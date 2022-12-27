Read full article on original website
ladyshyye-g
2d ago
apparently suicide by train is back again. so sad and terrifying also for the conductor to have to see this first hand. nobody gets hit by a train by accident especially a pedestrian. prayers for these people and their families who are left behind.
WSVN-TV
NYE celebrations kick off in Miami, Fort Lauderdale as South Florida prepares to ring in 2023
MIAMI (WSVN) - The stage is set at various New Year’s Eve celebrations across South Florida, including massive events in downtown Miami and downtown Fort Lauderdale, as revelers of all ages prepare to party their way into 2023. People who spoke to 7News on Saturday afternoon echoed a shared...
Drivers beware: Fort Lauderdale’s Henry E. Kinney Tunnel to close second week of January
Fort Lauderdale residents and workers, get ready for traffic delays. The Henry E. Kinney Tunnel will be closed from 7 a.m. on Jan. 9 through 5 p.m. on Jan. 13 while crews pour concrete as part of a multi-million dollar improvement project that began in September 2021. Federal Highway, or U.S. 1, and the tunnel will be shut down from Southeast Second Street to Southeast Seventh Street, and city ...
WSVN-TV
NYE preparations close to an end in Broward, Miami-Dade counties; South Florida ready to party
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - New Year’s Eve preparations are drawing closer to an end as South Floridians are ready to celebrate the end of another 12-month cycle. Crews were hard at work Friday ahead of Fort Lauderdale’s Downtown Countdown, one of the biggest free events in Broward County that will help people say goodbye to 2022.
WSVN-TV
9 hospitalized after feeling sick on Orlando-bound flight diverted to MIA
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken nine people to the hospital from Miami International Airport after they became ill during a flight that was heading to Central Florida. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the airport, Saturday evening. The victims’ Frontier Airlines flight had...
Police In Palm Beach, Broward Counties Prepare For DUI Enforcement Tonight
Operations Planned Across South Florida For New Year’s Eve, Day. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If your New Year’s resolution is to become better acquainted with the South Florida legal system, just ignore this warning. But if you want to stay out of jail, […]
Palm Beach County's first 'diverging diamond' interchange is almost here. How will it work?
BOCA RATON — Those who’ve driven on Interstate 95 in South Florida know the congestion that plagues its Glades Road exit. Transportation officials hope they won’t for much longer. A project to alleviate traffic there is on its way. It will reconfigure the roadways and ramps at...
Click10.com
BSO takes man into custody at Fort Lauderdale apartment building
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office could be seen Friday afternoon arresting a man at a Fort Lauderdale apartment complex. The suspect may be connected to a possible car theft in Palm Beach County, but that has not yet been confirmed with police.
cw34.com
Fatal crash in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Boynton Beach. On Dec. 30 around 7:15 p.m., the Boynton Beach Police Department responded to the intersection of West Woolbright Road and North Congress Avenue. According to police, the 89-year-old driver from Delray Beach was...
WSVN-TV
Two cars collide on I-95
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a dangerous drive on a South Florida interstate. Two cars smashed into each other and a guardrail on Interstate 95, Friday morning. The incident happened near Davie Boulevard. One person was pinned inside a vehicle and needed to be extricated. That victim and several...
WSVN-TV
Several hospitalized after 2 cars collide on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took several people to the hospital after, authorities said, their cars collided along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale. Florida Highway Patrol and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the two-vehicle crash, Friday morning. The cars smashed into each other...
SWAT team called to South Miami apartment
MIAMI -- Police on Friday were trying to get a man with a knife who entered a South Miami apartment to surrender after he allegedly threatened neighbors before entering the home and refusing to leave, authorities said.The SWAT team from the Miami-Dade Police Department were called to assist South Miami police at the residence, located in the 5900 block of SW 74th Street.No injuries have been reported from the incident, but it was not clear if the man was in the apartment alone or if someone else was inside.Officials have not asked nearby residents to leave their apartments but several law enforcement units were at the scene.
NBC Miami
Man Charged in Connection to Road Rage Shooting on I-95 That Killed Teacher in Fort Lauderdale
The Broward Sheriff's Office charged a man in connection to the road rage incident on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale that killed a preschool teacher in November. According to officials, deputies charged 21-year-old Jahkobi Williams of Pembroke Pines. The victim, Ana "Ani" Estevez, worked at a preschool in Broward while attending...
FHP UPDATES ON CRITICAL CRASH IN WEST BOCA RATON
TWO DAYS AFTER ALLEGED SHOOTING, OVERTURNED CAR, AIRLIFT, FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL RELEASES DETAILS. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher UPDATE 1:40 p.m: After our report revealing that FHP was not releasing information about the high impact crash in West Boca Raton more than 48 hours after the incident, the agency finally released the following […]
WSVN-TV
Dog found shot in face in SW Miami-Dade recovering as neighbors decry gunman’s actions
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog is on the road to recovery and receiving help from volunteers after someone shot him in the face in Southwest Miami-Dade, leaving area residents in shock about the cruel and violent act. The canine is receiving the care he desperately needs at an...
Police impound Lamborghini connected to passenger who fired gun from window
Troopers have impounded a luxury sports car that was involved in last Friday's shooting on a South Florida highway.
wflx.com
Man arrested for deadly shooting on Interstate 95 in Broward County
The Broward Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for the murder of a young woman on Interstate 95 in November. Jahkobi Williams, 21, was taken into custody Thursday night. The sheriff's office said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Nov. 27 on I-95 southbound between the Sunrise Boulevard and Broward Boulevard exits.
South Florida woman claims boxer Gervonta Davis did not assault her
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The woman who alleged that professional boxer Gervonta Davis assaulted her in South Florida earlier this week said Friday that she and her daughter were never harmed, according to published reports. Davis, 28, a Baltimore native who currently lives in Parkland, was arrested Tuesday at...
Florida man lost temper while shoplifting clothes, deputies say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A man accused of shoplifting clothes from a South Florida store in early December became angry when he realized the store’s front door had been locked, authorities said. According to a news release from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, the man entered a Rainbow...
WSVN-TV
Big rig truck catches on fire on Turnpike in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A big rig went up in flames. The incident happened along the Turnpike extension and Interstate 75, Thursday morning. This created a rush hour headache for a couple of hours. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights...
WSVN-TV
Police search for missing 55-year-old man with dementia who was last seen at Miami International Airport
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Bureau is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 55-year-old man. Jephte Dorvil was last seen at Miami International Airport at around 3:30 p.m. after arriving from Haiti with a connecting flight to Newark, New Jersey, Tuesday.
