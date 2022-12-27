ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ladyshyye-g
2d ago

apparently suicide by train is back again. so sad and terrifying also for the conductor to have to see this first hand. nobody gets hit by a train by accident especially a pedestrian. prayers for these people and their families who are left behind.

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Drivers beware: Fort Lauderdale’s Henry E. Kinney Tunnel to close second week of January

Fort Lauderdale residents and workers, get ready for traffic delays. The Henry E. Kinney Tunnel will be closed from 7 a.m. on Jan. 9 through 5 p.m. on Jan. 13 while crews pour concrete as part of a multi-million dollar improvement project that began in September 2021. Federal Highway, or U.S. 1, and the tunnel will be shut down from Southeast Second Street to Southeast Seventh Street, and city ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

9 hospitalized after feeling sick on Orlando-bound flight diverted to MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken nine people to the hospital from Miami International Airport after they became ill during a flight that was heading to Central Florida. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the airport, Saturday evening. The victims’ Frontier Airlines flight had...
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Fatal crash in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Boynton Beach. On Dec. 30 around 7:15 p.m., the Boynton Beach Police Department responded to the intersection of West Woolbright Road and North Congress Avenue. According to police, the 89-year-old driver from Delray Beach was...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Two cars collide on I-95

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a dangerous drive on a South Florida interstate. Two cars smashed into each other and a guardrail on Interstate 95, Friday morning. The incident happened near Davie Boulevard. One person was pinned inside a vehicle and needed to be extricated. That victim and several...
DAVIE, FL
WSVN-TV

Several hospitalized after 2 cars collide on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took several people to the hospital after, authorities said, their cars collided along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale. Florida Highway Patrol and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the two-vehicle crash, Friday morning. The cars smashed into each other...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

SWAT team called to South Miami apartment

MIAMI -- Police on Friday were trying to get a man with a knife who entered a South Miami apartment to surrender after he allegedly threatened neighbors before entering the home and refusing to leave, authorities said.The SWAT team from the Miami-Dade Police Department were called to assist South Miami police at the residence, located in the 5900 block of SW 74th Street.No injuries have been reported from the incident, but it was not clear if the man was in the apartment alone or if someone else was inside.Officials have not asked nearby residents to leave their apartments but several law enforcement units were at the scene.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FHP UPDATES ON CRITICAL CRASH IN WEST BOCA RATON

TWO DAYS AFTER ALLEGED SHOOTING, OVERTURNED CAR, AIRLIFT, FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL RELEASES DETAILS. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher UPDATE 1:40 p.m: After our report revealing that FHP was not releasing information about the high impact crash in West Boca Raton more than 48 hours after the incident, the agency finally released the following […]
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Man arrested for deadly shooting on Interstate 95 in Broward County

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for the murder of a young woman on Interstate 95 in November. Jahkobi Williams, 21, was taken into custody Thursday night. The sheriff's office said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Nov. 27 on I-95 southbound between the Sunrise Boulevard and Broward Boulevard exits.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

