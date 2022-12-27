ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WLBT

Patrol car flipped in crash off I-10 in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck in Gulfport Thursday afternoon left a Harrison County Deputy car flipped and another badly damaged. The wreck happened just around noon on the westbound Canal Road Exit 31 off I-10. The deputy and driver of the other car did make it out okay, and...
GULFPORT, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

MHP Responds To Deadly Wreck In Pearl River County

On Monday, December 26, at approximately 9:04 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by 37-year-old William T. Jones, of Picayune, MS, was traveling north on Highway 11. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Poplarville K9 company assists in finding more remains in Forrest Co., sheriff’s office says

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Poplarville K9 company assisted the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office in locating more remains near Camp Shelby Thursday. According to a Facebook post made by the sheriff’s office, DNA K9, along with students and faculty with the University of Southern Mississippi’s Anthropology Department, helped them find the remains.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Harrison County man found dead in South Mississippi prison

LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – An inmate was found dead Monday, December 26 in the South Mississippi Correctional Institution. A Miss. Department of Corrections spokesperson says 46-year-old Gary Easterling was found unresponsive in his bunk with no signs of foul play. An autopsy will determine his cause of death. Easterling was serving a 10 year sentence […]
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi man gets prison for DUI crash that killed airman

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has been sentenced to a decade in federal prison for plowing his truck into four airmen, killing one of them, at an Air Force base while under the influence of drugs. A U.S. District Court judge sentenced 25-year-old Emmett Jason Bennett of Biloxi several months after he pleaded […]
BILOXI, MS
WDAM-TV

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in vandalism spree

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Some people in Lamar County are working on repairing their vehicles after falling victim to an unknown vandal. The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has reported eight different incidents between Christmas Eve and Dec. 28 off of Oak Grove Road where windows were shattered by a pellet or BB gun.
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Lamar County awaiting the drawing back of the alcohol curtain

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Thanks to a recently-passed referendum, Lamar County residents will no longer have to cross the line into Forrest or Marion counties to obtain their beer and wine. Businesses like Piggly Wiggly in Lumberton are optimistic about the future, now that the county is no longer...
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Biloxi man charged with burglary of a business

A Biloxi man is behind bars, charged with commercial burglary after being found inside of a closed business. 24-year-old Cameron Tyrique Lindsey is charged with commercial burglary. He was taken to the Harrison County jail. His bond is set at $25,000. Police say about 12:13 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Amanda Schonewitz makes history in Stone County

Tickets for both casino parties go on sale tomorrow. Troy Peterson reflects on life as Harrison County Sheriff after announcing retirement. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced Wednesday he will retire when he finishes his second term at the end of 2023. Harbor Lights heads into final nights. Updated: 6...
STONE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Biloxi man sentenced to federal prison for crash killing Keesler airman

Strong wind gusts from this morning's thunderstorms. Rainy afternoon ahead, with showers tapering off this evening. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Flood Advisory in effect. Downpours arriving soon. Wesley's Friday First Alert Weather Forecast. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Let's get ready to rumble! Rainy & stormy...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

CEO of Biloxi retirement home dies in train accident

The co-founder and CEO of a Biloxi retirement home died over the Christmas holiday. 57-year-old Glenn Barclay died December 26, according to a post made on The Blake at Biloxi’s social media page. News outlets in Pensacola reported that Terry Glenn Barclay was killed when he was hit by...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

In the Kitchen with 200 North Beach in Bay St. Louis

Tickets for both casino parties go on sale tomorrow. Troy Peterson reflects on life as Harrison County Sheriff after announcing retirement. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced Wednesday he will retire when he finishes his second term at the end of 2023. Amanda Schonewitz makes history in Stone County. Updated:...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WKRG News 5

Lucedale parade to kick-off Mardi Gras season in Mississippi

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mardi Gras season in Mississippi will again be kicked off by Lucedale in 2023. The Lucedale Carnival Association (LCA) is back for its seventh year hosting a ball, parade and family fun day during Mardi Gras season. “We just want to rejuvenate Mardi Gras in Lucedale. We brought it here […]
LUCEDALE, MS
WLOX

Krewe of Neptune announces 2023 Celebrity Grand Marshal

BILOXI, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - Mississippi native and national country recording artist Steve Azar will lead the Krewe of Neptune through the streets of Biloxi during their annual night parade. It will be held in downtown Biloxi on February 18, 2023 beginning at 5:30pm. Azar has a long list...
BILOXI, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy