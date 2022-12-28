ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Alfalfa sprouts recalled due to potential salmonella contamination

MICHIGAN - SunSprout Enterprises is voluntarily recalling four lots of raw alfalfa sprouts due to potential contamination with Salmonella, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Officials say fifteen people have reportedly been infected with the outbreak from Oklahoma, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Two people have been...
NEBRASKA STATE
Police picking up patrols for New Year's Eve

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Drive sober or get pulled over. The yearly holiday campaign by Michigan State Police is in full force. There will be extra officers on the roads this New Year's Eve across northern Michigan. Police want to remind drivers to stay safe while you have fun celebrating.
MICHIGAN STATE
'GOAT,' 'quiet quitting' and 'gaslighting' make LSSU's 2023 Banished Words List

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The acronym GOAT, short for "greatest of all time," took the top spot on Lake Superior State University's 2023 list of banished words and terms. LSSU has compiled an annual Banished Words List every year since 1976. The university received over 1,500 nominations of...

