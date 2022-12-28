Read full article on original website
10 places to celebrate New Years Eve in Topeka for kids and adults
TOPEKA (KSNT) – With New Year’s Eve nearly here, Topekans are looking for places to celebrate the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023. 27 News gathered a list of ten spots where you can go in the capital city to celebrate with friends and family as the year comes to an end. For […]
Topeka community lends a hand after man loses home in fire on Christmas Day
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man is cleaning up after a fire that destroyed much of his house on Christmas Day. John Riordan is clearing debris and salvaging anything he can with the help of a few neighbors. The building served as his residential and business property. He says one of the hardest parts has […]
Visit the Wizard of Oz Museum in Kansas
The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego KansasPhoto byPhoto: Wizard of Oz Museum. The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego, Kansas, is one of the best day trips in Kansas. This museum has a vast collection of Oz memorabilia in a town of fewer than 5,000 people. It is located just a few minutes from Interstate 70. So, whether you are traveling from the northeast part of Kansas or live in the area, this is a great stop.
lawrencekstimes.com
Man dies at North Lawrence campsite for people experiencing homelessness
A man died Friday at the North Lawrence campsite for people experiencing homelessness. At least two people tried to perform CPR to resuscitate the man. One of them was a woman who trembled from shock afterward. She said she wished the camp had access to Narcan — an opioid overdose...
KVOE
Hay bale mishap leads to fire destroying pickup near Americus
Thankfully, there were no injuries after a fire west of Americus on Thursday. Emporia and Americus firefighters went to Roads 230 and C shortly after 10 am. Early indications are the pickup was pushing a hay bale and rolled over it. Shortly after that, the truck caught fire and it spread to the bale.
lawrencekstimes.com
Shots fired at Baldwin City library and sports bar; no injuries reported
Someone fired gunshots into The Bullpen and the Baldwin City Public Library Friday evening, according to Baldwin City police. Officers had not received any reports of injuries from either location as of shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the department, and one person was taken into custody “without incident.”
KVOE
Shawnee man hurt in Osage County crash
A Shawnee man was hurt in a crash in western Osage County on Wednesday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the wreck happened shortly before 5:30 pm at Kansas Turnpike mile marker 160.4 northbound, about 13 miles northeast of the Admire exit and 33 miles northeast of the Emporia gate. The driver, 68-year-old Carol Kenney of Shawnee, said she fell asleep at the wheel. She overcorrected, sending her pickup into a guard rail before it rolled into a ditch.
DETOUR: Westbound Bluemont Avenue closed from 3rd to 4th Street
MANHATTAN - As of 2:58 pm, on Friday, December 30th, City of Manhattan Public Works announced the closure of westbound Bluemont Avenue between 3rd and 4th streets for emergency water main repairs. A detour has been marked to take traffic around the work zone.
Police release photos, video of suspects connected to Ogden shooting
OGDEN (KSNT) – Police are looking for three suspects who are connected to an early Friday morning shooting in Ogden. The Riley County Police Department released photos and video of three suspects and their vehicle after a shooting that occurred at 12:45 a.m. in the 600 block of S. Walnut St. The video shows the […]
Mother grieves loss of son after fatal Christmas Day crash in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has identified the man killed in a Southeast Topeka car crash on Christmas Day. Early on Christmas morning, Brett Joynt, 23, died when he and two friends collided with a utility pole at the intersection of 37th St. and Humboldt. Many in the community are grieving Joynt’s death, […]
Pizza Hut offers up free pizza for Olathe grand opening
OLATHE, Kan. —One of the largest pizza chains in the country is celebrating a new location in Olathe. Thursday Overland Park-based franchisee Grand Mere Restaurant Group will open a new Pizza Hut location at the southwest corner of 151st St. and South Black Bob Road. To celebrate the grand opening, Pizza Hut will give away […]
WIBW
Fire damages vacant house early Friday near Soldier in Jackson County
SOLDIER, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning fire at a vacant house in Jackson County is under investigation, authorities said. The blaze was reported around 1:45 a.m. Friday at 2348 270th Road, just west of Soldier. Crews continued fighting the fire into the morning hours as they extinguished hot spots. Jackson...
WIBW
Auburn Rd. grass fire closes road
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers should keep an eye out as crews fight a grass fire southwest of Topeka. Shawnee Co. Dispatch says firefighters remain on scene near 37th and Auburn, searching for hotspots. A fire in the area closed down the southbound lane of Auburn Rd. south of 29th St. Drivers are also advised to avoid the intersection at 37th and Auburn.
WIBW
Topeka Time and Temp line to remain in service with new owners
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Shortstop Time and Temperature phone line will remain in service. The line was in danger of ending due to the retirement of Larry’s Shortstop owner Larry Jones, and new owner SQURL taking over. However, the attention the line’s fate received after the change showed the management at SQURL there was something there.
WIBW
New business opens to bring Louisiana inspired cocktails to Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans can now get a taste of New Orleans with cocktails and daiquiris at the “New Orleans Style Daiquiris and More.”. The shop held its soft opening Friday and will continue its soft opening from noon to midnight until Sunday, January 1, at its new location at 623 SW 6th Ave. The shop does not serve food right now, but the hope is to one day serve Louisiana-style dishes, like gumbo and jambalaya.
Kan. man dies after car strike utility pole, lands in front yard of home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 2a.m. Friday in Shawnee County. According to Topeka Police spokesperson Rosie Nichols, a passenger car was westbound in the 100 Block of SE 37th Street. The car left the road, struck a utility pole and came to rest in...
lawrencekstimes.com
Eudora machinist creates gear to fix Douglas County courthouse clock
Eudora machinist Wayne Neis wasted no time when it came to fixing the historic Douglas County courthouse clock. A busted gear had left the 117-year-old clock defunct since August. And it wasn’t as if someone could order the broken part — the part no longer existed. Word traveled...
WIBW
Three-vehicle, head-on collision in south Topeka sends several people to hospital
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A three-vehicle, head-on crash late Wednesday morning sent several people to the hospital and shut down a major street in south Topeka. None of the injuries was believed to be life-threatening, authorities said at the scene. The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the...
WIBW
Topeka Police identify man killed in Christmas car wreck
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police identified the man killed when the car he was in hit a utility pole. Topeka Police say the wreck happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, Christmas morning, in the 100 block of SE 37th St. TPD says a westbound car went off the road, hit...
Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ restaurant in Kansas? This KCK barbecue spot
Guy Fieri is no stranger to the best eats in the country, and a new report has named one of them right here in the Kansas City area.
