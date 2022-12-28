Black-Owned BCT Partners More Than Doubles Revenue Since Pandemic, Acquires Equity, Social Justice Research Firm

Black content creators on social media are calling out the disparity between the gifts and perks they receive as compared to their white counterparts. Antoni Bumba is a lifestyle creator with nearly 1 million followers on TikTok, NBC News reports. After deciding to share an apartment with a fellow content creator in New York City, the roomies decided to reach out to PR companies to receive free items they could generate new content around.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO