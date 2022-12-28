ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

You Can Sip Margaritas & Shop At A Groovy Vintage Store In Colorado With A Full Bar Inside

By Brittany Cristiano
Narcity USA
 3 days ago
There is a vintage shop with the most groovy shopping experience where you can sift through racks of treasures with a freshly crafted cocktail in hand.

Garage Sale Vintage, located at 1460 Larimer St. in Denver, CO is a unique thrift store destination with a massive clothing selection ranging from old western apparel to kitschy Y2K fashions.

The best part is the in-store bar serves up an assortment of beers, flavored margaritas and other alcoholic spirits to elevate the shopping experience.

The shop runs like any other secondhand clothing store with a "buy, sell, trade" policy, however, you can do make the transactions in-store or online (mail-in). Items brought in must be produced in the 2000s or earlier.

Whether you're on the hunt for a swanky outfit straight out of the 60s or looking for an authentic vinyl record from the 50s, there is something for every type of vintage clothing lover.

For an added bonus, if you spend up to $100 at the shop, you even get to take a free shot at the bar. However, it's not required to make a purchase from the store if you still want to enjoy a sip or sit at the counter.

The small business has multiple locations including another Centennial state location in Lawrence and a recent expansion to downtown Nashville, TN.

They typically open around 10-11 a.m. and stay open late like most bars you visit.

secretdenver.com

The 10 Best Spots For Boozy And Bottomless Brunch In Denver

Unlimited Bloody Marys and Mimosas below. When you think of brunch what’s the next thing that comes to mind? Booze. And if the word bottomless is included then even better. Well good news. Denver has got a variety of delicious boozy and bottomless brunch spots for you to enjoy during the weekends. We’ve even featured a place that’s running specials all week long. Here are 10 of our favorites doing bottomless brunches all year long.
DENVER, CO
5280.com

Denver’s Best Restaurant Openings and Saddest Closings in 2022, According to 5280 Staffers and Contributors

The Denver area welcomed a bounty of exciting new dining concepts in 2022, from elegant French eateries and crave-worthy bakeries to family-friendly Japanese joints to welcoming Italian bistros. But the growing list of temporary and permanently closed bars and restaurants is a reminder that local food businesses continue to battle labor shortages, skyrocketing operation costs, and tight profit margins—all issues that have been exacerbated by the ongoing global pandemic and record-breaking inflation.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Five Things the HGTV Dream Home Winner Should Know About Morrison

Every year since 1997, HGTV has given away a "dream home." Past HGTV dream home locations have included Jackson Hole and Lake Tahoe; this year, the house is a stunner located in Morrison. The only other time HGTV gave away a Colorado dream home was in 2007 — a rustic, mountain-style design by Winter Park with ski-in and ski-out privileges.
MORRISON, CO
CBS Denver

1st snow storm of 2023 set to bury mountains and bring back snow to Denver metro.

DENVER(CBS)-  Happy New Year! Lots to talk about heading into 2023 with a huge atmospheric river of moisture dumping feet of snow in the mountains over the weekend along with a blast of snow for Denver and eastern Colorado on Monday! This flow is sometimes called the "Pineapple Express" because it passes by Hawaii.The southern jet stream has been pushing copious amounts of moisture from the west coast into the Rockies and will get even stronger thru Monday. This is what is called an "atmospheric river" of moisture. Imbedded in this flow is a low pressure area that will be the...
DENVER, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Check Out This Cozy Colorado Log Cabin For Sale

Many home buyers in Colorado are seeking newly built properties with modern appliances and updated architecture. But there's something to be said about older homes in the area - they offer a simplistic and homey charm that cannot be found in newer real estate. This home offers luxury log cabin...
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

Waterworks Car Wash New Years Deal

Sponsored Segment by Waterworks With the snow we got last week, it’s likely your car is in need of a clean-up and Waterworks car wash can help you with that!Even Better, they’ve got a half-priced deal just for our Great Day Colorado viewers on their full service car wash plus pro-pack wash.GDC’s Spencer Thomas stopped […]
DENVER, CO
94kix.com

Colorado’s Casa Bonita Finally Set To Re-Open after 3 Years. So Exciting

After what feels like forever without Colorado's famous Casa Bonita, we finally know when to expect its grand re-opening. We can't wait. Formerly part of an entertainment restaurant chain, which began in Oklahoma City in 1968, the now famous Casa Bonita opened its doors in Denver, Colorado, in 1973. Through various ownership changes over the years, the Denver restaurant continued to operate until the coronavirus pandemic of 2020 forced the restaurant to close its doors. From there, Casa Bonita eventually filed for bankruptcy in April of 2021, and the future of this historic landmark looked extremely bleak. Until two fellas from "South Park, Colorado," came along to save the day.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Snow stays away from Denver for New Year's Eve but hits the mountains hard

A big batch of moisture on the West Coast on Friday will gradually move east through the holiday weekend causing big snow in the mountains.A Winter Storm Warning starts late Friday for all mountain areas in Colorado west of Vail Pass, Monarch Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass. The Steamboat Springs area and The Flat Tops region are also under the warning which continues through Monday.Some mountain areas will receive up to 2 feet of snow and travelers should plan on winter driving conditions and significant slowdowns in the high country including along Interstate 70 and Highway 40 all weekend.The mountains...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Longtime 97.3 KBCO Radio Host Ginger Retires

Local radio has had stiff competition in recent decades amid the rise of streaming services. But radio also has one critical benefit that podcasts and Spotify playlists don't: personal engagement with listeners. And that's what's kept 97.3 KBCO icon Ginger Havlat at the "World Class Rock" station for 34 years...
DENVER, CO
94kix.com

Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado

Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver Metro Area to get roasted Hatch Green Chiles. What may seem to be an errand for some, is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green...
BRIGHTON, CO
CBS Denver

Suspect wanted for shooting 2 people at Aurora tattoo shop

A man is wanted in connection to a shooting at a tattoo shop where two people were injured recently.Suspect Norberto "Robert" Flores, 41, is accused of shooting two people at a tattoo shop at 13990 E Mississippi Avenue in Aurora on Dec. 21.According to Aurora Police Department tweets, Flores is 5-feet, 7-inches tall, 200 pounds, and he has multiple distinguishing tattoos on his face, including a tattoo on his left cheek that says "ready to die."Police say Flores is most likely armed, so he should not be approached, and if he is seen, members of the public are encouraged to call 911. He was last seen in Lakewood and Denver, and he has family ties in San Antonio, Texas, California and Miami, Florida. The health status of both victims was unknown on Friday. There is a $2,0000 reward for information leading to his arrest.  
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Aurora reaches new murder record in 2022

DENVER (KDVR) — The violent crime wave of 2020 has not died down in Denver or Aurora. Both Aurora and Denver set new violent crime records in 2022, though Denver’s murders have not climbed at the same rate as Aurora’s. Aurora’s murders, aggravated assaults and robberies are...
AURORA, CO
