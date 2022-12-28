ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Coast Traveler

Visit the Wizard of Oz Museum in Kansas

The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego KansasPhoto byPhoto: Wizard of Oz Museum. The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego, Kansas, is one of the best day trips in Kansas. This museum has a vast collection of Oz memorabilia in a town of fewer than 5,000 people. It is located just a few minutes from Interstate 70. So, whether you are traveling from the northeast part of Kansas or live in the area, this is a great stop.
WAMEGO, KS
KVOE

Hay bale mishap leads to fire destroying pickup near Americus

Thankfully, there were no injuries after a fire west of Americus on Thursday. Emporia and Americus firefighters went to Roads 230 and C shortly after 10 am. Early indications are the pickup was pushing a hay bale and rolled over it. Shortly after that, the truck caught fire and it spread to the bale.
AMERICUS, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Shots fired at Baldwin City library and sports bar; no injuries reported

Someone fired gunshots into The Bullpen and the Baldwin City Public Library Friday evening, according to Baldwin City police. Officers had not received any reports of injuries from either location as of shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the department, and one person was taken into custody “without incident.”
BALDWIN CITY, KS
KVOE

Shawnee man hurt in Osage County crash

A Shawnee man was hurt in a crash in western Osage County on Wednesday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the wreck happened shortly before 5:30 pm at Kansas Turnpike mile marker 160.4 northbound, about 13 miles northeast of the Admire exit and 33 miles northeast of the Emporia gate. The driver, 68-year-old Carol Kenney of Shawnee, said she fell asleep at the wheel. She overcorrected, sending her pickup into a guard rail before it rolled into a ditch.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Mother grieves loss of son after fatal Christmas Day crash in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has identified the man killed in a Southeast Topeka car crash on Christmas Day. Early on Christmas morning, Brett Joynt, 23, died when he and two friends collided with a utility pole at the intersection of 37th St. and Humboldt. Many in the community are grieving Joynt’s death, […]
TOPEKA, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Pizza Hut offers up free pizza for Olathe grand opening

OLATHE, Kan. —One of the largest pizza chains in the country is celebrating a new location in Olathe.  Thursday Overland Park-based franchisee Grand Mere Restaurant Group will open a new Pizza Hut location at the southwest corner of 151st St. and South Black Bob Road.  To celebrate the grand opening, Pizza Hut will give away […]
OLATHE, KS
WIBW

Auburn Rd. grass fire closes road

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers should keep an eye out as crews fight a grass fire southwest of Topeka. Shawnee Co. Dispatch says firefighters remain on scene near 37th and Auburn, searching for hotspots. A fire in the area closed down the southbound lane of Auburn Rd. south of 29th St. Drivers are also advised to avoid the intersection at 37th and Auburn.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka Time and Temp line to remain in service with new owners

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Shortstop Time and Temperature phone line will remain in service. The line was in danger of ending due to the retirement of Larry’s Shortstop owner Larry Jones, and new owner SQURL taking over. However, the attention the line’s fate received after the change showed the management at SQURL there was something there.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

New business opens to bring Louisiana inspired cocktails to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans can now get a taste of New Orleans with cocktails and daiquiris at the “New Orleans Style Daiquiris and More.”. The shop held its soft opening Friday and will continue its soft opening from noon to midnight until Sunday, January 1, at its new location at 623 SW 6th Ave. The shop does not serve food right now, but the hope is to one day serve Louisiana-style dishes, like gumbo and jambalaya.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka Police identify man killed in Christmas car wreck

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police identified the man killed when the car he was in hit a utility pole. Topeka Police say the wreck happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, Christmas morning, in the 100 block of SE 37th St. TPD says a westbound car went off the road, hit...
TOPEKA, KS

