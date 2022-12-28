Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
South Fork Utility Merger Likely According to State Utility Management Review BoardJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Martial Arts Facility to Offer Marital Arts for Fundraiser in JanuaryJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ace Frehley is Coming to Paramount Theater in 2023John M. DabbsBristol, TN
Landlords file lawsuit to terminate lease after learning new tenant is abortion businessLive Action NewsBristol, VA
New Museum in Sullivan County Plans to Showcase Rich History of Holston River ValleyJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Boil water advisory still in place for multiple Chuckey customers
CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Chuckey Utility District announced Thursday that crews are continuing to work around the clock to rectify water outages for customers. An exact timeline was not provided in the utility district’s latest update, but officials said affected areas “should be getting water back soon.” The Chuckey Utility District asked that customers […]
Boil water notice issued for Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A boil water notice has been issued for Jonesborough Utility Department customers. According to Washington County officials, the boil water notice comes after crews are opening water lines to restore water to customers. Currently, the levels at one of the Jonesborough water tanks read 30 feet, about 500,000 gallons above the […]
Water’s on: Some Jonesborough customers welcome tap flow after 4-day hiatus — crews start restoring Conklin area
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Earl Greene went to bed Wednesday night hopeful he’d have running water by early Thursday after four days without. He wasn’t disappointed. “I’m glad that it came back on,” the retiree who lives just off Highway 81 South in Embreeville with his wife, Patricia, told News Channel 11 at around 9:15 […]
Local animal shelter at capacity for dogs, closes intake
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter has closed intake for dogs due to being over capacity. According to a post on social media by the shelter, 130 dogs are currently being cared for at the facility. The WCJC shelter has reportedly taken in 64 dogs in the past two weeks. […]
Update: State of emergency & Boil water notice to end in Greene County
Officials say that the boil water notice, and the state of emergency in Greene County are officially ending at 12 p.m. Saturday. This comes after conditions of the entire water system have improved. Also, the gains in pressure and capacity are sufficiently sustainable to reconnect car washes, according Greeneville Water...
Water service restored to 9,000 Washington County customers
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jonesborough officials said Friday evening that water service had been restored to 9,000 customers in Washington County. According to the town, service was restored to customers in the Bumpus Cove, Embreeville, Conklin, Washington College, Limestone, Telford, and Bailey Bridge Road areas. No leaks were discovered in any six-inch water lines, but […]
Main Street continues to grow with reopening of business
The old building, once known as Family Prescription Center, located beside Johnson County Bank on Main Street, will finally be occupied, adding to the number of new businesses that have opened in downtown Mountain City. The once much-visited building that sat vacant for nearly four years will now be the...
South Fork Utility boil water notice update
(WCYB) — Administrators with South Fork Utility in Sullivan County, TN have updated their boil water notice. The boil water notice remains in effect for the following areas which are supplied by the tank on Ryder Church Road. Ryder Church Road. Possum Creek. Jenkins Rd, Mt. Holston Rd. Graybeal...
Admiral Propane shares suspected cause of Greeneville explosion
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A propane explosion led to the collapse of a building at Admiral Propane yesterday, and business safety staff told News Channel 11 that they think they know the cause. According to Bob Wallace, Admiral Propane’s safety director, gas from the business’s lot made it inside the nearby building before finding a […]
Home destroyed in Christmas day fire
A fire on Christmas day has left one local man without a home. The blaze was first reported around 2 p.m. on Dec. 25 at a residence on Shaw St. in Jonesville. Authorities said the fire was full involved by the time firefighters arrived on the scene and the home was a total loss.
Boil water advisory updated in Washington County
UPDATE 9:21 A.M.: According to officials, the boil water advisory for Conklin Road from the intersection of Old State Route 34 to the intersection of Jackson and Taylor Bridge, and the surrounding areas whose water was restored Thursday has been lifted. Officials say that samples taken after the system was restarted indicate no restrictions on […]
EMA aiding residents with water needs in Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As residents of Greene County continue to battle an ongoing water crisis, emergency management personnel is working around the clock to aid people however they can. Heather Sipe, Greeneville/Greene County EMA Director, sent News Channel 11 a breakdown of water operations the agency is conducting as of Thursday morning. Anyone […]
Virginia non-profit donates semi-truck full of bottled water for Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Help came from the Commonwealth of Virginia for a Northeast Tennessee county facing water woes. God’s Pit Crew, a non-profit crisis response team from Danville, Virginia, arrived in Greene County Wednesday morning. According to Greeneville/Greene County EMA Director Heather Sipe, the response team brought a semi-truck loaded with palleted, bottled […]
More Washington County residents to have water Friday
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Jonesborough utility district will restore service to more areas Friday. Mayor Chuck Vest says the district will move on to the Washington College, Telford and Limestone zones tomorrow before moving north to Bowmantown. Vest told News Channel 11 that he can’t give a precise estimate as to when all 13,000 […]
Explosion at Greeneville propane facility sparks massive response
Greeneville emergency officials confirmed an incident at Admiral Propane, downtown Tuesday evening. A heavy first responder presence and numerous roads closed happened at the intersection of W. Main Street/Newport Highway and Forest Street. Greeneville EMA staff said the water department, bomb squad, EMS, and police were among the agencies that...
14-year-old killed in tractor accident in Watauga County, officials say
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — A 14-year-old has died following a tractor accident in Watauga County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said they received a 911 call on Dec. 30 from a person who said they saw a tractor slide down a steep hill before rolling over in a field near Old U.S. Highway 421.
Man found dead after accidental fire in Elkin on Mining Ridge Church Road, deputies say
ELKIN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was found dead in Elkin on Tuesday morning after an accidental fire on Mining Ridge Church Road, according to a Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office news release. At 06:32 a.m., the Wilkes County Communications Center got a call reporting a structure fire on Mining Ridge Church Road in Elkin. Crews […]
14-year-old passes away in tractor accident Friday afternoon
A 14-year-old Sugar Grove boy passed away as a result of a tractor accident Friday afternoon. On December 30th at 1:43pm a 911 call was received from an individual that witnessed a tractor slide down a steep hill then roll over in a field off of Old US421; near Laurel Branch Road, according to Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman.
Man dies in house fire day after Christmas in Taylorsville, officials say
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — A man was found dead after a fire erupted at a home on River Shoals Ridge Drive Monday morning. Multiple fire departments along with the Alexander County Fire Marshall responded to the call around 11:27 a.m. The victim was identified as 74-year-old Victoriano Aguirre Jimenez. The...
House fire leaves family without a home on Christmas night
GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — The Galax Fire Department says it responded to a house fire that occurred on the 6500 block of Coulson Church Road, Sunday night. When firefighters arrived, they found fire coming from under the home. Firefighters determined the blaze started from a heater being used to...
