petapixel.com

Photographer Becomes Internet Hit for Expired Film and Unusual Cameras

A photographer has become an online sensation taking pictures with expired film and unusual vintage cameras. Miles Myerscough-Harris has amassed over 1.5 million followers on his TikTok page “Expired Film Club” and has carved a full-time career testing out-of-the-ordinary cameras and old film that he can find. @expiredfilmclub...
petapixel.com

‘You Still Need a Photographer’s Eye’: Stunning Video Game Pictures

A virtual photographer has built an online following thanks to his stunning video game captures. Instead of picking up a DSLR or mirrorless camera, Frederic Verdickt explores games like God of War, The Last of Us, and A Plague Tale using the in-game camera. “The ideal virtual photo speaks to...
petapixel.com

Cinematographer Captures Civil War Cannons Firing at 105,000 FPS

A cinematographer assigned to capture Civil War cannons firing projectiles used a Phantom TMX 7510 to record at 105,000 frames per second (FPS). Ryan McIntyre from Cinespeed tells PetaPixel that he was hired to shoot a segment for a documentary about the Japanese Civil War, which took place not long after the American Civil War ended in 1865.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ceebla Cuud

The Woman With the Largest Lips in the World

A self-proclaimed “Balkan Barbie,” 24-year-old Andrea Ivanova has spent the better part of her adulthood cultivating this image. She claims to have the “largest lips in the world” after 26 lip injections and is not through with her quest to achieve this goal.
The Independent

Woman falls foul of surprising Disney World dress code rule

A Disney World visitor has revealed a surprising clothing item that is not allowed at the resort - but which landed her with a free t-shirt.Jordyn Graime, from New Jersey, shared her experience on TikTok after visiting Epcot theme park in Florida.She arrived in a backless blue crop top with spaghetti straps, but was informed by staff that her outfit went against the dress code. @jordyngraime Disney doesn’t like backs I guess…. #epcot #disneyworld #disney #dresscode #fyp #foryoupage @jessiedipasquale ♬ Castaways - The Backyardigans Workers at the park then gave her a voucher to buy a...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New York Post

We saw a crawling demonic figure in ‘haunted’ woods — and we have proof

A British couple claimed to be joined by a “demonic figure” while on a walk with their dogs — and they seemingly have proof. Hannah and Dave Rowett, both 52, were recently taking their daily walk in Clumber Park, Nottinghamshire, around 6:30 a.m. when Hannah “felt we weren’t alone,” as she told Kennedy News and Media. The park is said to be haunted by a female spirit, dubbed the Grey Lady, who has reportedly been seen wearing a long, gray cloak. While Dave fetched their Labradors from the car, Hannah grabbed her phone and flashlight and followed a white ghostly figure that appeared...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Massive Buck Takes Down Hunter in Act of ‘Revenge’

This deer got back at its hunter with one final act of revenge. Two hunters walk up to a buck that they’ve shot, and as one of the men gets close to the buck, it jumps up and seems to attack the hunter. Then, after making contact with the man and knocking him to the ground, the deer falls back to the ground, where it seems to slowly succumb to death.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mama Bear With Cubs Charges Moronic Tourists That Got Too Close

In a viral video, a mama black bear is seen charging a group of tourists who wandered too close to her cubs within Yellowstone National Park. It’s tough to tell in the brief clip why so many people are close to this group of animals. However, it’s obvious that no one involved is following the park’s rules by doing so.
Outsider.com

WATCH: This Absolutely Jacked Bull Will Have Your Jaw on the Floor

This Belgian Blue bull will absolutely blow your mind. The cow is absolutely massive and looks like a ‘roided-up bodybuilder because it was born without myostatin, a trait all Belgian Blue bulls receive. In the video below, the enormous and rock-solid bull struts along a street as a crowd...
New York Post

Horrified mom finds creepy black eyes staring at her from inside her Christmas tree

A mom has made a ‘horror’ discovery when she peered through the branches of her Christmas tree.  A woman named Gina shared the clip, which now has over 2.5 million views and 3.8k comments and TikTokers are completely spooked. The eerie moment In the video, which is captioned simply, ‘Help!!!!!’ the mum shared the exact moment she made the shocking discovery. She gently and cautiously uses the end of a broom to pull back the branches of her tree to reveal the two eyes peering back at her. An unidentified creature sits still within the tree and looks (almost) as terrified as Gina is.  Michael Buble’s ‘It’s Beginning...
ScienceAlert

Scientists Find a 'Yellow Brick Road' in a Never-Before-Seen Spot of The Pacific Ocean

An expedition to a deep-sea ridge, just north of the Hawaiian Islands, has revealed an ancient dried-out lake bed paved with what looks like a yellow brick road. The eerie scene was chanced upon by the exploration vessel Nautilus earlier this year, while surveying the Liliʻuokalani ridge within Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument (PMNM). PMNM is one of the largest marine conservation areas in the world, larger than all the national parks in the United States combined, and we've only explored about 3 percent of its seafloor. Researchers at the Ocean Exploration Trust are pushing the frontiers of this wilderness, which lies more than...

