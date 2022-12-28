Read full article on original website
Now That’s Rural: Dalinghaus, Frankfort High, Emilee Ebert, K-State basketball
It’s game day. The high school athlete has her jersey on and prepares to go into action. All eyes are on her as she makes her move. But right now this athlete isn’t using a ball, she’s using a book. On game days at Frankfort High School,...
Kansas football returns from Liberty Bowl
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas football team returned Thursday to Forbes Field in South Topeka after a heartbreaking 53-55 loss in the Liberty Bowl. “It was an exciting time for us,” said Lance Leipold, KU head football coach. “A great reward for an outstanding season by our team. I’m disappointed in the outcome but awful […]
Oklahoma State vs Kansas Basketball Preview: Big 12 Play Opens to End 2022
The Jayhawks will take the court in Allen Fieldhouse one last time this calendar year, this time against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
KVOE
Shawnee man hurt in Osage County crash
A Shawnee man was hurt in a crash in western Osage County on Wednesday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the wreck happened shortly before 5:30 pm at Kansas Turnpike mile marker 160.4 northbound, about 13 miles northeast of the Admire exit and 33 miles northeast of the Emporia gate. The driver, 68-year-old Carol Kenney of Shawnee, said she fell asleep at the wheel. She overcorrected, sending her pickup into a guard rail before it rolled into a ditch.
plattecountylandmark.com
New developments arrive; an iconic structure destroyed
The middle months of the year 2022 in Platte County featured a bevy of news highlights, including the Parkville Farmers Market getting struck by trucks not once but twice, as well as several announcements of restaurant openings and new developments on the way. Below is part two of The Landmark’s...
Visit the Wizard of Oz Museum in Kansas
The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego KansasPhoto byPhoto: Wizard of Oz Museum. The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego, Kansas, is one of the best day trips in Kansas. This museum has a vast collection of Oz memorabilia in a town of fewer than 5,000 people. It is located just a few minutes from Interstate 70. So, whether you are traveling from the northeast part of Kansas or live in the area, this is a great stop.
Remains Found Near Kansas Barn Confirmed As Missing Nebraska Mother
Cari Allen disappeared from her Omaha residence on the night of Nov. 19, two weeks after ending her relationship with Aldrick Scott. Scott was arrested in Belize earlier this month on kidnapping charges and extradited. The remains of a missing Nebraska woman have been identified more than a month after...
Unified Government encourages seniors to apply for tax rebates
Seniors living in Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, may be eligible for rebates to help pay for their homes, utilities
WIBW
Nebraska men arrested in Jackson Co.
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson County authorities arrested a pair of Nebraska men on drug charges Wednesday. Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse says a deputy stopped Pablo Fabela, 27, and Roberto Renteria, 33, north of 150th and Hwy 75 for an alleged traffic violation. After illegal drugs were seized...
📷: Riley County Arrest Report December 30
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. RICHARD ANTHONY OLP, 17, Ogden, Criminal damage to property; Without consent value <$1,000; Processed through North Central Kansas Juvenile Intake and released to parent/guardian.
WIBW
Fire damages vacant house early Friday near Soldier in Jackson County
SOLDIER, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning fire at a vacant house in Jackson County is under investigation, authorities said. The blaze was reported around 1:45 a.m. Friday at 2348 270th Road, just west of Soldier. Crews continued fighting the fire into the morning hours as they extinguished hot spots. Jackson...
Five St. Joseph teens hospitalized after violent crash
ANDREW COUNTY—Five St. Joseph teenagers were injured, four seriously, in a one-car crash just west of Savannah late Friday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 17-year-old St. Joseph boy lost control of his car while driving west at the intersection of U.S. 59 and U.S. 71 two miles west of Savannah around 11 o'clock Friday night.
One person dies in crash on I-29 in Platte County
A deadly crash on northbound Interstate 29 just north of Platte City has significantly backed up traffic while first responders and investigators work the scene.
lawrencekstimes.com
Shots fired at Baldwin City library and sports bar; no injuries reported
Someone fired gunshots into The Bullpen and the Baldwin City Public Library Friday evening, according to Baldwin City police. Officers had not received any reports of injuries from either location as of shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the department, and one person was taken into custody “without incident.”
WIBW
TPD units at Central Topeka home part of robbery investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say units at one Central Topeka home Thursday night were investigating a robbery. The Topeka Police Dept. says officers responded Thursday morning to an aggravated robbery at 8th and Topeka. Information provided by the victim led them to the 1100 block of SW Plass Ave., where a search warrant was served around 8 p.m.
KMBC.com
Classic car’s tax bill creates questions, concerns for Kansas man
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Don Hawley is a classic car enthusiast. But this year, his parts car has become a surprisingly expensive burden on his automobile ambitions. Hawley’s 1979 Corvette frame he bought for $1,000 -- in case his other 1979 Corvette needs replacement parts -- was appraised at $12,100 for 2022.
Topeka community lends a hand after man loses home in fire on Christmas Day
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man is cleaning up after a fire that destroyed much of his house on Christmas Day. John Riordan is clearing debris and salvaging anything he can with the help of a few neighbors. The building served as his residential and business property. He says one of the hardest parts has […]
KSNB Local4
Missing Omaha mother Cari Allen confirmed dead
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
Mother grieves loss of son after fatal Christmas Day crash in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has identified the man killed in a Southeast Topeka car crash on Christmas Day. Early on Christmas morning, Brett Joynt, 23, died when he and two friends collided with a utility pole at the intersection of 37th St. and Humboldt. Many in the community are grieving Joynt’s death, […]
