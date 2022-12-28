Read full article on original website
The Stuff Of Legends: Previewing ‘Trojan’ #1 From AWA Upshot
“Once upon a time, we lived alongside Legends. Creatures of myth. Centaurs, fauns, gorgons, kelpies, gnomes, and more. They were spectacular. Majestic. Powerful. Peaceful. Pure. In comparison, we were ugly. Weak. Warmongering. Rotten. Is it any wonder we could not live alongside them any longer? After driving these Legends to the fringes of society, an uglier form of mythos takes shape in the form of rumors of live snuff shows for dark web high rollers. When a mysterious young woman, Nessa, enlists the help of a hacker to take a tour of the grisliest corners of the Dark Web, she sets in motion a war between those who peddle to mankind’s darkest fantasies and a world that transcends imagination. Trojan is fantasy thriller full of wonder and horror in equal measure.”
Previewing ‘Captain America: Sentinel Of Liberty’ #8
“When Captain America’s allies find themselves scattered across the country with no recollection of how they got there, Steve calls in a favor with the one person he knows can help—mutant telepath Emma Frost! But what Emma finds, chills Steve Rogers to the bone… As Steve and his allies race to save a city under siege by A.I.M., the Outer Circle’s ultimate assassin is revealed: Introducing M.O.D.O.C., the Mental Organism Designed Only for Control!”
Preview: Sprinting Down A Rabbit Hole In ‘The Black Ghost’ Vol. 2 TPB
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of The Black Ghost Volume 2 TPB, dropping next week from writers Alex Segura and Monica Gallagher, artists George Kambadais and Marco Finnegan, and colorist Greg Smallwood. ‘Six months after the events of the first arc, we find Lara in a different spot....
Sunrise Spells Death: Previewing ‘Children Of The Black Sun’ #1
From the artist of the hit series The House of Slaughter!. “It is not difficult to be happy under a blue sky. But it takes a lot of courage to be strong even under a black sun.”. Over the years, a black sun has risen twice. A dark dawn whose...
Skybound Presents A Fearful First Look At ‘Creepshow’ #5 Final Issue
Skybound have revealed a sneak peek at Creepshow #5, the final issue of the horror comic book anthology based the most recent adaption on Shudder TV. And, as with each previous issue, this one also has two terrifying tales. First up, there’s Steve Orlando (Marauders) and Marianna Ignazzi (Buffy the...
Attitude In A Half Shell: Reviewing ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II’ #1
‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II’ brings the two beloved 80s/90s franchises back together for an explosive new series that picks up where the last one left off while spinning off in its own direction. Any fan of these characters is in for a delightful gorgeous colorful fun experience that will make them want to pick up their colored bandana or jump around doing some impressive martial arts style kicks.
Brian Michael Bendis And Dark Horse Present A New Edition Of ‘Fortune And Glory’
Before co-creating Miles Morales, Wakanda Forever’s Ironheart, and Jessica Jones, before the triumphant successes with Secret Invasion, Daredevil, Superman, Ultimate Spider-Man, and Invincible Iron Man,… before the original series Powers, Scarlet, Cover, and The Ones…. Before all these, Brian Michael Bendis was a hungry young cartoonist about to...
Scout Comics Announces ‘Oswald And The Star-Chaser’ For February 2023
Scout Comics has announced Oswald And The Star-Chaser, dropping in February from writers Tommy Kulik and Tyler Villano Maron, line artist Tom Hoskisson, and color artist Rebecca Good. ‘Following a list of his childhood heroes, a young space knight ventures across the stars with an enigmatic mercenary to reclaim their...
Advance Review: `We Are Scarlet Twilight’ #1 Starts With A Shocking Twist
With twists aplenty, this first issue masquerades as a Flash Gordon-like serial from the 1930s. Within a few shocking pages, we learn the truth is much more complicated – and exciting. The surprises are sure to hook the audience and keep them coming back for more. Overall. 9.5/10. We...
