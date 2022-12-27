Read full article on original website
Mississippi man missing after helicopter crash in Gulf of Mexico
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Harrison County man is one of the four people who are missing after a helicopter crash that happened over the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, December 29. The Sun Herald reported the crash happened about ten miles off Southwest Pass, Louisiana. The U.S. Coast Guard searched for the four […]
UPDATE: Gulfport family survives house fire, officials attribute space heater
Patrol car flipped in crash off I-10 in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck in Gulfport Thursday afternoon left a Harrison County Deputy car flipped and another badly damaged. The wreck happened just around noon on the westbound Canal Road Exit 31 off I-10. The deputy and driver of the other car did make it out okay, and...
MHP Responds To Deadly Wreck In Pearl River County
On Monday, December 26, at approximately 9:04 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by 37-year-old William T. Jones, of Picayune, MS, was traveling north on Highway 11. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
Poplarville K9 company assists in finding more remains in Forrest Co., sheriff’s office says
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Poplarville K9 company assisted the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office in locating more remains near Camp Shelby Thursday. According to a Facebook post made by the sheriff’s office, DNA K9, along with students and faculty with the University of Southern Mississippi’s Anthropology Department, helped them find the remains.
I-10 widening to help traffic around planned Bucc-ee’s on Mississippi Gulf Coast
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WKRG) – Federal grants will widen I-10 through part of Mississippi, including an interchange where a new Bucc-ee’s is planned. $60 million from a bipartisan infrastructure law will support widening I-10 from four to six lanes between Long Beach and Diamondhead. “This grant funding will have a lasting effect for the people and […]
Slidell man died in cold weather trying to get home to family, Mississippi coroner says
A 57 year-old homeless man who was found dead in Pearl River County Monday morning died from extreme weather conditions on Christmas Day. The man was identified as Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. by Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage, who told the Sun Herald that Ligon succumbed to extreme temperatures and passed away Christmas night.
Harrison County man found dead in South Mississippi prison
LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – An inmate was found dead Monday, December 26 in the South Mississippi Correctional Institution. A Miss. Department of Corrections spokesperson says 46-year-old Gary Easterling was found unresponsive in his bunk with no signs of foul play. An autopsy will determine his cause of death. Easterling was serving a 10 year sentence […]
Mississippi man gets prison for DUI crash that killed airman
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has been sentenced to a decade in federal prison for plowing his truck into four airmen, killing one of them, at an Air Force base while under the influence of drugs. A U.S. District Court judge sentenced 25-year-old Emmett Jason Bennett of Biloxi several months after he pleaded […]
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in vandalism spree
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Some people in Lamar County are working on repairing their vehicles after falling victim to an unknown vandal. The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has reported eight different incidents between Christmas Eve and Dec. 28 off of Oak Grove Road where windows were shattered by a pellet or BB gun.
'Worst Day of My Life': Man Sentenced in Deadly DUI Crash That Killed Keesler Airman
A former civilian contractor will spend a decade in prison for hitting four airmen on Keesler Air Force Base, killing one and injuring the three others, while he was high on fentanyl and other drugs. Emmett Jason Bennett, 25, of Biloxi, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a...
Lamar County awaiting the drawing back of the alcohol curtain
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Thanks to a recently-passed referendum, Lamar County residents will no longer have to cross the line into Forrest or Marion counties to obtain their beer and wine. Businesses like Piggly Wiggly in Lumberton are optimistic about the future, now that the county is no longer...
Biloxi man charged with burglary of a business
A Biloxi man is behind bars, charged with commercial burglary after being found inside of a closed business. 24-year-old Cameron Tyrique Lindsey is charged with commercial burglary. He was taken to the Harrison County jail. His bond is set at $25,000. Police say about 12:13 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to...
Amanda Schonewitz makes history in Stone County
Biloxi man sentenced to federal prison for crash killing Keesler airman
Harrison Co. Sheriff Troy Peterson announces retirement, will not seek third term
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced Wednesday afternoon he will be retiring. Sheriff Peterson says he will serve out his term until 2024 and will not seek a third term as sheriff. He has served with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office for 30 years. His...
CEO of Biloxi retirement home dies in train accident
The co-founder and CEO of a Biloxi retirement home died over the Christmas holiday. 57-year-old Glenn Barclay died December 26, according to a post made on The Blake at Biloxi’s social media page. News outlets in Pensacola reported that Terry Glenn Barclay was killed when he was hit by...
In the Kitchen with 200 North Beach in Bay St. Louis
Lucedale parade to kick-off Mardi Gras season in Mississippi
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mardi Gras season in Mississippi will again be kicked off by Lucedale in 2023. The Lucedale Carnival Association (LCA) is back for its seventh year hosting a ball, parade and family fun day during Mardi Gras season. “We just want to rejuvenate Mardi Gras in Lucedale. We brought it here […]
Krewe of Neptune announces 2023 Celebrity Grand Marshal
BILOXI, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - Mississippi native and national country recording artist Steve Azar will lead the Krewe of Neptune through the streets of Biloxi during their annual night parade. It will be held in downtown Biloxi on February 18, 2023 beginning at 5:30pm. Azar has a long list...
