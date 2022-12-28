Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The Trashmen's 'Surfin' Bird'Frank MastropoloMinneapolis, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Related
CBS Sports
Shaquille O'Neal surprises customers at Houston restaurant by paying for their meals on Christmas Eve
Shaquille O'Neal is known for a few different things, most notably his legendary NBA career. In his post-NBA life, Shaq is also known for his random acts of kindness. The latest example came on Christmas Eve, when O'Neal spread some holiday cheer by paying for meals at a Houston deli and restaurant. In a post shared to Facebook earlier in December, Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen explained the encounter.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Back on injury report
Nurkic is probable for Friday's game against Golden State due to right calf soreness. Nurkic has been able to play in his team's last three contests since returning from a calf injury, so he appears to be in a good place to suit up Friday evening. The Blazers should provide confirmation of his availability closer to tipoff.
Tyler Herro hits buzzer-beater to lift Heat over Jazz
Tyler Herro hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer off of one foot to lift the Miami Heat to a thrilling 126-123 victory
CBS Sports
Bucks' Joe Ingles: Sneaky double-double Friday
Ingles contributed 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds and 10 assists across 24 minutes during Friday's 123-114 victory over the Timberwolves. Ingles had easily his best game as a Buck, compiling a sneaky double-double during his 24 minutes. With Jrue Holiday (illness) sidelined, Ingles assumed the role of chief playmaker, something he did quite often during his time with the Jazz. Nights like this are unlikely to come around all too often but if you can catch him at the right time, he could have some value as an assists streamer.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Trending in right direction
Coach Darvin Ham intimated that Davis' foot pain has "just about dissipated" and that he's trending in the right direction regarding a ramp-up to return, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports. Davis is set to be re-evaluated during the first week of January, and it's encouraging to hear he's almost pain-free....
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit
Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
CBS Sports
College basketball power rankings: UConn holds at No. 1, Arizona and UCLA are top-5, Alabama back into top 10
I hope you're having a cozy and calm week between Christmas and New Year's. Thanks for stopping by. Despite a lighter schedule in recent days, there was enough action across the country to validate refreshing the power rankings in the final week of 2022. On that note, if you missed it, we just published my '22 Year in Review, wherein I ranked the 22 biggest stories in college hoops over the past 12 months. What I didn't get to do in that story, and what I'd like to quickly do here before we get to the Hey Nineteen, is shine a light on my colleagues' work here at CBSSports.com from this year.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable against Detroit
Gobert (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Pistons. Gobert was unable to suit up Friday against Milwaukee after being listed as questionable, but he'll be in the mix to return to action a day later. If he remains out, Naz Reid should see an increased role once again.
CBS Sports
Anthony Davis injury update: Darvin Ham says Lakers star's pain has 'just about dissipated'
Anthony Davis has been out for two weeks, but according to Lakers coach Darvin Ham, he might be trending in the right direction. At his pre-game press conference Friday, Ham said that the pain Davis has been enduring has "just about dissipated," and that he is moving in the right direction toward ramping up for a return. Davis also told a small group of reporters that he has a bone spur in his foot that could have been there as far back as his time at Kentucky, but that he is feeling hopeful about his recovery.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Out again Friday
Middleton (knee) remains out for Friday's game versus the Timberwolves. Middleton hasn't appeared in a game since Dec. 15 due to right knee soreness, and that absence will extend through a seventh straight Friday. The star sharpshooter has just seven games under his belt on the year and has been limited to 24.4 minutes per tilt. His next opportunity to return arrives Sunday versus the Wizards, though he shouldn't be counted on to play.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Questionable vs. Patriots
Cracraft (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against New England, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Cracraft was unable to participate in Miami's first two practice sessions this week, but he returned in a limited capacity Friday and will have a chance to suit up in Week 17. If he remains out, Braylon Sanders could see some playing time once again.
CBS Sports
Crowley leads Southern Miss over Appalachian State 76-70
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) Austin Crowley scored 30 points to lead Southern Mississippi over Appalachian State 76-70 on Saturday. Crowley added five rebounds for the Golden Eagles (13-2). DeAndre Pinckney had 14 points and five boards. Felipe Haase scored 13. The Mountaineers (7-8) were led by Christopher Mantis with 13 points....
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Struggles massively against Toronto
Ayton logged four points (2-10 FG), seven rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes during Friday's 113-104 loss to the Raptors. Ayton had a woeful performance from the field and couldn't contribute too much in other categories to even salvage his fantasy output a bit. That said, Ayton had surpassed the 20-point mark in four of his previous six games and should operate as Phoenix's main scoring threat as long as Devin Booker (groin) remains out, so there's a strong possibility this was nothing more than a bad game for the star big man.
CBS Sports
Smith has 20 as Radford knocks off Presbyterian 69-51
RADFORD, Va. (AP) DaQuan Smith had 20 points in Radford's 69-51 victory over Presbyterian in a Big South Conference opener on Saturday. Smith shot 8 for 11, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Highlanders (7-8). Bryan Antoine scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added three steals. Madiaw Niang was 3 of 4 shooting and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with nine points. The Highlanders ended a five-game slide with the victory.
FINAL: Georgia Pulls Off Late Game Heroics
Quarterback Stetson Bennett and company pulled off late game magic to seal a win for Georgia over Ohio State.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Practices in limited fashion
Hinton (hamstring) will be a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. After not practicing in any capacity the past two weeks while sitting out a win over the Cardinals and a loss to the Rams, Hinton has now turned in a pair of limited practices to begin Week 17 prep. Fellow receivers Courtland Sutton (hamstring) and Jerry Jeudy (ankle) have joined Hinton as limited participants in both of the Broncos' first two practices of the week, but since those two played in the Christmas Day loss to Los Angeles, they both appear to be good bets to suit up Sunday in Kansas City. Hinton, on the other hand, may need to graduate to full participation at Friday's practice to prove his injury is behind him and guarantee his availability for Sunday.
Ohio State Falls Agonizingly Short Against Georgia In Playoff Semifinal
Ohio State held a 38-24 lead with 31 seconds left in the third quarter, but the No. 1-ranked and defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs came roaring back to extinguish the Buckeyes' hopes of winning a national championship. The Bulldogs scored a touchdown with 54 seconds left to beat Ohio State...
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Puts up team-high 34 points
Lillard closed with 34 points (12-29 FG, 4-15 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one block in 42 minutes during Friday's 118-112 loss to Golden State. Lillard got off to a modest start in this one by putting up five points in the first quarter, but he really started to heat up in the second period. He finished with 14 points on 4-for-8 from the field and 2-for-5 from downtown in 11 second-quarter minutes. Lillard has now reached the 30-point threshold in two of his last three contests.
CBS Sports
Titans' Davontae Harris: Suffers hamstring injury
Harris is questionable to return to Thursday's game against Dallas due to a hamstring injury, John Glennon of SI.com reports. Harris earned his first defensive snaps in the season against the Cowboys, as the Titans are without several members of their secondary. The nature of the injury is unclear, though Tennessee may opt to rest Harris in a game that has little impact on its postseason chances.
CBS Sports
Titans' Bud Dupree: Moves to injured reserve
The Titans placed Dupree (pectoral) on injured reserve Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports. After departing last weekend's matchup versus Houston with a pectoral injury, Dupree has since found himself on Tennessee's injured reserve, where he'll be sidelined for at least the next four games. Given the plethora of injuries to the Titans' linebacker corps, Tarell Basham, Monty Rice, Andrew Adams and Rashad Weaver figure to operate as the team's starters Thursday night against Dallas.
Comments / 0