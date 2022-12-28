ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holton, KS

WIBW

New business opens to bring Louisiana inspired cocktails to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans can now get a taste of New Orleans with cocktails and daiquiris at the “New Orleans Style Daiquiris and More.”. The shop held its soft opening Friday and will continue its soft opening from noon to midnight until Sunday, January 1, at its new location at 623 SW 6th Ave. The shop does not serve food right now, but the hope is to one day serve Louisiana-style dishes, like gumbo and jambalaya.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Seneca community members honor long-time service station owner

SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of Seneca community members celebrated the retirement of a long-time staple in their community. Dale Wilhelm was surprised Friday with a gathering in his honor. He’s run the Log Cabin Service and Cafe since 1974. It’s stood as one of the last full-service gas stations in the state.
SENECA, KS
East Coast Traveler

Visit the Wizard of Oz Museum in Kansas

The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego KansasPhoto byPhoto: Wizard of Oz Museum. The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego, Kansas, is one of the best day trips in Kansas. This museum has a vast collection of Oz memorabilia in a town of fewer than 5,000 people. It is located just a few minutes from Interstate 70. So, whether you are traveling from the northeast part of Kansas or live in the area, this is a great stop.
WAMEGO, KS
plattecountylandmark.com

New developments arrive; an iconic structure destroyed

The middle months of the year 2022 in Platte County featured a bevy of news highlights, including the Parkville Farmers Market getting struck by trucks not once but twice, as well as several announcements of restaurant openings and new developments on the way. Below is part two of The Landmark’s...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
1350kman.com

City officials approve raise for city manager

Manhattan City Commissioners recently approved a new contract for City Manager Ron Fehr, effective December 20th. The contract, amounting to $192,000, is up more than $17,000 from Fehr’s 2022 salary of $174,000. The contract came for a vote after Fehr’s annual performance review on December 13th, which involved some back and forth according to a brief statement by Fehr that evening.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

TPD units at Central Topeka home part of robbery investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say units at one Central Topeka home Thursday night were investigating a robbery. The Topeka Police Dept. says officers responded Thursday morning to an aggravated robbery at 8th and Topeka. Information provided by the victim led them to the 1100 block of SW Plass Ave., where a search warrant was served around 8 p.m.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Auburn Rd. grass fire closes road

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers should keep an eye out as crews fight a grass fire southwest of Topeka. Shawnee Co. Dispatch says firefighters remain on scene near 37th and Auburn, searching for hotspots. A fire in the area closed down the southbound lane of Auburn Rd. south of 29th St. Drivers are also advised to avoid the intersection at 37th and Auburn.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

📷: Riley County Arrest Report December 30

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. RICHARD ANTHONY OLP, 17, Ogden, Criminal damage to property; Without consent value <$1,000; Processed through North Central Kansas Juvenile Intake and released to parent/guardian.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
247Sports

What Bill Self said to Lance Leipold after the Liberty Bowl

Unlike many Kansas fans and people associated with KU athletics, Bill Self was unable to watch the four-plus hour marathon that was the Liberty Bowl between Kansas and Arkansas. The KU basketball head coach was out on the road watching a class of 2024 target of the staff. With the KU coach in a gym for most of the evening, it made it hard for him to watch the game. But he did get plenty of updates throughout the contest.
LAWRENCE, KS

