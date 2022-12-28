Read full article on original website
Unified Government encourages seniors to apply for tax rebates
Seniors living in Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, may be eligible for rebates to help pay for their homes, utilities
WIBW
New business opens to bring Louisiana inspired cocktails to Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans can now get a taste of New Orleans with cocktails and daiquiris at the “New Orleans Style Daiquiris and More.”. The shop held its soft opening Friday and will continue its soft opening from noon to midnight until Sunday, January 1, at its new location at 623 SW 6th Ave. The shop does not serve food right now, but the hope is to one day serve Louisiana-style dishes, like gumbo and jambalaya.
WIBW
Seneca community members honor long-time service station owner
SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of Seneca community members celebrated the retirement of a long-time staple in their community. Dale Wilhelm was surprised Friday with a gathering in his honor. He’s run the Log Cabin Service and Cafe since 1974. It’s stood as one of the last full-service gas stations in the state.
Visit the Wizard of Oz Museum in Kansas
The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego KansasPhoto byPhoto: Wizard of Oz Museum. The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego, Kansas, is one of the best day trips in Kansas. This museum has a vast collection of Oz memorabilia in a town of fewer than 5,000 people. It is located just a few minutes from Interstate 70. So, whether you are traveling from the northeast part of Kansas or live in the area, this is a great stop.
KMBC.com
Classic car’s tax bill creates questions, concerns for Kansas man
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Don Hawley is a classic car enthusiast. But this year, his parts car has become a surprisingly expensive burden on his automobile ambitions. Hawley’s 1979 Corvette frame he bought for $1,000 -- in case his other 1979 Corvette needs replacement parts -- was appraised at $12,100 for 2022.
Kansas publisher, Pulitzer chair Edward Seaton dies at 79
Edward Seaton, a longtime Kansas newspaper publisher who served as the Pulitzer Prize Board's chair and advocated for international press freedom, has died. He was 79.
plattecountylandmark.com
New developments arrive; an iconic structure destroyed
The middle months of the year 2022 in Platte County featured a bevy of news highlights, including the Parkville Farmers Market getting struck by trucks not once but twice, as well as several announcements of restaurant openings and new developments on the way. Below is part two of The Landmark’s...
1350kman.com
City officials approve raise for city manager
Manhattan City Commissioners recently approved a new contract for City Manager Ron Fehr, effective December 20th. The contract, amounting to $192,000, is up more than $17,000 from Fehr’s 2022 salary of $174,000. The contract came for a vote after Fehr’s annual performance review on December 13th, which involved some back and forth according to a brief statement by Fehr that evening.
lawrencekstimes.com
Eudora machinist creates gear to fix Douglas County courthouse clock
Eudora machinist Wayne Neis wasted no time when it came to fixing the historic Douglas County courthouse clock. A busted gear had left the 117-year-old clock defunct since August. And it wasn’t as if someone could order the broken part — the part no longer existed. Word traveled...
Now That’s Rural: Dalinghaus, Frankfort High, Emilee Ebert, K-State basketball
It’s game day. The high school athlete has her jersey on and prepares to go into action. All eyes are on her as she makes her move. But right now this athlete isn’t using a ball, she’s using a book. On game days at Frankfort High School,...
Topeka community lends a hand after man loses home in fire on Christmas Day
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man is cleaning up after a fire that destroyed much of his house on Christmas Day. John Riordan is clearing debris and salvaging anything he can with the help of a few neighbors. The building served as his residential and business property. He says one of the hardest parts has […]
lawrencekstimes.com
Man dies at North Lawrence campsite for people experiencing homelessness
A man died Friday at the North Lawrence campsite for people experiencing homelessness. At least two people tried to perform CPR to resuscitate the man. One of them was a woman who trembled from shock afterward. She said she wished the camp had access to Narcan — an opioid overdose...
Forgery: Woman allegedly altered $10K check written by USD 383
USD 383 -Manhattan-Odgen schools reported a $10,832 check they wrote to Thermal Comfort Air, Inc. was altered by a 25-year-old woman who attempted to cash it at Landmark National Bank in Manhattan. Police released no additional details early Thursday.
WIBW
TPD units at Central Topeka home part of robbery investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say units at one Central Topeka home Thursday night were investigating a robbery. The Topeka Police Dept. says officers responded Thursday morning to an aggravated robbery at 8th and Topeka. Information provided by the victim led them to the 1100 block of SW Plass Ave., where a search warrant was served around 8 p.m.
WIBW
Auburn Rd. grass fire closes road
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers should keep an eye out as crews fight a grass fire southwest of Topeka. Shawnee Co. Dispatch says firefighters remain on scene near 37th and Auburn, searching for hotspots. A fire in the area closed down the southbound lane of Auburn Rd. south of 29th St. Drivers are also advised to avoid the intersection at 37th and Auburn.
WIBW
Fire damages vacant house early Friday near Soldier in Jackson County
SOLDIER, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning fire at a vacant house in Jackson County is under investigation, authorities said. The blaze was reported around 1:45 a.m. Friday at 2348 270th Road, just west of Soldier. Crews continued fighting the fire into the morning hours as they extinguished hot spots. Jackson...
📷: Riley County Arrest Report December 30
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. RICHARD ANTHONY OLP, 17, Ogden, Criminal damage to property; Without consent value <$1,000; Processed through North Central Kansas Juvenile Intake and released to parent/guardian.
What Bill Self said to Lance Leipold after the Liberty Bowl
Unlike many Kansas fans and people associated with KU athletics, Bill Self was unable to watch the four-plus hour marathon that was the Liberty Bowl between Kansas and Arkansas. The KU basketball head coach was out on the road watching a class of 2024 target of the staff. With the KU coach in a gym for most of the evening, it made it hard for him to watch the game. But he did get plenty of updates throughout the contest.
Police release photos, video of suspects connected to Ogden shooting
OGDEN (KSNT) – Police are looking for three suspects who are connected to an early Friday morning shooting in Ogden. The Riley County Police Department released photos and video of three suspects and their vehicle after a shooting that occurred at 12:45 a.m. in the 600 block of S. Walnut St. The video shows the […]
