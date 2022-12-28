You Can Sip Margaritas & Shop At A Groovy Vintage Store In Colorado With A Full Bar Inside

There is a vintage shop with the most groovy shopping experience where you can sift through racks of treasures with a freshly crafted cocktail in hand.

Garage Sale Vintage, located at 1460 Larimer St. in Denver, CO is a unique thrift store destination with a massive clothing selection ranging from old western apparel to kitschy Y2K fashions.

The best part is the in-store bar serves up an assortment of beers, flavored margaritas and other alcoholic spirits to elevate the shopping experience.

The shop runs like any other secondhand clothing store with a "buy, sell, trade" policy, however, you can do make the transactions in-store or online (mail-in). Items brought in must be produced in the 2000s or earlier.

Whether you're on the hunt for a swanky outfit straight out of the 60s or looking for an authentic vinyl record from the 50s, there is something for every type of vintage clothing lover.

For an added bonus, if you spend up to $100 at the shop, you even get to take a free shot at the bar. However, it's not required to make a purchase from the store if you still want to enjoy a sip or sit at the counter.

The small business has multiple locations including another Centennial state location in Lawrence and a recent expansion to downtown Nashville, TN.

They typically open around 10-11 a.m. and stay open late like most bars you visit.