Something For The Weekend: Your Regular Dose Of Popular Posts
Marvel dominated the headlines this week with a few announcements. All reported on by Tony Thornley. First up, Marvel announced a new Planet of the Apes comic in 2023. Then, we got confirmation that Jason Aaron will be bringing his epic Avengers run to an end this April with Avengers Assemble Omega.
New To You Comics #124: It’s Clobberin’ Time In ‘The Thing’
Everyone has different tastes in comics. Here at New To You Comics, we explore that as Tony and Scott dive into comics that, well, it’s right there in the column title. This week, we dive into a recent hit starring one of Marvel’s greatest. Ben Grimm was probably...
Art From Art’s Sake #189: For The Love Of Comics
Welcome once more to Art For Art’s Sake, Comicon’s weekly look at just a little of all that gorgeous artwork that’s out there on that there Internet…. So, enjoy the art… beginning with some wonderful Sergio Aragones’ Groo…. And we’ll follow that with a VERY...
One Piece Diaries #43 – Thriller Bark Arc #1
One Piece is one of the most beloved anime in history, but at over 1,000 episodes, it’s tough for those who haven’t been watching from the start to jump on board. One Piece Diaries tracks one writer’s experience with this daunting rite of passage. With hype for the highs and critique for the lows, this column will help you decide whether to take your own One Piece journey – or let you relive the one you’re already on. It will update biweekly every other Thursday.
Advance Review: Even Gods Can Die In `Fallen’ #1
Most of the gods of ancient myology have been cast down to Earth, but we’re not quite sure why. While there is plenty of action and intrigue in this first issue, most readers will need some more explanation to know why they should care about these heavenly characters. Overall.
Comicon’s 5 Most Progressive Comics Of 2022
Welcome to Comicon.com’s Best of the Year Awards, gathering the best comics and comics talent of the strange year that was 2021. This year we will be awarding in the following categories: Best Original Graphic Novels, Best Comic Series, Best Single Comic Issues, Best Writers, Best Artists, Best Cover Artists, Best Colorists, Best Letterers, Best Digital/Webcomics, and Most Progressive Comics.
Comicon’s 5 Best Digital/Webcomics Of 2022
Welcome to Comicon.com’s Best of the Year Awards, gathering the best comics and comics talent of the strange year that was 2021. This year we will be awarding in the following categories: Best Original Graphic Novels, Best Comic Series, Best Single Comic Issues, Best Writers, Best Artists, Best Cover Artists, Best Colorists, Best Letterers, Best Digital/Webcomics, and Most Progressive Comics.
Adult Animation Revolution: Why Aspiring Showrunners Should Make Comics
Many art school graduates dream of making the next Adventure Time or Stephen Universe and becoming a showrunner in their 20s. However, I would advocate for young professionals to consider creating comic books. Most young creatives want to do: hand drawn animation, high concepts, plot driven narratives, female and queer...
Review Round Up: All Last Week’s Comic Book Reviews
Happy New Year, everyone! One more round up before the new year commences from your friendly neighbourhood reviewers. Scott Redmond ends the year with another impressive roundof reviews. He looked at the following titles:. Peter Parker & Miles Morales: Double Trouble #2 (Marvel) Marauders Vol. 1 (Marvel) Wakanda #3 (Marvel)
‘The Experience’ To Offer George And Carol Flynn Perez’s Copies Of ‘JLA/Avengers’ On Friday’s Original Art Show
The fundraising continues on this week’s episode of The Experience‘s original art show. This time around, Carol Flynn is making available the two copies of JLA/Avengers she and her late husband, George Perez, held in their collection. The hardcovers come from The Hero Initiative’s limited edition reprint of the series, which appeared in stores a few years back in the small print run of 7,000 copies. Proceeds from the sales will go to Flynn.
Setting Sail For Adventure: Reviewing ‘Marauders’ Vol. 1
A brand new era begins for the Marauders with a new team and a new creative direction that takes them back to their mutant-rescuing mission. A colorful, fantastical, and dangerous journey comes to vivid life across these pages as the series shows such promise. Overall. With all the black market...
