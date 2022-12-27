ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Rock Legend Eddie Vedder Has Been Happily Married for Over a Decade

It's hard to knock Eddie Vedder's musical pedigree at this point. When you're ranked the seventh-best singer of all time by Rolling Stone, it goes without saying that your impact on music as a whole probably knows no bounds. Well, in the case of Eddie and his work with Pearl Jam, it has nabbed him two Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and a slew of other titles throughout the years.
HAWAII STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Bruce Dickinson Lists His Iron Maiden Prop Problems

Bruce Dickinson has detailed some of the problems he’d faced with onstage props during Iron Maiden’s recent tour. In a pair of behind-the-scenes videos, available below, the frontman offered a guided tour of how he delivers his performance every night. Among the revelations were that he has a...
musictimes.com

Sam Fender Not Flattered With Bruce Springsteen Comparison: 'I Did Not Just Rip Him Off'

Sam Fender disapproves of comparisons to Bruce Springsteen. While a massive fan, he does not feel flattered to be deemed similar to the legend. Despite being a tremendous fan of The Boss, 73, the "'Getting Started" rocker has revealed that he is "not too fond on that label" to the Sun newspaper's Bizarre column.
NME

Brian Johnson “would be up for” writing new AC/DC music

AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson has said that he “would be up for” writing new music with the hard rock legends. Johnson hasn’t performed live with the band since 2016 when he was forced to leave their ‘Rock Or Bust’ tour due to hearing problems, but they released new album ‘Power Up’ in 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy