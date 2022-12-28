Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlestonTed RiversCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
walterborolive.com
The Colleton County Clemson Club announce recipients for its 2022-2023 scholarships
Caroline Harper Duffie, daughter of Cristy and Bert Duffie, is a senior majoring in Nursing. Anne Garrett Carter, daughter of Paige Bates and Garrett Carter, is a senior majoring in Biological Sciences. Mason Wade Malphrus. The Colleton County Clemson Club, a local arm of the Clemson Alumni Association, provides support...
Charleston City Paper
Annual Emancipation Parade will usher in the new year
Charleston native Cyrus Birch III, a stunt performer and youth advocate, will serve as the grand marshal Sunday during the 160th Emancipation Celebration Parade. The parade will start at 2 p.m. at Burke High School and end on Concord Street at Gadsdenboro Park near the International African American Museum (IAAM).
Charleston City Paper
Gullah Geechee Commission preserving Watch Night tradition
Morris Street Baptist Church will host the fifth annual Freedom’s Eve: A Gullah Geechee Watch Night and Emancipation Day Celebration at noon Friday to commemorate the night enslaved people celebrated the dawn of freedom. On Jan. 1, 1863, enslaved people throughout the slave-holding states emerged from bondage with the...
live5news.com
New Goose Creek project promoting local artists
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Goose Creek is asking local artists to submit designs as a part of a new city-wide project. The project is just one of the city’s many initiatives that aim to promote local artwork and beautify the community simultaneously. Artists are asked...
walterborolive.com
Walterboro City Council Meeting Notes
The 2021-2022 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report from The Baird Audit Group, LLC was presented by Brenda Carroll. All findings and details provided through the report show all finances are in good standing receiving the best report possible from an audit. A resolution was approved authorizing the city manager and city...
Five concerts coming to Charleston in 2023
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It won’t be much longer before Charleston feels like spring again – and with spring in the Lowcountry comes myriad events from the Southeastern Wildlife Expo to the Flowertown Festival, the Cooper River Bridge Run and the Credit One Charleston Open. But one thing people are always looking forward to when […]
Large recreation space coming to North Charleston’s Park Circle in 2023
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One of the world’s largest inclusive playgrounds will soon be constructed in North Charleston’s Park Circle – it’s among some major upgrades coming to the city in the new year. North Charleston Recreation Director TJ Rostin said they are working on many projects aimed at providing more opportunities, not only […]
Business is booming at local fireworks stands
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Business is booming at firework stands across the tri-county as people prepare to celebrate the new year. Rodney Christensen founded Road Show Fireworks in 2017. The business now employs about 15 people during the fireworks season. They had four stands last year but have since grown to seven across the Lowcountry. […]
statehousereport.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Locked up
This photo sent in by a reader might be too hard to locate, but there are clues in here. We’ll offer a hint: It’s located in the middle of the state. What is it and where? Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com.
This Is Charleston's Top Google Search For 2022
Google shared the top trending searches for Charleston over the past year, and some of the results may be surprising.
7 Charleston area fire departments to sign aid agreement expanding cross-boundary fire protection
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Seven neighboring fire departments will soon sign an agreement that enables them to provide boundary support when responding to fires and emergencies. The agreement provides emergency response from the closest appropriate fire unit, regardless of the municipal and service district. “Faster response can significantly improve the outcome of incidents and […]
live5news.com
Andolini’s Pizza closes its doors after 30 years in business
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As 2022 comes to a close, a popular Charleston-area pizza restaurant shuts down after three decades in business. A sign on the door of the last-remaining Andolini’s Pizza location on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard in West Ashley read, “With sad hearts, we have closed the last Andolini’s Pizza” and thanked the community for its support over the years.
islandeyenews.com
Charleston Harbor Now Can Handle Largest Ships
Charleston Harbor is now the deepest harbor on the East Coast at 52 feet, which means the largest ships can access South Carolina Ports’ terminals at any time and any tide. Gov. Henry McMaster, other state leaders, members of Congress, project partners, business and maritime community leaders and SC Ports officials recently gathered to mark the successful completion of the project. “It is a truly historical moment to be celebrating this monumental achievement. Charleston Harbor has been deepened to 52 feet,” SC Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin said. “With the deepest harbor on the East Coast, we can efficiently work mega container ships at any tide. This investment will bring economic success to South Carolina for generations to come.” South Carolina Ports and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District, partnered on the Charleston Harbor deepening project, which cost the state and federal government around $580 million. The work got underway in 2018, thanks to $300 million the state set aside in 2012, followed by several infusions of federal funding. In 2019, Congress appropriated $138 million for the project, funding it to completion. The Army Corps awarded five dredging contracts – three to Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company, LLC, one to Norfolk Dredging Company and one to Marinex Construction, Inc. – and the work was completed in four years.
live5news.com
Charleston restaurants, bars turn to tech to fight fake IDs, underage drinking
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Bars and restaurants in downtown Charleston are adopting a new app as a way to prevent underage drinking on New Year’s Eve. Charleston city officials came together in November to approve the ID scanner pilot program. The program kicked off on Dec. 5 and works through a mobile app called Intellicheck, which scans IDs to verify someone’s identity and age.
live5news.com
TopGolf’s North Charleston location sets official grand opening date
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry is just weeks away from the popular golf and gaming company Topgolf Entertainment Group opening its new location. TopGolf first announced in June of 2021 that they would be opening a 72 all-weather bay venue in North Charleston. TopGolf is set to be near Tanger Outlet Drive and International Boulevard, right behind the Panera.
Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters
While it’s an unfortunate truth, winter is one of the worst times to be an adoptable dog. Many “Christmas puppies” given as gifts during the holiday season end up in shelters or abandoned when they become too time-consuming, noisy, or otherwise bothersome by doing things that dogs do. Four to six months after the holidays, […] The post Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
live5news.com
SC health dept. suspends 2 Charleston Co. assisted living facilities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control says it has taken emergency actions against four community residential care facilities including two in Charleston County to protect residents’ safety. A release from the agency states it determined conditions and practices at the facilities, commonly...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Charleston
Charlestonmight not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Charleston.
Walterboro neighbors concerned about new halfway house opening in the community
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Community members are concerned about a new ministry that is set to open in the Walterboro area. Shield Ministries, an organization that claims to help convicted sex offenders rehabilitate and re-enter society, will open its doors off Barracada Road near Highway 17-A. About 50 men could be housed at the property […]
South Carolina has 2 billionaires, see who they are
Stacker compiled a list of richest billionaires in South Carolina using data from Forbes.
