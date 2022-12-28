ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taco Bell Teases Fries As A Permanent Addition To Their Menu And Fans Are Losing It!

By Marissa Matozzo
 3 days ago
Shutterstock

If you long to have French fries as a side with your favorite Taco Bell entrée, this might just become your new reality. The fast food chain’s CEO Mark King revealed during an investor event last week that the company is considering adding fries to its menu, permanently. Naturally, fans are overjoyed with the idea. Here’s what we know:

Taco Bell CEO Talks Adding Fries To Menu To Compete With McDonald’s

In an effort to compete with their other fast food rivals such as McDonald’s during lunchtime hours, Taco Bell just might make fries a lasting addition to its menu.

As King said during the chain’s latest investor event, “People that go to lunch want to have French fries. We know that.” The CEO went on, “So we’re looking at and testing bringing fries permanently on to the menu, which would increase our lunch business dramatically.”

Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries Success

As many Taco Bell fans know, the California-based chain added nacho fries (its previous take on French fries) to the menu intermittently as a limited-time offering ever since the item launched in 2018. To quote King, “we offer fries half the time.”

According to the Taco Bell website, the successful, buzz-worthy and fan-favorite nacho fries are composed of “golden, crisp French fries seasoned with bold Mexican spices and nacho cheese sauce for dipping.” While the chain garnered attention with these fries temporarily, King discussed how Taco Bell might gain even more traction by adding some kind of fries to its menu, for good.

“If you were to look at how we compete against McDonald’s in dinner and late night, we’re absolutely even. When you look at breakfast and lunch, we’re significantly behind,” King said. He added that Taco Bell plans to “commit to breakfast” to compete in that category as well. “There’s a big opportunity just in those two day parts to increase our business significantly over the coming years,” King noted.

Fan Reactions To Potentially Permanent Taco Bell Fries

In the past, Taco Bell has offered nacho fries topped with steak and ranch sauce. You can currently also try seven-layer nacho fries with beef, black beans, guacamole and more loaded on, but Taco Bell didn’t reveal which kinds or types of fries they are considering adding to the menu, forever.

Still, fans haven’t been shy with their love for the idea of Taco Bell fries, and continue to share their thoughts on Twitter. “Nacho fries from Taco Bell are the greatest modern fast food item,” one user wrote as another added, “i’m really gonna need taco bell to serve nacho fries year round.” Another Taco Bell fan commented, “Who makes the best French fries and why is it Taco Bell?”

One other social media user tweeted, “7 layer nacho fries from Taco Bell the best thing they have ever had on their menu” as someone else chimed in, “why can’t taco bell just be normal by having nacho fries permanently available!?!” (There’s hope now that they might be!)

