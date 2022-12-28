ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Salon

Southwest Airlines spent $5.6B on shareholder gifts ahead of mass cancellation crisis

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. As travelers and airline workers reel from mass flight cancellations, a corporate watchdog noted Wednesday that Southwest Airlines spent nearly $6 billion on stock buybacks in the years ahead of the coronavirus pandemic instead of spending that money on technological improvements that unions have been demanding for years.
The Independent

‘Desperate’ woman pays $100 to skip airport queue amid Southwest Airlines chaos

A woman has paid a fellow traveller $100 to skip an entire check-in queue in order to catch her flight, amid widespread US flight chaos.The passenger told a passing journalist that she was “desperate” and “had no other choice”, in a video of their conversation posted to Twitter by Fox 5’s Billy Heath III.In the clip, taken at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the unnamed mother of two says: “I gave someone some money so I can cut [the queue]... I know it looks terrible.”When Mr Heath asks her why she gave the man in front of her a $100...
ATLANTA, GA
newsnationnow.com

What a difference a day makes: Skies clear for Southwest

(NewsNation) — After a week of massive cancelations, the skies are finally clearing for Southwest Airlines. But an investigation and a hit to its reputation are left in their wake. The company has canceled roughly 16,000 flights since last Friday, leaving thousands of customers and crew members stranded during...
newsnationnow.com

American Airlines crew member killed at Alabama airport

(NewsNation) — An airline employee in Alabama is dead on New Year’s Eve due to an industrial incident, according to the Montgomery Regional Airport. A tweet posted shortly after 6 p.m. on the official account for the airport said that “around 3 pm an American Airlines ground crew piedmont employee was involved in a fatality, no additional information is available at this time.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Independent

Southwest cuts 2,300 flights, schedule in sustained chaos

Southwest Airlines continued to extract itself from sustained scheduling chaos Thursday, cancelling another 2,350 flights after a winter storm overwhelmed its operations days ago. The Dallas carrier acknowledged it has inadequate and outdated operations technology that can leave flight crews out of position when adverse weather strikes. Southwest was the only airline unable to recover from storm-related delays that began over the weekend when snow, ice and high winds raked portions of the country. As has been the case every day this week, the vast majority of flight cancellations nationwide, are Southwest flights. There were 2,451 flights cancelled before...
newsnationnow.com

What will it take for the DOT to fine Southwest?

(NewsNation) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg continues to face criticism over his handling of the Southwest debacle. Some have accused Buttigieg of failing to act on previous warnings about the potential for travel chaos, Newsweek reported. Buttigieg put the CEO of Southwest Airlines on notice Thursday, warning that the...
newsnationnow.com

Southwest’s loyal passengers: ‘You’re losing a customer’

(NewsNation) — Dallas Love Field airport went from the sixth to the fourth most impacted airport this week, highlighting the chaos at hubs across the country. The Texas-based carrier once again scrapped nearly 60% of its scheduled flights, with the majority in Denver, Chicago, Vegas and Dallas. “Thursday was...
DALLAS, TX
newsnationnow.com

Southwest Airlines anticipates normal operations Friday

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — Southwest Airlines said it plans to return to normal operations Friday after more than 15,000 flight cancellations over the past week. The airline acknowledged that it has inadequate and outdated technology that can leave flight crews out of position when bad weather strikes. As of 8...
AccuWeather

Atmospheric river to trigger flooding, ease drought in California

An atmospheric river of moisture from the Pacific Ocean is aiming directly at drought-stricken California and other parts of the West, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The sizable storm will unleash heavy rain that will replenish reservoirs and raise the risk of flooding and will produce heavy snow in the mountains through the New Year’s holiday weekend.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Southwest CEO Shares Excuses for Travel Chaos After Feds Launch Probe

Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan dropped a video statement Tuesday night to explain the airlines’ disastrous week of canceled and delayed flights—kind of—just one day after the U.S. Department of Transportation announced plans to investigate the airline’s hellish holiday season. “Here's why this giant puzzle is taking us several days to solve. Southwest is the largest carrier in the country, not only because of our value and our values, but because we build our flight schedule around communities, not hubs,” he said. “After days of trying to operate as much of our full schedule across the busy holiday weekend, we reached a decision point to significantly reduce our flying to catch up.” Jordan said Southwest will continue to fly a reduced schedule for the next few days, and hopes to return to normal by next week. He also acknowledged that the conditions the airline’s workers have faced as they deal with the issues have been unsavory—adding that he’s “apologizing to them daily” and vowing to make improvements. He also said he reached out to Pete Buttigeig, the Secretary of Transportation, to discuss the issues the airline faced through the holiday weekend.Read it at Southwest Airlines
BoardingArea

It’s Nice To See When An Airline Shows Common Sense

According to Lufthansa Systems, the earliest validated instance of in-flight entertainment (IFE) took place in 1921. That was when when Aeromarine Airways, a company that offered a type of seaplane service, showed a movie promoting Chicago (Howdy Chicago) to its passengers as the amphibious plane flew around The Windy City.
TheStreet

Travel in the Post-Covid World: A Look Ahead to 2023

The year began with masks on planes, vaccination rules, a heavily regulated cruise industry, and international travelers facing varying hurdles to enter the United States. The pandemic wasn't at its height in 2022, but airlines, hotels, cruise lines, theme parks, and really the entire travel industry struggled with its lingering effects.

Comments / 0

Community Policy