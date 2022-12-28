Read full article on original website
greatbendpost.com
Franklin Reinhardt, age 99
Franklin Dale Reinhardt, OD, 99, passed away on December 26, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan. He was born on October 26, 1923, in Bazine, Kan., to Ben and Neta Reinhardt. On December 25, 1950, he married LaVerne Aileen Pascoe in Great Bend, Kan. She passed on September 3, 2016.
Now That’s Rural: Dalinghaus, Frankfort High, Emilee Ebert, K-State basketball
It’s game day. The high school athlete has her jersey on and prepares to go into action. All eyes are on her as she makes her move. But right now this athlete isn’t using a ball, she’s using a book. On game days at Frankfort High School,...
Unified Government encourages seniors to apply for tax rebates
Seniors living in Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, may be eligible for rebates to help pay for their homes, utilities
Kansas publisher, Pulitzer chair Edward Seaton dies at 79
Edward Seaton, a longtime Kansas newspaper publisher who served as the Pulitzer Prize Board's chair and advocated for international press freedom, has died. He was 79.
Chesapeake Roadhouse in Plainville offers fresh taste of bay
A new restaurant north of Plainville brings the taste of the Chesapeake Bay to Kansas. Jason Kephart and his wife, Kari, were born and raised in the Chesapeake Bay area. The couple has a history of working in the restaurant industry for about 15 years, but the Chesapeake Roadhouse is their first attempt at ownership.
lawrencekstimes.com
Man dies at North Lawrence campsite for people experiencing homelessness
A man died Friday at the North Lawrence campsite for people experiencing homelessness. At least two people tried to perform CPR to resuscitate the man. One of them was a woman who trembled from shock afterward. She said she wished the camp had access to Narcan — an opioid overdose...
Visit the Wizard of Oz Museum in Kansas
The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego KansasPhoto byPhoto: Wizard of Oz Museum. The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego, Kansas, is one of the best day trips in Kansas. This museum has a vast collection of Oz memorabilia in a town of fewer than 5,000 people. It is located just a few minutes from Interstate 70. So, whether you are traveling from the northeast part of Kansas or live in the area, this is a great stop.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
KWCH.com
Kansas community helps make ‘Christmas miracle’ reality for Army serviceman, dog
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It was a long week for an Army servicemen in Kansas before the improbable happened just in time for Christmas. The search and eventual discovery of a dog named Hunter was a story that pulled on heartstrings. Hunter disappeared during a Dec. 17 hunting trip in central Kansas. What many deem “a Christmas miracle” happened on Christmas Eve with news that Hunter was found safe.
lawrencekstimes.com
Douglas County sheriff is ‘Giglio-impaired,’ district attorney’s office says
Douglas County Sheriff Jay Armbrister is “Giglio-impaired” because he mishandled evidence, according to the district attorney’s office. The sheriff disputes the characterization. A law enforcement officer being “Giglio-impaired” can mean a number of things, but typically, “Giglio” evidence would generally include information showing that an officer had...
KVOE
Shawnee man hurt in Osage County crash
A Shawnee man was hurt in a crash in western Osage County on Wednesday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the wreck happened shortly before 5:30 pm at Kansas Turnpike mile marker 160.4 northbound, about 13 miles northeast of the Admire exit and 33 miles northeast of the Emporia gate. The driver, 68-year-old Carol Kenney of Shawnee, said she fell asleep at the wheel. She overcorrected, sending her pickup into a guard rail before it rolled into a ditch.
Oklahoma State vs Kansas Basketball Preview: Big 12 Play Opens to End 2022
The Jayhawks will take the court in Allen Fieldhouse one last time this calendar year, this time against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
plattecountylandmark.com
New developments arrive; an iconic structure destroyed
The middle months of the year 2022 in Platte County featured a bevy of news highlights, including the Parkville Farmers Market getting struck by trucks not once but twice, as well as several announcements of restaurant openings and new developments on the way. Below is part two of The Landmark’s...
Topeka community lends a hand after man loses home in fire on Christmas Day
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man is cleaning up after a fire that destroyed much of his house on Christmas Day. John Riordan is clearing debris and salvaging anything he can with the help of a few neighbors. The building served as his residential and business property. He says one of the hardest parts has […]
Kansas police cite terminally ill patient for marijuana use at hospital
Police cited a terminally ill Kansas man at the hospital because he allegedly used a weed vape and THC paste to ease his cancer symptoms.
baldwincity.org
Shooting Incidents in Baldwin City
At 7:13 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, officers received reports of a suspect firing a weapon from a vehicle driving in the 800 block of 8th Street. Shots were fired into an establishment, The Bullpen. Baldwin City Police Department officers and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and confirmed shots were fired from outside the business.
📷: Riley County Arrest Report December 30
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. RICHARD ANTHONY OLP, 17, Ogden, Criminal damage to property; Without consent value <$1,000; Processed through North Central Kansas Juvenile Intake and released to parent/guardian.
Kan. felon accused of spitting on corrections officers
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an incident while in custody in Riley County. On Tuesday, the Riley County Police Department reported 36-year-old Daniel Weaver was arrested on requested charges of battery on law enforcement officers after he spit on three separate Corrections Officers while he was confined in the Riley County Jail.
KVOE
Wabaunsee County child solicitation case may set trial dates at January hearing
Arraignment is coming next month in a Wabaunsee County case allegedly involving a North Carolina man traveling to Lake Wabaunsee to meet with an underage person for illegal purposes. Derrick Mayfield allegedly flew from North Carolina to meet with a Wabaunsee County resident between ages 14-16 on Halloween after allegedly...
Man found dead in Ottawa with evidence of fentanyl
A 22-year-old man from Lawrence was found dead Wednesday in a residence in Ottawa, where evidence of fentanyl was recovered, according to the Ottawa Police Department.
