Year in Review: Historic events, major firsts blanket Michigan politics
LANSING, Mich. — As 2022 wraps up, News Channel 3 takes a look back on a year of major firsts and events drawing people to rally at the Michigan State Capitol and head to the polls. Looking forward: Whitmer, Gilchrist wrap up 2022, prepare for a very different second...
Michigan's minimum wage to increase on New Year's Day despite court battles
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's minimum wage is expected to increase on Sunday from $9.87 to $10.10 per hour, despite court battles that continue to challenge the increase. Wage wars: Minimum wage increase could impact rural areas, tipped workers most. The hourly wage was set by Michigan's Improved Workforce Opportunity...
Alfalfa sprouts recalled due to potential salmonella contamination
MICHIGAN - SunSprout Enterprises is voluntarily recalling four lots of raw alfalfa sprouts due to potential contamination with Salmonella, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Officials say fifteen people have reportedly been infected with the outbreak from Oklahoma, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Two people have been...
Frustration continues for parents trying to get medicine for their children
DAVISON, Mich. - A spike in RSV, COVID and the Flu in children is creating a scramble for parents who are in need of over-the-counter medication. It's happening not only in Michigan but across the country. Parents are forced to go on a scavenger hunt to find these over-the-counter drugs.
Police picking up patrols for New Year's Eve
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Drive sober or get pulled over. The yearly holiday campaign by Michigan State Police is in full force. There will be extra officers on the roads this New Year's Eve across northern Michigan. Police want to remind drivers to stay safe while you have fun celebrating.
'GOAT,' 'quiet quitting' and 'gaslighting' make LSSU's 2023 Banished Words List
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The acronym GOAT, short for "greatest of all time," took the top spot on Lake Superior State University's 2023 list of banished words and terms. LSSU has compiled an annual Banished Words List every year since 1976. The university received over 1,500 nominations of...
