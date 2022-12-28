Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Alien Planet Discovered Spiraling to Ultimate Obliteration Around an Aging Star
The condemned planet could help answer questions about the fate of other worlds as their solar systems evolve. An incredible discovery has been made by astronomers, as they have detected, for the first time, an exoplanet whose orbit is deteriorating around an evolved, or older, host star. This unlucky planet seems destined to spiral closer and closer toward its aging star until it ultimately collides and is obliterated.
A Physicist Came Up With Math That Shows 'Paradox-Free' Time Travel Is Plausible
No one has yet managed to travel through time – at least to our knowledge – but the question of whether or not such a feat would be theoretically possible continues to fascinate scientists. As movies such as The Terminator, Donnie Darko, Back to the Future and many...
8 times physics blew our minds in 2022
Nuclear fusion, lab-simulated wormholes, and ramming distant asteroids, here are the biggest and best physics stories of the year.
scitechdaily.com
Totally Unexpected: Scientists Discover “An Entirely New Way of Designing a Nervous System”
Octopuses are not like humans – they are invertebrates with eight arms and are more closely related to clams and snails. Despite this, they have evolved complex nervous systems with as many neurons as in the brains of dogs, allowing them to exhibit a wide range of complex behaviors.
dailygalaxy.com
99% of Earth’s Species Have Gone Extinct
Avi Shporer, Research Scientist, MIT Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research via Ricard Sole, Revisiting Van Valen’s Red Queen Hypothesis, Vox, and SUNY College of Environmental Science. “The fact that all organisms are nearly equally fit has profound implications for the evolution and persistence of life on Earth,”...
Unbelievable experiment allowed scientists to ‘reverse time’ with a quantum computer
Time is the most valuable thing that we have in our lives, and we never seem to have enough of it. Whether you’re trying to scratch out more time, or just making the most of what you have, there’s no denying that being able to reverse time would be handy. Well, a group of scientists have managed to do just that, though it most likely won’t lead to a time machine or anything.
silverscreenandroll.com
Retired French Astronaut Cries ‘EARTH MUST BE WARNED!’ Before Attempting Suicide
Astronauts went out there and saw strange things that took a toll on their lives. Claudie Haigneré is one of them. The incident took place in 2008 but was once again brought into attention by the controversial death of Max Spiers. Spiers was a British UFO investigator who was found dead on a friend’s couch after texting his mother that she should start an investigation if anything happened to him. It seems that those who encounter or pursue extraterrestrials are destined to get in trouble.
9 alien planet discoveries that were out-of-this-world in 2022
As scientists enter the third decade of exoplanet discoveries, they continue to uncover strange, fascinating findings that sometimes raise more questions than answers. From a scorching super-Earth to a football-shaped world, here are the greatest alien planet stories of 2022. 1. 5,000th confirmed exoplanet at last After 30 years of exoplanet discoveries, the tally of confirmed alien worlds reached 5,000 this year. Scientists added the new milestone entry to the NASA...
natureworldnews.com
Earth Orbital Changes Could Triggered Ancient Global Warming Event 56 Million Years Ago: Scientists Say
Global warming also occurred several million years ago due to Earth orbital changes, according to a new study. This unexplained phenomenon has hunted some members of the scientific community for years, asking questions like what triggered the event and how it happened. Ancient Global Warming Event. The study was published...
Rare Antimatter From Distant Space Reaches Earth and Can Help Find Dark Matter, Scientists Discover
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered that components of antimatter, which is a bizarro version of the regular matter we experience in our daily lives, can travel thousands of light years across the Milky Way, reports a new study. The discovery could potentially shed light on the nature of dark matter, an unidentified substance that remains one of the biggest unsolved mysteries of the universe.
Could an Intelligent Species have Existed on Earth besides Humans?
The Silurian hypothesis, named after the geological period known as the Silurian, proposes that advanced alien civilizations existed on Earth during that time. This idea is based on the notion that intelligent life may have existed on Earth prior to current civilization.
scitechdaily.com
NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans
NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
myscience.org
’Unexpected’ space traveller defies theories about origin of Solar System
Researchers from Western have shown that a fireball that originated at the edge of the Solar System was likely made of rock, not ice, challenging long-held beliefs about how the Solar System was formed. Just at the edge of our Solar System and halfway to the nearest stars is a...
Woolly Mammoth Hybrids Could Be Roaming Earth in Just Five Years
Scientists are hoping to create Asian elephants that can withstand sub-zero temperatures like mammoths once did in order to help conserve the Arctic.
psychologytoday.com
A 5-Minute Mindfulness Meditation That Works
4 easy steps to mindfulness meditation. A 5-minute daily meditation practice can ease depression and anxiety and increase connection with oneself and the beauty of the world. By focusing on posture, breathing, relaxation, and meditation you will quiet your mind and reduce stress. In an increasingly anxiety-provoking world, with accelerated...
Gizmodo
An Asteroid Is Passing Earth Today, so Scientists Are Shooting It With Radio Waves
A group of researchers is attempting to bounce radio signals off a 500-foot-wide asteroid during its close flyby of Earth on Tuesday. The High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP) is aiming its antennas at asteroid 2010 XC15, a space rock that’s categorized as a near-Earth potentially hazardous asteroid. The effort is a test run to to prepare for a larger object, known as Apophis, that will have a close encounter with our planet in 2029.
The most distant spacecraft in the solar system — Where are they now?
Humans have sent four spacecraft out of the solar system, with another swiftly approaching the edge of our solar system — and they have a lot to teach us about our place in space.
Scientists Create a Concept Video Depicting the World's First Artificial Womb Facility
After a scientist unveils a concept video showing what the world’s first artificial womb facility would look like, fertility scientists say that future will come sooner than we think. The video shows a fictional future womb facility called EctoLife that allows the parents of the future to select the characteristics of their baby from a menu that includes everything from hair and eye color to physical strength, intelligence, and height. In addition, parents can also choose to keep or remove genetically inherited diseases from the DNA of their babies.
psychologytoday.com
Micro-Abandonments: How a Narcissist Gains Emotional Control
A narcissist may utilize the defense mechanisms of idealization and devaluation in tandem to gain emotional control of a partner. Idealization occurs when a narcissist love-bombs a person or agrees with everything they think and feel at the beginning of the relationship. Devaluation occurs when the narcissist suddenly "drops" the...
scitechdaily.com
152 Million Years Old – Scientists Discover the Oldest Pterodactylus Fossil Yet
Pterosaurs were a group of flying reptiles that lived during the dinosaur era, from the Late Triassic period (227 million years ago) until the end-Cretaceous extinction event (66 million years ago). These reptiles had wingspans that ranged from 1 to 12 meters and were the dominant species in the skies for over 160 million years.
