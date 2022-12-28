Read full article on original website
Harold "Rick" Richard McNeal
Harold "Rick" Richard McNeal, 80, of Crestline passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Rick was born in Philipsburg, Pennsylvania on April 29, 1942, to the late Phillip D. McNeal Sr. and Naomi Leah (Treaster) McNeal. He married Sharon May on October 22, 1966 and she survives him.
Nancy Jane Blackford
Nancy Jane Blackford, 88, of Perrysville passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Kingston of Ashland. Nancy was born in Rudolph, Ohio on March 14, 1934. She married Edwin H. Blackford on June 15, 1958 and he preceded her in death on February 23, 2020. After graduation, Nancy furthered...
Alan W. Gallaway
Alan W. Gallaway, 74, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 27 after a courageous battle with lymphoma. Alan was born on June 23, 1948 to Noel and Isabell (Tooker) Gallaway in Shelby, Ohio. He graduated from Shelby High School in 1966 and attended Mansfield Business College in accounting. After enlisting in the Air Force, Alan was stationed in Germany for two years from 1970-1972 intercepting enemy Morse code. He graduated from Urbana College with a degree in accounting and subsequently worked for the USPS, later retiring as Ontario Postmaster.
Joyce A. Myers
Joyce A. Myers, age 87, of Bellville, Ohio passed away at Lexington Court Care Center on Saturday, December 24, 2022. She was born December 31, 1934 in Morrow County, Ohio, the eldest daughter of Raymond and Ethel (Smith) Garverick, both of whom preceded her in death. To plant a tree...
Patricia C. Jenkins
Patricia C. Jenkins, age 85, of Shelby died on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Avita Health System - Galion Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born April 4, 1937, in Blacklick Township, Pennsylvania, she had been a Shelby resident for the majority of her life, graduating from Shelby High School in 1955. Throughout her life she worked for Dairy Delight, Dairy Queen, Shelby Sales Book, O'Neil's, and Service Merchandise. She was a member of the Union Grange and Four Corners.
William Joseph Hoelscher
William Joseph Hoelscher, 69, of Mansfield, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at his home following a battle with cancer. William was born September 20, 1953, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Robert M. and Ruby E. (Coffman) Hoelscher. He was employed by General Motors and enjoyed photography as a hobby and as a job.
Royal B. Tinch
Royal Bernard Tinch, 84, of Galion passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Galion Pointe JAG Healthcare. Royal was born in Jamestown, Tennessee on June 15, 1938 to the late Etha Lee Tinch and Edith Marie (Turner) Tinch. He married Judy Sherman on November 9, 1959 and she survives him.
Cynthia Lynne Arter
Cynthia Lynne Arter, age 76, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at her residence in Crestline. Born December 11, 1946 in Los Angles, CA to Donald and Kathryn Burling, she was a life long Shelby resident. A 1965 graduate of Shelby High School, she was employed as an insurance agent for State Farm, later she worked for Roby, Foster, Miller & Earick. Cynthia loved spending time with her family and helping with her grandkids.
Brian Gail Newell
Brian Gail Newell, 63, of Galion, Ohio, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2022 at home, surrounded by his family. Brian was born on April 28, 1959 to Gene and Rita Newell. He attended St. Joseph's Elementary and parish. He graduated from Galion High School in 1977. After graduation from high school, Brian enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He served at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
Gayle Elizabeth Rohde
MANSFIELD: Gayle Elizabeth Rohde went to be with the Lord December 22, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Gayle Rohde as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Wadsworth escapes Columbus St. Charles in thin win
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Wadsworth wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 59-51 over Columbus St. Charles on December 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on December 27, Wadsworth faced off against Columbus St Charles and...
New Philadelphia escapes Wooster in thin win
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as New Philadelphia defeated Wooster 56-50 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 30. The first quarter gave New Philadelphia a 14-9 lead over Wooster.
Needlepoint: Millersburg West Holmes sews up Lexington in slim triumph
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Millersburg West Holmes nipped Lexington 50-41 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 30. In recent action on December 19, Millersburg West Holmes faced off against Zanesville and Lexington took on Mt Vernon on December 18 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon High School. For more, click here.
Zoom: Grove City leaves Columbus Worthington Kilbourne in its wake
Grove City rolled past Columbus Worthington Kilbourne for a comfortable 50-27 victory on December 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 22, Grove City faced off against Columbus Franklin Heights and Columbus Worthington Kilbourne took on Columbus Bishop Watterson on December 21 at Columbus Worthington Kilbourne High School. For more, click here.
Grove City Christian controls the action and Howard East Knox
Grove City Christian's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Howard East Knox 67-38 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 30. In recent action on December 20, Howard East Knox faced off against Mt Gilead and Grove City Christian took on HSA Columbus on December 16 at HSA Columbus. For a full recap, click here.
Mt. Vernon survives taut tilt with Ashland
Mt. Vernon eventually plied victory away from Ashland 46-37 on December 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Ashland and Mt Vernon faced off on January 9, 2021 at Ashland High School. For a full recap, click here.
Carey engulfs Upper Sandusky in point barrage
Carey dominated from start to finish in an imposing 55-27 win over Upper Sandusky during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Carey opened with a 21-6 advantage over Upper Sandusky through the first quarter.
Son of slain Shiloh man found, jailed in Wyandot County
UPPER SANDUSKY — A man wanted in connection to a homicide that authorities believe happened days before Christmas in Shiloh is now in custody, having been missing since his father's death. Robert Hamman, 53, who was living with his father in Shiloh, was found at a restaurant near Nevada,...
Ashville Teays Valley rides the rough off Upper Arlington
Ashville Teays Valley stretched out and finally snapped Upper Arlington to earn a 53-43 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 30. In recent action on December 23, Upper Arlington faced off against Columbus Centennial and Ashville Teays Valley took on Circleville on December 22 at Circleville High School. For a full recap, click here.
Delaware Olentangy Berlin holds off Delaware Hayes
Delaware Olentangy Berlin edged Delaware Hayes 52-45 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in Ohio boys basketball action on December 29. Last season, Delaware Olentangy Berlin and Delaware Hayes faced off on January 5, 2022 at Delaware Hayes High School. For more, click here.
