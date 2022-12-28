Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury overwhelming favorite to be next NFL coach fired
The odds are not in Kliff Kingsbury's favor to return as the coach of the Arizona Cardinals, at least according to one site. Odds Checker has released odds for the next NFL coach fired and Kingsbury is at -300 in the odds, or a 75% implied chance. The Houston Texans'...
Georgia HC Kirby Smart was brutally honest about team's performance in comeback win against Ohio State
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs escaped the College Football Playoffs semifinal on Saturday night with a last-minute touchdown to advance past No. 4 Ohio State, 42-41. After overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit and eventually overtaking the Buckeyes late in the fourth, Georgia head coach, Kirby Smart gave his brutally honest opinion on his team's performance.
State Farm Stadium's Surface Slandered During Fiesta Bowl
The Arizona Cardinals are done playing at State Farm Stadium for the season, yet Saturday's Fiesta Bowl drew plenty of criticism for the playing surface. The Arizona Cardinals will be on the road for their final two games of the season, yet they weren't the last team to take the field at State Farm Stadium in 2022.
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
Here are 5 things we learned from the Ohio State Buckeyes' 42-41 loss to Georgia
C.J. Stroud was nearly heroic, carrying a banged-up offense on his back and playing the game of his life in a playoff classic. But the Ohio State defense once again caved, and a 14-point fourth-quarter lead was lost in a 42-41 loss College Football Playoff loss to Georgia. The usually reliable Noah Ruggles missed...
No. 5 Arizona holds off rival Arizona State’s 2nd-half charge
Azuolas Tubelis scored 21 points and Oumar Ballo had a double-double to help No. 5 Arizona survive after squandering almost
Kirby Smart made brilliant coaching move with clutch timeout
You might be able to sneak things past some people, but not Kirby Smart. The Georgia Bulldogs coach showed on Saturday one of the reasons why he has turned his program into a national powerhouse. Not only is he an excellent recruiter and defensive wizard, but he is plugged-in on gameday and can make some... The post Kirby Smart made brilliant coaching move with clutch timeout appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media After Ohio State Win
Head coach Kirby Smart spoke with the media after Georgia’s win over Ohio State.
'It's in our hands now': How Stetson Bennett rallied Georgia to a do-or-die comeback victory
ATLANTA – Stetson Bennett stood alone on the hastily-erected Peach Bowl stage as crews prepared for a trophy presentation and his teammates celebrated a heart-stopping 42-41 victory over Ohio State. His head coach, Kirby Smart, was gladhanding bowl dignitaries and broadcasters. Javon Bullard cradled his Defensive MVP trophy, and Sedrick Van Pran kept a tight grip on Georgia's Peach Bowl Trophy. Bennett stood there, hands empty, looking out over the Bulldog faithful that had stayed long past midnight on New Year's Eve, and he just shook his head, as if he couldn't believe what he'd just done.
CFP Set: Defending champ Georgia to take on TCU at SoFi Stadium
After the best semifinal day in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff, the title game will match the defending national champion against the closest thing the sport has had in years to a Cinderella team.It will be No. 1 Georgia (14-0) looking for its second straight championship against upstart and No. 3 TCU on Jan. 9 at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California.The four-team playoff has been littered with lopsided semifinal games, but Saturday — and into early Sunday and the new year — delivered two thrillers and a combined 179 points.The Bulldogs came from 14 points down in...
No. 1 Purdue faces Rutgers, looks to avoid repeat of 2021
Last season, the Purdue Boilermakers were ranked No. 1 for the first time when they traveled to Rutgers, and a
Suns Need To Make Big Trade to Compete for Title
The Phoenix Suns haven't been having the kind of season that many expected them to have, and it's due in large part to a rash of injuries that have plagued the team since the season tipped off.
