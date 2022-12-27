Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins And Dives: Which Connecticut Restaurant Does He Name As The BestFlorence CarmelaNorwalk, CT
New Jersey witness describes three hovering orbs in stacked formationRoger MarshBloomfield, NJ
Harlem Tenants Without Hot WaterRemington WriteManhattan, NY
New York may ban retail pet salesRaj guleriaManhattan, NY
Rikers Inmate Attacked Guard with Mop Handle, DA saysBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
rocklandnews.com
Demarest Dam Rehabilitation Project Begins in January
Demarest Kill Co. Park Closing Jan. 3 For Project Duration. New City, NY – Effective Tuesday, January 3, 2023, the Demarest Kill County Park will be closed for the duration of the Demarest Kill Dam Rehabilitation Project. The Rockland County Drainage Agency is undertaking the $5.7-million project to bring...
rocklandnews.com
Nanuet Chamber Joint Chamber Post-Holiday Networking Event
Banchetto Feast, 75 W Route 59 & S. Middletown Road, Nanuet. Join the chamber as they honor the Recipient of the “2023 Partnership in Progress” Award – Banchetto Feast. Post-Holiday Party is open to members of any Rockland Chamber, any local business, or individual community members and friends. (Learn more here.)
rocklandnews.com
ROCKLAND COMMUNITY POWER ENERGY PROGRAM: Online & In-Person Events in January
The Rockland Community Power program provides eligible residents and small businesses with the option of either renewable or standard electricity supply at competitive, fixed rates, with no individual contracts for consumers and no exit fees. Over two years, program participants in six communities saved over $10 million. The program also gives each of us a way to reduce our carbon footprint, while capping electricity supply rates.
rocklandnews.com
Rockland Officials: Get Ready for Congestion Pricing – It’s Inevitable
Despite massive outcry from Rockland officials at all levels against the congestion pricing proposal, it appears though that plan is going to be adopted and implemented. Rockland County Executive Ed Day says Rockland and local commuters are destined to hold the short end of the stick…. Rockland Business Association CEO...
rocklandnews.com
𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐲, 𝐇𝐢-𝐓𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐃𝐞𝐜. 𝟑𝟏𝐬𝐭 – Rockland Green to 𝑻𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓 𝑯𝒊-𝑻𝒐𝒓 𝑶𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔
This week, Rockland County Executive Ed Day gave his final update on Hi-Tor Animal Care Center as operations officially transition to Rockland Green at the start of the new year. Earlier this year, Town Supervisors decided they wanted complete control and leadership over siting and constructing a new animal shelter...
rocklandnews.com
Man Found Dead on Johnson Street in Spring Valley
A man was found reported dead on the streets of Spring Valley overnight. That’s according to News 12. Police said the man was found on Johnson Street around 1 this morning. Spring Valley police, Rockland County sheriff investigators and New York State Troopers are on the scene, but no other details have yet been made available.
rocklandnews.com
Spring Valley Police Investigating Potential Homicide
Spring Valley Police have a homicide investigation on their hands to close the year, but they need your help. Police say they found a man on Johnson Street near 55 North Myrtle Avenue just after 1AM Thursday morning. Spring Valley Police ask anyone with information or who may have seen anything suspicious in that area around that time to call them at 845-356-7400.
Comments / 0