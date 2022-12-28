ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

Charleston City Paper

Annual Emancipation Parade will usher in the new year

Charleston native Cyrus Birch III, a stunt performer and youth advocate, will serve as the grand marshal Sunday during the 160th Emancipation Celebration Parade. The parade will start at 2 p.m. at Burke High School and end on Concord Street at Gadsdenboro Park near the International African American Museum (IAAM).
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Gullah Geechee Commission preserving Watch Night tradition

Morris Street Baptist Church will host the fifth annual Freedom’s Eve: A Gullah Geechee Watch Night and Emancipation Day Celebration at noon Friday to commemorate the night enslaved people celebrated the dawn of freedom. On Jan. 1, 1863, enslaved people throughout the slave-holding states emerged from bondage with the...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

New Goose Creek project promoting local artists

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Goose Creek is asking local artists to submit designs as a part of a new city-wide project. The project is just one of the city’s many initiatives that aim to promote local artwork and beautify the community simultaneously. Artists are asked...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
walterborolive.com

Walterboro City Council Meeting Notes

The 2021-2022 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report from The Baird Audit Group, LLC was presented by Brenda Carroll. All findings and details provided through the report show all finances are in good standing receiving the best report possible from an audit. A resolution was approved authorizing the city manager and city...
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Five concerts coming to Charleston in 2023

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It won’t be much longer before Charleston feels like spring again – and with spring in the Lowcountry comes myriad events from the Southeastern Wildlife Expo to the Flowertown Festival, the Cooper River Bridge Run and the Credit One Charleston Open. But one thing people are always looking forward to when […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Business is booming at local fireworks stands

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Business is booming at firework stands across the tri-county as people prepare to celebrate the new year. Rodney Christensen founded Road Show Fireworks in 2017. The business now employs about 15 people during the fireworks season. They had four stands last year but have since grown to seven across the Lowcountry. […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
statehousereport.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Locked up

This photo sent in by a reader might be too hard to locate, but there are clues in here. We’ll offer a hint: It’s located in the middle of the state. What is it and where? Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

7 Charleston area fire departments to sign aid agreement expanding cross-boundary fire protection

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Seven neighboring fire departments will soon sign an agreement that enables them to provide boundary support when responding to fires and emergencies. The agreement provides emergency response from the closest appropriate fire unit, regardless of the municipal and service district. “Faster response can significantly improve the outcome of incidents and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Andolini’s Pizza closes its doors after 30 years in business

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As 2022 comes to a close, a popular Charleston-area pizza restaurant shuts down after three decades in business. A sign on the door of the last-remaining Andolini’s Pizza location on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard in West Ashley read, “With sad hearts, we have closed the last Andolini’s Pizza” and thanked the community for its support over the years.
CHARLESTON, SC
islandeyenews.com

Charleston Harbor Now Can Handle Largest Ships

Charleston Harbor is now the deepest harbor on the East Coast at 52 feet, which means the largest ships can access South Carolina Ports’ terminals at any time and any tide. Gov. Henry McMaster, other state leaders, members of Congress, project partners, business and maritime community leaders and SC Ports officials recently gathered to mark the successful completion of the project. “It is a truly historical moment to be celebrating this monumental achievement. Charleston Harbor has been deepened to 52 feet,” SC Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin said. “With the deepest harbor on the East Coast, we can efficiently work mega container ships at any tide. This investment will bring economic success to South Carolina for generations to come.” South Carolina Ports and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District, partnered on the Charleston Harbor deepening project, which cost the state and federal government around $580 million. The work got underway in 2018, thanks to $300 million the state set aside in 2012, followed by several infusions of federal funding. In 2019, Congress appropriated $138 million for the project, funding it to completion. The Army Corps awarded five dredging contracts – three to Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company, LLC, one to Norfolk Dredging Company and one to Marinex Construction, Inc. – and the work was completed in four years.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston restaurants, bars turn to tech to fight fake IDs, underage drinking

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Bars and restaurants in downtown Charleston are adopting a new app as a way to prevent underage drinking on New Year’s Eve. Charleston city officials came together in November to approve the ID scanner pilot program. The program kicked off on Dec. 5 and works through a mobile app called Intellicheck, which scans IDs to verify someone’s identity and age.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

TopGolf’s North Charleston location sets official grand opening date

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry is just weeks away from the popular golf and gaming company Topgolf Entertainment Group opening its new location. TopGolf first announced in June of 2021 that they would be opening a 72 all-weather bay venue in North Charleston. TopGolf is set to be near Tanger Outlet Drive and International Boulevard, right behind the Panera.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
DogTime

Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters

While it’s an unfortunate truth, winter is one of the worst times to be an adoptable dog. Many “Christmas puppies” given as gifts during the holiday season end up in shelters or abandoned when they become too time-consuming, noisy, or otherwise bothersome by doing things that dogs do. Four to six months after the holidays, […] The post Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

SC health dept. suspends 2 Charleston Co. assisted living facilities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control says it has taken emergency actions against four community residential care facilities including two in Charleston County to protect residents’ safety. A release from the agency states it determined conditions and practices at the facilities, commonly...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

