NY Governor Hochul Vetoes Bill Meant to Keep Hasidim Out of Town

The Rabbinical Alliance of America applauded New York Governor Kathy Hochul for her veto last week of a bill it says is antisemitic in nature. Hochul vetoed New York State Senate Bill S1810A, known as the Community Preservation Fund for the Town of Chester Bill. It would have allowed Chester in Orange County to establish a “community preservation fund” to purchase open land and prevent the expansion of housing there.
Area Minimum Wage Earners Getting Another Raise

Minimum wage earners on our area are getting another raise. Their pay will go up tomorrow by a dollar an hour, to $14.20. The increase will take effect across Upstate New York. The minimum wage for home care aides, will rise to $16.20. Workers in New York City and its...
New York City removes 441,038 names from voter rolls

New York City removed 441,083 names from its voter rolls and will enter into a settlement with the conservative legal group Judicial Watch. The organization filed a federal lawsuit in July under the National Voter Registration Act which said the city had removed only 22 names over the last six years, a number the group described as “ludicrously small.”
NYS’ Minimum Wage Goes Up Saturday, December 31

Workers outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see an increase by $1.00 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20. Additionally, the minimum wage for home care aides, which took effect on October 1, 2022, will also increase by $1.00 to $16.20 per hour in counties in upstate New York.
Local And Federal Prosecutors Looking Into New York GOP Rep-Elect Who Made Up His Resume

Kate Anderson on December 29, 2022 Republican Rep.-elect George Santos of New York is being investigated by federal and local prosecutors after a New York Times investigation showed the future congressman lied about his resume. The Times report revealed that Santos had lied about attending multiple universities, his work history, his Jewish heritage, and some of his financial dealings over the past week. It has been reported that prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, and Nassau County, New York, are investigating Santos’ background and financial history. Anne Donnelly, the Nassau County district attorney, opened an investigation on Wednesday, according to Newsweek. The post Local And Federal Prosecutors Looking Into New York GOP Rep-Elect Who Made Up His Resume appeared first on Shore News Network.
Popular Caribbean magazine names Grenada PM Person of the Year 2022

The popular, Brooklyn, New York-based Everybody’s, a Caribbean-themed magazine, has named Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell as Person of the Year for 2022 and New York City Mayor Eric Adams as Person of the Year for 2021. Herman Hall, the Grenada-born publisher of the 45-year-old magazine did not...
Hundreds fill church, line streets for firefighter’s funeral

A veteran New York City firefighter who died while preparing for a training exercise inside his Brooklyn firehouse earlier this month was remembered Thursday as a loving husband and father who was dedicated to his profession and public service. Hundreds of firefighters joined family and friends for the funeral of...
Nurses Announce Strike At Mount Sinai Morningside In Harlem, Other Hospitals

NYSNA nurses at eight hospitals, including NewYork-Presbyterian, Montefiore, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside in Harlem. Maimonides, BronxCare, Richmond University Medical Center, and Flushing Hospital Medical Center delivered 10-day notices to striking today. NYSNA will continue to bargain non-stop between now and January 9th in the hopes of reaching agreements.
NYPD faces wave of retirements

The NYPD has faced a wave of retirements this year, and it's not only officers. Year-to-date, the department has lost more than 500 detectives. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.
Developer alleges anti-Hasidic bias in permit dispute

A Rockland County developer is alleging religious discrimination was the reason a Sullivan County town denied it permits for a large housing project. The entities behind the Lost Lake Resort project in the Catskills filed a federal lawsuit against the tiny town of Forestburgh, the Times Herald-Record reported. The land is owned by Mordechai Halberstam, who bought it and related assets for $13.3 million in 2020.

