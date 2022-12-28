ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok banned by US House of Representatives over security risks and all staff must delete it

By Jona Jaupi
 3 days ago
TIKTOK has reportedly been banned on all devices owned and managed by the US House of Representatives.

The House's Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) notified all lawmakers and their staff in an email on Tuesday, per Reuters.

The House's Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) notified all lawmakers and their staff in an email Credit: Getty

Reps were told to delete TikTok from their devices due to "high risk" arising from several security issues.

What's more, everyone who has the platform on their devices would be contacted a second time to confirm the removal.

As of right now, all future downloads are prohibited, Reuters noted.

News of the ban comes shortly after 19 US state governments have at least partially banned the app from state-managed devices.

Last week, lawmakers also approved a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill prohibiting the use of TikTok on executive branch devices.

"With the passage of the Omnibus that banned TikTok on executive branch devices, the CAO worked with the Committee on House Administration to implement a similar policy for the House," a spokesperson for the Chief Administrative Officer told Reuters on Tuesday.

US lawmakers have also attempted to implement a nationwide ban on the app.

When the omnibus passed, TikTok spokesperson Brooke Oberwetter told Engadget that the company is "disappointed that Congress has moved to ban TikTok on government devices."

Oberwtter also called it "a political gesture that will do nothing to advance national security interests."

The US Sun has reached out to TikTok for comment but has not heard back at the time of publishing.

The Trouble with TikTok...

Bans on TikTok have stemmed from fears that the Chinese government is using the app to track Americans and censor content.

In June, FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr asked Apple and Google to remove TikTok for "its pattern of surreptitious data practices.

Carr shared the contents of the letter in a Tweet, where he added that "[TikTok] harvests swaths of sensitive data that new reports show is being accessed in Beijing."

The official letter, which was penned to Apple CEO Tim Cook and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, cites reports that claim TikTok is non-compliant with their app stores' policies.

"As you know TikTok is an app that is available to millions of Americans through your app stores, and it collects vast troves of sensitive data about those US users," Carr said.

TikTok is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance — an organization that is "beholden to the Communist Party of China and required by the Chinese law to comply with PRC’s surveillance demands," per Carr.

Shortly before Carr penned his letter, BuzzFeed published a report that claimed US user data was repeatedly accessed by China.

Buzzfeed journalists gained access to leaked audio from more than 80 internal TikTok meetings.

Their investigation found 14 statements from nine different TikTok employees which indicated that engineers in China had access to US data between September 2021 and January 2022 – at least.

"Everything is seen in China," a member of TikTok’s Trust and Safety department said in a September 2021 meeting, per Buzzfeed.

Meanwhile, a director referred to one Beijing-based engineer as a "Master Admin" with "access to everything."

At the time, a TikTok spokesperson told The Sun: "Recent reporting by BuzzFeed shows that TikTok is doing exactly what it said it would: addressing concerns around access to US user data by employees outside the US."

