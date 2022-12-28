Read full article on original website
Related
New York City Government Lifts Residency Requirements for Some Lawyer Positions Amid Shortage
This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State New York. Confronted with a new challenge in hiring in a post-pandemic, hybrid-work world, New York City is returning to a longstanding approach to attracting talent – lifting residency requirements for particularly difficult to recruit positions.
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — January’s application schedule for civil service exams has been released by the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS). The open, competitive online examinations are administered throughout each month for various positions. The exams are taken at the DCAS Computer-Based Testing and...
The Jewish Press
NY Governor Hochul Vetoes Bill Meant to Keep Hasidim Out of Town
The Rabbinical Alliance of America applauded New York Governor Kathy Hochul for her veto last week of a bill it says is antisemitic in nature. Hochul vetoed New York State Senate Bill S1810A, known as the Community Preservation Fund for the Town of Chester Bill. It would have allowed Chester in Orange County to establish a “community preservation fund” to purchase open land and prevent the expansion of housing there.
Eric Adams fights crime by day, parties by night and thinks he’s the future of the Democratic Party
This new type of sharp-dressing, crime-fighting Democrat has emerged at a time when his party is searching for its next generation of leaders.
New York OKs human composting, becomes 6th state in US to do so
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Saturday to legalize natural organic reduction, making New York the sixth state in the nation to allow that method of burial.
iheart.com
Area Minimum Wage Earners Getting Another Raise
Minimum wage earners on our area are getting another raise. Their pay will go up tomorrow by a dollar an hour, to $14.20. The increase will take effect across Upstate New York. The minimum wage for home care aides, will rise to $16.20. Workers in New York City and its...
straightarrownews.com
New York City removes 441,038 names from voter rolls
New York City removed 441,083 names from its voter rolls and will enter into a settlement with the conservative legal group Judicial Watch. The organization filed a federal lawsuit in July under the National Voter Registration Act which said the city had removed only 22 names over the last six years, a number the group described as “ludicrously small.”
stljewishlight.org
Hasidic schools are exploiting special education funding, says latest New York Times probe of yeshivas
(JTA) — Hasidic schools in New York are taking advantage of a policy designed to make special education more widely available by siphoning public funding for other purposes, according to an investigation published Thursday by the New York Times. Private companies serving Hasidic and Orthodox schools are now collecting...
wrfalp.com
NYS’ Minimum Wage Goes Up Saturday, December 31
Workers outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see an increase by $1.00 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20. Additionally, the minimum wage for home care aides, which took effect on October 1, 2022, will also increase by $1.00 to $16.20 per hour in counties in upstate New York.
George Santos claimed he was robbed of rent money in Queens eviction case – but NYPD has no record of the attack
George Santos' long list of dubious claims stretches back to at least 2016, when he wrote in a court filing he'd been mugged. Santos wrote in a sworn statement that police had ordered him to come back later to obtain a report on the supposed mugging in Queensboro Plaza. [ more › ]
Local And Federal Prosecutors Looking Into New York GOP Rep-Elect Who Made Up His Resume
Kate Anderson on December 29, 2022 Republican Rep.-elect George Santos of New York is being investigated by federal and local prosecutors after a New York Times investigation showed the future congressman lied about his resume. The Times report revealed that Santos had lied about attending multiple universities, his work history, his Jewish heritage, and some of his financial dealings over the past week. It has been reported that prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, and Nassau County, New York, are investigating Santos’ background and financial history. Anne Donnelly, the Nassau County district attorney, opened an investigation on Wednesday, according to Newsweek. The post Local And Federal Prosecutors Looking Into New York GOP Rep-Elect Who Made Up His Resume appeared first on Shore News Network.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Popular Caribbean magazine names Grenada PM Person of the Year 2022
The popular, Brooklyn, New York-based Everybody’s, a Caribbean-themed magazine, has named Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell as Person of the Year for 2022 and New York City Mayor Eric Adams as Person of the Year for 2021. Herman Hall, the Grenada-born publisher of the 45-year-old magazine did not...
fox5ny.com
Judge rules NY gun ban in places of worship is unconstitutional
A federal judge has ruled New York’s gun ban in places of worship is unconstitutional. The judge says it violates the Second Amendment and puts religious leaders and church-goers at risk since they can't protect themselves.
Drivers beware: MTA bus-mounted cameras officially issuing tickets on Staten Island as of Friday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island’s newest automated enforcement cameras are officially in effect. As of Friday, the new automated enforcement cameras installed on Staten Island’s S79 SBS buses will begin issuing tickets to drivers illegally using city bus lanes or blocking bus stops. The cameras capture license...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Hundreds fill church, line streets for firefighter’s funeral
A veteran New York City firefighter who died while preparing for a training exercise inside his Brooklyn firehouse earlier this month was remembered Thursday as a loving husband and father who was dedicated to his profession and public service. Hundreds of firefighters joined family and friends for the funeral of...
harlemworldmagazine.com
Nurses Announce Strike At Mount Sinai Morningside In Harlem, Other Hospitals
NYSNA nurses at eight hospitals, including NewYork-Presbyterian, Montefiore, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside in Harlem. Maimonides, BronxCare, Richmond University Medical Center, and Flushing Hospital Medical Center delivered 10-day notices to striking today. NYSNA will continue to bargain non-stop between now and January 9th in the hopes of reaching agreements.
CBS News
NYPD faces wave of retirements
The NYPD has faced a wave of retirements this year, and it's not only officers. Year-to-date, the department has lost more than 500 detectives. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.
MTA guards charged for beating subway rider at Union Square station: NYPD
Three private security guards hired by the MTA to combat fare evasion were arrested after they attacked a 20-year-old man at the 14th Street-Union Square subway station on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
therealdeal.com
Developer alleges anti-Hasidic bias in permit dispute
A Rockland County developer is alleging religious discrimination was the reason a Sullivan County town denied it permits for a large housing project. The entities behind the Lost Lake Resort project in the Catskills filed a federal lawsuit against the tiny town of Forestburgh, the Times Herald-Record reported. The land is owned by Mordechai Halberstam, who bought it and related assets for $13.3 million in 2020.
Comments / 2