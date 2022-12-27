Read full article on original website
Related
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
NASDAQ
Have $500? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2023 and Beyond
Regularly adding money to stocks can be one of the smartest financial moves you make. The popular market barometer, the S&P 500 index, has returned 11% per year since 1950, which includes several market crashes along the way. The key is consistency. Adding $500 per month to growing companies will...
NASDAQ
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 29th:. Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR: This late-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.1% over the last 60 days. Immunocore...
NASDAQ
2 Rising Stocks on the Market's Last Day of 2022
2022 has been a lousy year for most investors, and the last trading day of the year didn't look like it would end on a positive note. Futures contracts on major stock market indexes were down across the board on Friday morning, capping the worst annual performance for stocks in a long time.
NASDAQ
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ
Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling...
NASDAQ
3 Top Stocks With Dividend Yields Above 10%
It’s common for investors to park their hard-earned cash into income-generating assets. After all, there are few sweeter feelings than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, many investors have turned to dividend-paying stocks. It’s easy to understand why; dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, and of course,...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Donaldson (DCI) Shares Are Up Over 22% in 6 Months
Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI appears in good shape, with its shares rallying 22.6% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 12.7% growth. Donaldson’s strong product portfolio, solid demand and focus on innovation are expected to have driven the stock’s performance. Let’s look into the factors...
NASDAQ
SITE Centers (SITC) Stock Rallies 25.9% QTD: Here's Why
Shares of SITE Centers SITC, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), have gained 25.9% in the quarter-to-date period compared with its industry’s rally of 14.7%. The Beachwood, OH-based retail real estate investment trust (REIT) has a portfolio of well-located properties in suburban and high-household-income regions of the United States, with maximum concentrations in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina.
NASDAQ
Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Select Energy Services (WTTR) Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investing is essentially the opposite of the tried-and-tested Wall Street adage -- "buy low and sell high." Investors following this investing style typically avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. They believe instead that one could make far more money in lesser time by "buying high and selling higher."
NASDAQ
Why Teladoc Stock Dropped on Friday
Shares of telemedicine pioneer giant Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) slipped 1.9% through noon ET on Friday, giving back about half of the 4% the stock had gained in Thursday's market rally. This happened despite news that famed growth investor Cathie Wood continues to buy the stock and is even increasing...
NASDAQ
Why Solana, Dogecoin, and The Sandbox Dropped on Wednesday
Just when it seemed the crypto market was hitting a bottom, the value of some of the most well-known tokens on the market dropped again on Wednesday. There wasn't earth-shattering news, but some instability and potentially large sellers in the market are leading to the drop. Solana's (CRYPTO: SOL) was...
NASDAQ
How to Find Strong Multi-Sector Conglomerates Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
NASDAQ
4 Oilfield Services Stocks to Gain From the Prospering Industry
Since the beginning of this year, the number of drillers in oil patches has increased significantly. Drilling activities will continue to rise since the crude pricing environment remains highly favorable. Thus, with explorers returning to prolific oil resources, demand for oilfield services will stay solid, making the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas- Field Services industry promising.
NASDAQ
Amazon (AMZN) Stock Moves -0.21%: What You Should Know
Amazon (AMZN) closed the most recent trading day at $84, moving -0.21% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the online...
NASDAQ
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) closed the most recent trading day at $212.99, moving -0.29% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%. Prior to today's trading,...
NASDAQ
Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
NASDAQ
Is Block Stock Getting Chopped?
Motley Fool contributor Zane Fracek explains why Block (NYSE: SQ) stock is on his chopping block going into 2023. There is increased competition, macro-factors, and distractions that are leading Zane to think about selling this once high-flying stock. *Stock prices used were the midday prices of Dec. 27, 2022. The...
NASDAQ
Roper (ROP) Shares Up 9% in 6 Months: What's Aiding It?
Shares of Roper Technologies ROP have gained 9% in the past six months against the industry’s 5% decline. Strength across its segments, shareholder-friendly activities and benefits from acquisitions primarily drove the stock. Roper’s Application Software segment is benefiting from strength across its Deltek, Vertafore, Aderant, CliniSys and Data Innovations...
NASDAQ
Kimco Realty Corp's 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 6.5%
In trading on Friday, shares of Kimco Realty Corp's 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRM) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3125), with shares changing hands as low as $20.15 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.13% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, KIM.PRM was trading at a 18.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 19.46% in the "Real Estate" category.
Comments / 0