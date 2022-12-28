ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wetmore, KS

Comments / 0

Related
1350kman.com

Butler speaks on decision to vote against new city manager contract

Manhattan City Manager Ron Fehr saw his contract renewed by city commissioners in December, though one member of the board thinks it’s time for a change in city administration. “I have some general issues with how the city was run last year,” says Commissioner Wynn Butler. The Commission...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

City of Manhattan asks for homeowner feedback on water lines

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – We’ve all heard scary headlines about tap water safety, like those dealing with the Flint Water Crisis. Now, the City of Manhattan hopes you can help it prevent lead contamination in the local drinking water. The Environmental Protection Agency sets limits on contaminants in drinking water and is cracking down on communities […]
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

City officials approve raise for city manager

Manhattan City Commissioners recently approved a new contract for City Manager Ron Fehr, effective December 20th. The contract, amounting to $192,000, is up more than $17,000 from Fehr’s 2022 salary of $174,000. The contract came for a vote after Fehr’s annual performance review on December 13th, which involved some back and forth according to a brief statement by Fehr that evening.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Seneca community members honor long-time service station owner

SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of Seneca community members celebrated the retirement of a long-time staple in their community. Dale Wilhelm was surprised Friday with a gathering in his honor. He’s run the Log Cabin Service and Cafe since 1974. It’s stood as one of the last full-service gas stations in the state.
SENECA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Douglas County sheriff is ‘Giglio-impaired,’ district attorney’s office says

Douglas County Sheriff Jay Armbrister is “Giglio-impaired” because he mishandled evidence, according to the district attorney’s office. The sheriff disputes the characterization. A law enforcement officer being “Giglio-impaired” can mean a number of things, but typically, “Giglio” evidence would generally include information showing that an officer had...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
East Coast Traveler

Visit the Wizard of Oz Museum in Kansas

The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego KansasPhoto byPhoto: Wizard of Oz Museum. The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego, Kansas, is one of the best day trips in Kansas. This museum has a vast collection of Oz memorabilia in a town of fewer than 5,000 people. It is located just a few minutes from Interstate 70. So, whether you are traveling from the northeast part of Kansas or live in the area, this is a great stop.
WAMEGO, KS
KSNT News

Life of the party: Aggieville ready for New Years Eve

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Manhattan is the place to be this weekend. Aggieville already has its namesake little apple up and ready to drop this New Year’s Eve, but that is just one of the many reasons locals and out-of-towners will be flocking to Aggieville this Saturday. On Saturday, Aggieville will be packed with people ready […]
MANHATTAN, KS
plattecountylandmark.com

New developments arrive; an iconic structure destroyed

The middle months of the year 2022 in Platte County featured a bevy of news highlights, including the Parkville Farmers Market getting struck by trucks not once but twice, as well as several announcements of restaurant openings and new developments on the way. Below is part two of The Landmark’s...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
1350kman.com

RCPD Report: 12/29/22

MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for forgery in the 700 block of Poyntz Ave. Manhattan on December 28, 2022, around 9:45 a.m. USD 383 was listed as the victim when it was reported a $10,832 check they wrote to Thermal Comfort Air, Inc. was altered by a 25-year-old woman who attempted to cash it at Landmark National Bank in Manhattan.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

📷: Riley County Arrest Report December 30

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. RICHARD ANTHONY OLP, 17, Ogden, Criminal damage to property; Without consent value <$1,000; Processed through North Central Kansas Juvenile Intake and released to parent/guardian.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Auburn Rd. grass fire closes road

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers should keep an eye out as crews fight a grass fire southwest of Topeka. Shawnee Co. Dispatch says firefighters remain on scene near 37th and Auburn, searching for hotspots. A fire in the area closed down the southbound lane of Auburn Rd. south of 29th St. Drivers are also advised to avoid the intersection at 37th and Auburn.
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Kan. felon accused of spitting on corrections officers

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an incident while in custody in Riley County. On Tuesday, the Riley County Police Department reported 36-year-old Daniel Weaver was arrested on requested charges of battery on law enforcement officers after he spit on three separate Corrections Officers while he was confined in the Riley County Jail.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

Brown County Sheriff

* On Dec. 16, at approximately 8:25 p.m., the Brown County Sheriff's Office Drug Task Force intiated a search warrant at 714 Iowa Street in Hiawatha. Arrested on charges of $1000 Brown County Misdemeanor Failure to Appear Warrant, $2500 Brown County Felony Failure to Appear Warrant, Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernlaia and Criminal Possession of a Weapon was Doug Milford, 41, Hiawatha. Milford remains in the Brown County jail. Steven Schler, 66, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and was released on an OR BOND on 12-19-2022. Hiawatha PD assisted.
BROWN COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy