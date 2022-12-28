Read full article on original website
Related
1350kman.com
Butler speaks on decision to vote against new city manager contract
Manhattan City Manager Ron Fehr saw his contract renewed by city commissioners in December, though one member of the board thinks it’s time for a change in city administration. “I have some general issues with how the city was run last year,” says Commissioner Wynn Butler. The Commission...
City of Manhattan asks for homeowner feedback on water lines
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – We’ve all heard scary headlines about tap water safety, like those dealing with the Flint Water Crisis. Now, the City of Manhattan hopes you can help it prevent lead contamination in the local drinking water. The Environmental Protection Agency sets limits on contaminants in drinking water and is cracking down on communities […]
1350kman.com
City officials approve raise for city manager
Manhattan City Commissioners recently approved a new contract for City Manager Ron Fehr, effective December 20th. The contract, amounting to $192,000, is up more than $17,000 from Fehr’s 2022 salary of $174,000. The contract came for a vote after Fehr’s annual performance review on December 13th, which involved some back and forth according to a brief statement by Fehr that evening.
WIBW
Seneca community members honor long-time service station owner
SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of Seneca community members celebrated the retirement of a long-time staple in their community. Dale Wilhelm was surprised Friday with a gathering in his honor. He’s run the Log Cabin Service and Cafe since 1974. It’s stood as one of the last full-service gas stations in the state.
lawrencekstimes.com
Eudora machinist creates gear to fix Douglas County courthouse clock
Eudora machinist Wayne Neis wasted no time when it came to fixing the historic Douglas County courthouse clock. A busted gear had left the 117-year-old clock defunct since August. And it wasn’t as if someone could order the broken part — the part no longer existed. Word traveled...
lawrencekstimes.com
Man dies at North Lawrence campsite for people experiencing homelessness
A man died Friday at the North Lawrence campsite for people experiencing homelessness. At least two people tried to perform CPR to resuscitate the man. One of them was a woman who trembled from shock afterward. She said she wished the camp had access to Narcan — an opioid overdose...
lawrencekstimes.com
Douglas County sheriff is ‘Giglio-impaired,’ district attorney’s office says
Douglas County Sheriff Jay Armbrister is “Giglio-impaired” because he mishandled evidence, according to the district attorney’s office. The sheriff disputes the characterization. A law enforcement officer being “Giglio-impaired” can mean a number of things, but typically, “Giglio” evidence would generally include information showing that an officer had...
Visit the Wizard of Oz Museum in Kansas
The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego KansasPhoto byPhoto: Wizard of Oz Museum. The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego, Kansas, is one of the best day trips in Kansas. This museum has a vast collection of Oz memorabilia in a town of fewer than 5,000 people. It is located just a few minutes from Interstate 70. So, whether you are traveling from the northeast part of Kansas or live in the area, this is a great stop.
Life of the party: Aggieville ready for New Years Eve
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Manhattan is the place to be this weekend. Aggieville already has its namesake little apple up and ready to drop this New Year’s Eve, but that is just one of the many reasons locals and out-of-towners will be flocking to Aggieville this Saturday. On Saturday, Aggieville will be packed with people ready […]
Now That’s Rural: Dalinghaus, Frankfort High, Emilee Ebert, K-State basketball
It’s game day. The high school athlete has her jersey on and prepares to go into action. All eyes are on her as she makes her move. But right now this athlete isn’t using a ball, she’s using a book. On game days at Frankfort High School,...
WIBW
Fire damages vacant house early Friday near Soldier in Jackson County
SOLDIER, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning fire at a vacant house in Jackson County is under investigation, authorities said. The blaze was reported around 1:45 a.m. Friday at 2348 270th Road, just west of Soldier. Crews continued fighting the fire into the morning hours as they extinguished hot spots. Jackson...
plattecountylandmark.com
New developments arrive; an iconic structure destroyed
The middle months of the year 2022 in Platte County featured a bevy of news highlights, including the Parkville Farmers Market getting struck by trucks not once but twice, as well as several announcements of restaurant openings and new developments on the way. Below is part two of The Landmark’s...
1350kman.com
RCPD Report: 12/29/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for forgery in the 700 block of Poyntz Ave. Manhattan on December 28, 2022, around 9:45 a.m. USD 383 was listed as the victim when it was reported a $10,832 check they wrote to Thermal Comfort Air, Inc. was altered by a 25-year-old woman who attempted to cash it at Landmark National Bank in Manhattan.
📷: Riley County Arrest Report December 30
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. RICHARD ANTHONY OLP, 17, Ogden, Criminal damage to property; Without consent value <$1,000; Processed through North Central Kansas Juvenile Intake and released to parent/guardian.
DETOUR: Westbound Bluemont Avenue closed from 3rd to 4th Street
MANHATTAN - As of 2:58 pm, on Friday, December 30th, City of Manhattan Public Works announced the closure of westbound Bluemont Avenue between 3rd and 4th streets for emergency water main repairs. A detour has been marked to take traffic around the work zone.
WIBW
Auburn Rd. grass fire closes road
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers should keep an eye out as crews fight a grass fire southwest of Topeka. Shawnee Co. Dispatch says firefighters remain on scene near 37th and Auburn, searching for hotspots. A fire in the area closed down the southbound lane of Auburn Rd. south of 29th St. Drivers are also advised to avoid the intersection at 37th and Auburn.
Kan. felon accused of spitting on corrections officers
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an incident while in custody in Riley County. On Tuesday, the Riley County Police Department reported 36-year-old Daniel Weaver was arrested on requested charges of battery on law enforcement officers after he spit on three separate Corrections Officers while he was confined in the Riley County Jail.
🎥&📷: RCPD releases video investigates overnight shooting in Ogden
UPDATE: RCPD has released video of a vehicle arriving at and leaving from the scene of the shooting in Ogden in the early morning hours of December 30, 2022. Pictures of three suspects and the car were also released with the video. Anyone with information about the identity of the...
KVOE
Wabaunsee County child solicitation case may set trial dates at January hearing
Arraignment is coming next month in a Wabaunsee County case allegedly involving a North Carolina man traveling to Lake Wabaunsee to meet with an underage person for illegal purposes. Derrick Mayfield allegedly flew from North Carolina to meet with a Wabaunsee County resident between ages 14-16 on Halloween after allegedly...
hiawathaworldonline.com
Brown County Sheriff
* On Dec. 16, at approximately 8:25 p.m., the Brown County Sheriff's Office Drug Task Force intiated a search warrant at 714 Iowa Street in Hiawatha. Arrested on charges of $1000 Brown County Misdemeanor Failure to Appear Warrant, $2500 Brown County Felony Failure to Appear Warrant, Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernlaia and Criminal Possession of a Weapon was Doug Milford, 41, Hiawatha. Milford remains in the Brown County jail. Steven Schler, 66, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and was released on an OR BOND on 12-19-2022. Hiawatha PD assisted.
Comments / 0