Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust declares critical incident
A hospital trust has declared a critical incident and called on the community to help it clear beds. Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust said demand for urgent care was "far outstripping" its capacity. It said the public could help the situation by taking their relatives and friends home as soon...
BBC
Wales NHS: Unprecedented health pressure, says top doctor
Hospitals in Wales are in an unprecedented situation as they tackle flu, according to the country's top doctor. Dr Sir Frank Atherton said all health boards were "at the highest level of escalation" and described the system as the busiest he had seen. The pressures meant staff felt "wiped out"...
BBC
Hampshire: No hospital beds as critical incident reinstated
There are no beds available at three hospitals in Hampshire, forcing the NHS to reinstate critical incidents across the county. Hospitals in Andover, Basingstoke and Winchester are all full, Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (HHFT) said. Nearly all other hospital beds were occupied, the region's NHS Integrated Care Board said.
These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
Some of the "traditional" symptoms associated with COVID are becoming less prevalent, a new study found.
Feeling sick but testing negative? Doctors explain why
You've got the sore throat, runny nose and cough (or any of the other most common COVID-19 symptoms right now), but when you swab your nose and take a test, it comes out negative. Does it mean you're in the clear? Sick with something else?
WebMD
COVID Infection, Vaccination Linked to Rare Heart Condition
Dec. 13, 2022 – A rare and debilitating heart condition known as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, was one of the first post-COVID health disorders that puzzled doctors early in the pandemic. One of the hallmark symptoms is feeling dizzy, tired, or faint while standing. Now, a new study confirms a link between POTS and COVID-19 infection.
How to tell if it’s COVID, flu or RSV: symptoms to watch for
There’s a trio of viruses spreading in the U.S. — COVID-19, the flu and RSV — and some in the medical world are calling it a “tripledemic.”. If you’re feeling sick, it can be tough to differentiate among COVID-19, the flu and RSV because they share similar symptoms and can also look like the common cold.
Can't find children's Tylenol? You might not need it, doctors say
The surge of viral illnesses in children nationwide, driven by cases of RSV, flu and COVID-19, is causing high demand for certain medicine including children's Tylenol.
Omicron subvariants dominating the U.S. have ‘alarming’ ability to evade both immunity and medical treatments, scientists warn
People are pictured wearing masks in New York City on Dec. 12, 2022, as COVID cases continue to rise. Scientists have warned that the Omicron subvariants driving COVID cases among Americans appear to elude the immune system as well as medical treatments for the virus. In a new study published...
Opioids laced with animal tranquilizer pose threat to children
When a toddler or an infant accidentally ingests a prescription opioid medication, the immediate results can prove deadly, experts warn.
Parents are scrambling to find children's Tylenol, Motrin, and Advil as medicine shortages plague stores like Walgreens and CVS
Stores like CVS, Target, and Walgreens have all put limits on the amount of children's medications parents can buy at once due to the shortage.
TikTok trend leads to diabetes medication shortages
A new weight loss trend is going viral on social media, but now there's a shortage of the diabetes medication used to do it.
People Are Fed Up With Rapid Tests
Max Hamilton found out that his roommate had been exposed to the coronavirus shortly after Thanksgiving. The dread set in, and then, so did her symptoms. Wanting to be cautious, she tested continuously, remaining masked in all common areas at home. But after three negative rapid tests in a row, she and Hamilton felt like the worst had passed. At the very least, they could chat safely across the kitchen table, right?
Man given a year to live now cancer-free after immunotherapy trial
A man given a year to live after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer is now disease-free thanks to a UK trial of a personalised drug regime. Robert Glynn, 51, a welder from Worsley in Greater Manchester, said he “wouldn’t be here” if it were not for the remarkable results of the immunotherapy trial run by the Christie NHS foundation trust in Manchester.
BBC
Cleidocranial dysplasia: The mum and son with a one-in-a-million condition
"I don't have collarbones, so I can touch my shoulders together under my chin," says Karen Hunt. "It's a party trick. There have to be some perks to my condition." Karen, 40, and her four-year-old son Jaiden have cleidocranial dysplasia (CCD), a rare genetic condition that can affect teeth and bones.
BBC
Cost of living crisis: Rise in animals being abandoned
Animal charities across the South East have reported a surge in people abandoning their pets due to the cost of living crisis. Rescue centres are seeing more animals coming into their care despite being full or close to capacity. Matt Gough, from Raystede Centre in East Sussex, said it is...
Loneliness is a public health emergency we can’t afford to ignore
Chronic loneliness is associated with physician visits, increased risk of heart disease and dementia, and an assortment of other health risks.
BBC
Patient demanding medication trashed Derby doctors' surgery
A patient trashed a surgery waiting room after being declined medication, a GP said. The patient threw chairs, overturned tables and abused terrified staff at the Wilson Street Surgery in Derby after he was refused drugs. Dr Shehla Imtiaz-Umer said it was a "miracle" no-one was hurt and plans were...
CDC warns of future surge in diabetes among young Americans
Story at a glance The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday warned a surge of diabetes among young Americans is on the horizon, saying diagnoses for the population are expected to soar in the coming decades. The CDC cited a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care, which models a…
BBC
'I can't afford the medical cannabis keeping my epileptic son alive'
Families of children with severe epilepsy say they feel helpless because they can't afford the medical cannabis keeping their children alive. Medical cannabis was legalised four years ago, but only a small number of NHS prescriptions have been issued. Matt and Ali Hughes, who live in Norwich, are paying £600...
Comments / 0