Stop Blaming Californians For Not Being Happy In Idaho Anymore

Stop blaming Californians for your unhappiness in Idaho. Yes, Idaho has for the last five years led the country in population growth. With an estimated 1.9 million people in Idaho, it shows no signs of slowing down. Don't worry people moving here don't want to change the political climate here in Idaho.
10th annual Idaho Potato Drop to ring in 2023 in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — If you are looking for an entertaining way to celebrate New Year's Eve Saturday night, look no further than the iconic Idaho Potato Drop in downtown Boise. The event will ring in the new year for the 10th time in Gem State fashion at Cecil Andrus Park, with a descending spud over the Idaho State Capitol plaza.
EastIdahoNews.com newsroom picks favorite stories from 2022

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com had a landmark year for good journalism in 2022. Our staff covered a wide variety of issues and people in eastern Idaho, and hopefully kept the community informed along the way. There were a number of big stories that warranted multiple articles, such as the...
VIDEO: What in the World is Going On in the Woods of Idaho?

Idaho is known for a lot of things - amazing food, mountains, finger steaks, and yes... Bigfoot. While there are a lot of theories as to where Bigfoot is lurking in the Treasure Valley, there is one video floating around on the internet that seemingly shows where Bigfoot either lived... or where he attacked.
With Other Places so Needy, Why Idaho isn’t One of Them

With the pandemic having hit many businesses and cities hard over the last couple of years, poverty has been on a rise and has made some people feel a little needier lately. They are not needy because they want to be, but more because they have to be due to the circumstances. With many Americans losing their jobs and many businesses closed over the last few years, some cities have seen their neediness increase more than others. Which cities are the neediest and which are holding together better than most? How needy are the cities in Idaho?
Why One Small Fearless Idaho Town Was Amazingly Relocated Twice

We all know how awful moving is. Packing up boxes, loading them on a truck, unloading them at the new location, unpacking the boxes, and putting the contents into their proper spots in your new home. Doing the process once will make you want to stay in a house that's too small, too expensive, or even in a bad neighborhood. According to a study conducted in 2019, the stress of moving is more significant than going through a divorce, getting married, having children, starting your first job, or switching careers. Imagine an entire town going through the stress of moving twice! It happened in a small city in Idaho in 1888 and again 37 years later in 1925.
Entertaining Responses To An Idaho Karen Getting Called Out

As trendy pejoratives are concerned, few are quite as ubiquitous as "Karen." A medieval Scandinavian name, Karen is a shortened form of Katherine. It's derived from the Greek word "aikaterine," and means something close to "pure" or "clear" according to VeryWellFamily. But that was medieval Karen. Today's 21st Century Karen couldn't be more different.
Popular Home Store With Locations in Idaho Closing 115 Stores

For years, the company’s name was synonymous with purchasing reliable appliances. This announcement means the end of an era in the Treasure Valley. While Sears Hometown Stores were spun off by Sears Holdings in 2012, the store’s name still stirs up memories of tearing into the Sears “Wishbook” when it showed up on your stoop in August or September. For months, you’d flip through it and circle all the things you hoped Santa would bring you for Christmas. It’s a memory totally lost on Gen Z, which has never known a day where they couldn’t log onto Amazon to add things to a wishlist with just one click.
Why Idaho is the Wrong State to Live in for People with Disabilities

We all know somebody that has a disability. It can be a family member, a friend, somebody you work with or went to school with, or perhaps it is you. Living with a disability can be tough, but with the right accommodations, life doesn't have to be the most difficult route. Pending on where you live, can often determine how hard getting around can be for some disabled peopled. Some towns are well accommodated and others have some work to do. When it comes to living in Idaho, are our cities accommodated enough for those with disabilities, or are we behind on the times?
The #1 Reason Californians Moved To Boise In 2022

Whatever reason you're thinking of, it's probably not that. It's a hot topic on every Boisian's mind in 2022: More people are moving here. Some love it. Some hate it. Either way, Boise is welcoming new neighbors all the time, especially folks relocating from California to move slightly East to come join us in the City of Trees.
Boise Favorite Will Shut It’s Doors After This Week

2022 hasn't been easy on the food industry with various businesses experiencing difficulty bouncing back from staff shortages, risings costs, etc. Now, the Treasure Valley will have to bid farewell to another local favorite that will close after this week. The end of an era... for good?. In posts to...
Boise residents react to University of Idaho homicide arrest

BOISE, Idaho — On Friday, authorities arrested Bryan Kohberger in connection with the quadruple homicide in Moscow last month. Kohberger was detained in Pennsylvania and will stay there until his extradition to Idaho. Although Boise is over 200 miles away from where the murders took place, people from the...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Idaho that are well-known for serving great food, every day of the week.
Best Pizza In Boise - Finding The Perfect Pie

Let’s talk about something that just about everybody loves, pizza. The Boise pizza scene is bustling with activity. From classic New York style to authentic Italian certified wood-fired Neapolitan pizza, Boise has the perfect slice of pie. Here are some of the best pizza joints in Boise for that perfect slice of pie.
Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

