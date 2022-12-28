ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holton, KS

greatbendpost.com

Franklin Reinhardt, age 99

Franklin Dale Reinhardt, OD, 99, passed away on December 26, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan. He was born on October 26, 1923, in Bazine, Kan., to Ben and Neta Reinhardt. On December 25, 1950, he married LaVerne Aileen Pascoe in Great Bend, Kan. She passed on September 3, 2016.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hays Post

Chesapeake Roadhouse in Plainville offers fresh taste of bay

A new restaurant north of Plainville brings the taste of the Chesapeake Bay to Kansas. Jason Kephart and his wife, Kari, were born and raised in the Chesapeake Bay area. The couple has a history of working in the restaurant industry for about 15 years, but the Chesapeake Roadhouse is their first attempt at ownership.
PLAINVILLE, KS
East Coast Traveler

Visit the Wizard of Oz Museum in Kansas

The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego KansasPhoto byPhoto: Wizard of Oz Museum. The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego, Kansas, is one of the best day trips in Kansas. This museum has a vast collection of Oz memorabilia in a town of fewer than 5,000 people. It is located just a few minutes from Interstate 70. So, whether you are traveling from the northeast part of Kansas or live in the area, this is a great stop.
WAMEGO, KS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas community helps make ‘Christmas miracle’ reality for Army serviceman, dog

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It was a long week for an Army servicemen in Kansas before the improbable happened just in time for Christmas. The search and eventual discovery of a dog named Hunter was a story that pulled on heartstrings. Hunter disappeared during a Dec. 17 hunting trip in central Kansas. What many deem “a Christmas miracle” happened on Christmas Eve with news that Hunter was found safe.
KANSAS STATE
lawrencekstimes.com

Douglas County sheriff is ‘Giglio-impaired,’ district attorney’s office says

Douglas County Sheriff Jay Armbrister is “Giglio-impaired” because he mishandled evidence, according to the district attorney’s office. The sheriff disputes the characterization. A law enforcement officer being “Giglio-impaired” can mean a number of things, but typically, “Giglio” evidence would generally include information showing that an officer had...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Shawnee man hurt in Osage County crash

A Shawnee man was hurt in a crash in western Osage County on Wednesday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the wreck happened shortly before 5:30 pm at Kansas Turnpike mile marker 160.4 northbound, about 13 miles northeast of the Admire exit and 33 miles northeast of the Emporia gate. The driver, 68-year-old Carol Kenney of Shawnee, said she fell asleep at the wheel. She overcorrected, sending her pickup into a guard rail before it rolled into a ditch.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
plattecountylandmark.com

New developments arrive; an iconic structure destroyed

The middle months of the year 2022 in Platte County featured a bevy of news highlights, including the Parkville Farmers Market getting struck by trucks not once but twice, as well as several announcements of restaurant openings and new developments on the way. Below is part two of The Landmark’s...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
baldwincity.org

Shooting Incidents in Baldwin City

At 7:13 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, officers received reports of a suspect firing a weapon from a vehicle driving in the 800 block of 8th Street. Shots were fired into an establishment, The Bullpen. Baldwin City Police Department officers and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and confirmed shots were fired from outside the business.
BALDWIN CITY, KS
Little Apple Post

📷: Riley County Arrest Report December 30

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. RICHARD ANTHONY OLP, 17, Ogden, Criminal damage to property; Without consent value <$1,000; Processed through North Central Kansas Juvenile Intake and released to parent/guardian.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Kan. felon accused of spitting on corrections officers

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an incident while in custody in Riley County. On Tuesday, the Riley County Police Department reported 36-year-old Daniel Weaver was arrested on requested charges of battery on law enforcement officers after he spit on three separate Corrections Officers while he was confined in the Riley County Jail.
RILEY COUNTY, KS

