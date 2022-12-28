ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Dr. says Tua Tagovailoa showed nothing that would have triggered concussion protocol vs. Packers

By Jake Nisse For Dailymail.Com
Although Tua Tagovailoa entered concussion protocol on Monday , the NFL's chief medical officer has said there were 'no visible signs' of a possible concussion vs. the Packers.

Tagovailoa suffered a blow to the head as he was tackled towards the end of the first half, but carried on playing as Miami lost 26-20.

A day later, Tagovailoa reported symptoms of a possible concussion, though Dr. Allen Sills has defended the decision-making of NFL doctors on Christmas .

'What our spotters and our unaffiliated neuro doctors are looking for is any blow that transmits force to the head or neck area, followed by that injury behavior,' he said on a forthcoming NFL Total Access interview.

'And so, there are many blows to the head that occur during a game. We are always looking for the blow plus the injury behavior and obviously if we see any injury behavior, then there's a call down made to evaluate that player.

'There were no visible signs present, even though there was a blow to the head and the player did not report any symptoms, despite being in contact with the medical staff throughout the game. So, there was nothing that would have triggered the protocol in the moment.'

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en_US"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Saw this live. And I recorded it because I knew as soon as I saw it. This happened late in the 1st half. And I believe Tua played 2nd half with a concussion. His head bounced off the ground. And it was very similar to the hit in Cincinnati. 3 INTs in the 4th qtr. proved it to me. <a href="https://t.co/Djl0xkGToX">pic.twitter.com/Djl0xkGToX</a></p>&mdash; Michael Williams (@SelfMade0602) <a href="https://twitter.com/SelfMade0602/status/1607133176723566595?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 25, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Tagovailoa's previous concussion history this season has heightened the level of concern surrounding his latest scare.

In Week 4, he went into the fencing position after a scary hit by Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou, and was taken to the hospital before missing the next two games.

He underwent an MRI scan to check for damage and wore a neck brace as a precaution.

And just four days prior vs. the Bills, Tagovailoa re-entered the game after suffering what was initially deemed a head injury, though the Dolphins later called it a back injury.

Despite the eventual diagnosis, he was seen stumbling on the field and being helped off it into a medical tent and then to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion.

An independent neurological expert was fired by the NFL Players Association after he said the quarterback was good to go back into that game.

While Miami have dropped four straight games and need a Week 17 win at the Patriots (and a Jets loss to Seattle) to clinch a playoff spot, backup Teddy Bridgewater is currently in line to start this weekend.

'I just want guys to really be done right by the information we have, the science and all the medical expertise that we rely on,' coach Mike McDaniel said on Monday.

'I care very deeply about each and every player. I take that seriously, so I just want him to get healthy and have peace of mind in that regard. That's first and foremost, and then whatever the circumstances are after, you deal with after. It's about the human being and making sure he's squared away.'

