl, and Van Halen disfunction
Bruce Dickinson Lists His Iron Maiden Prop Problems
Bruce Dickinson has detailed some of the problems he’d faced with onstage props during Iron Maiden’s recent tour. In a pair of behind-the-scenes videos, available below, the frontman offered a guided tour of how he delivers his performance every night. Among the revelations were that he has a...
Here are all the metal bands Rob Halford loves, according to Rob Halford
Black Sabbath, Metallica, Ghost, Babymetal – Rob Halford has been repping metal for decades
musictimes.com
YouTube Star Keenan Cahill Tragic Cause of Death: Musicians' Collaborator Dead at 27
Famed YouTube star Keenan Cahill died a few days before 2022 ends. He was just 27. WGN-TV first reported the news about Cahill's death upon receiving an official statement from his family's spokesperson. It confirmed that he had passed away. It did not reveal further details about his death, but...
How John Bonham Revolutionized Drumming with a Bike Chain
Led Zeppelin's John Bonham changed everything about drumming with a small bicycle chain.
musictimes.com
Sam Fender Not Flattered With Bruce Springsteen Comparison: 'I Did Not Just Rip Him Off'
Sam Fender disapproves of comparisons to Bruce Springsteen. While a massive fan, he does not feel flattered to be deemed similar to the legend. Despite being a tremendous fan of The Boss, 73, the "'Getting Started" rocker has revealed that he is "not too fond on that label" to the Sun newspaper's Bizarre column.
NME
Brian Johnson “would be up for” writing new AC/DC music
AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson has said that he “would be up for” writing new music with the hard rock legends. Johnson hasn’t performed live with the band since 2016 when he was forced to leave their ‘Rock Or Bust’ tour due to hearing problems, but they released new album ‘Power Up’ in 2020.
NME
David Lee Roth shares solo version of Van Halen’s ‘Everybody Wants Some!!’
David Lee Roth has shared a solo version of the 1980 Van Halen hit ‘Everybody Wants Some!!’ – check it out below. Eddie Van Halen, 1955 – 2020: RIP to a fire-fingered guitar colossus. According to Blabbermouth, the re-recorded version of the track, taken from Van...
