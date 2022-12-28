Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Lamar Jackson Out for Week 17 vs. Steelers
The Ravens will once again be without former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson when they host the Steelers on Sunday night. The starting quarterback was ruled out on Friday afternoon, the team announced, hours after coach John Harbaugh called it a “fair assumption” that backup quarterback Tyler Huntley would start for the team once again.
BREAKING: Jammie Robinson leaving Florida State to declare for 2023 NFL Draft
This isn't the New Year's surprise that Seminole fans were hoping for.
Albany Herald
How Much Salary Cap Space Is Each AFC South Team Projected to Have?
Somehow, the Jaguars found themselves on top of the AFC South, tied with the Titans heading into Week 17. Trevor Lawrence has looked more and more like his high draft pick throughout the season, and now he has a chance to take Jacksonville back to the postseason for the first time in five years. It faces Tennessee for the last matchup of the regular season, which will likely decide the division.
Albany Herald
Jaguars vs. Texans: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under
The Jacksonville Jaguars want to do a lot of things in Week 17. For one, they want to avenge a Week 5 loss at home vs. the Houston Texans that they still believe never should have happened.
Albany Herald
Cardinals to Start David Blough at QB After McCoy Setback
The Cardinals will have to look even further down the depth chart for a starting quarterback in Week 17 after Colt McCoy began experiencing more concussion symptoms, Kliff Kingsbury said Friday. As a result, fourth-year signal-caller David Blough will start Sunday against the Falcons.
Albany Herald
Packers’ Alexander: Justin Jefferson’s Week 1 Game ‘a Fluke’
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is just over 200 yards shy of eclipsing Calvin Johnson’s NFL record for most receiving yards in a single season. The 23-year-old has had a dominant year and just about every defense he’s gone up against has struggled to contain him.
Albany Herald
MNF: Bills-Bengals Player Prop Bets
The final Monday Night Football of the season could be one for the ages. Not only is this Week 17 finale between the Bills and Bengals a potential preview of the AFC Championship Game, it’s also going to decide more than a few fantasy championships. This matchup has the second-highest game total of the week at SI Sportsbook, currently set at 49.5.
Chris Fowler had outstanding call of Kenny McIntosh eaten by ‘turf monster’
Chris Fowler was on his A-game for the College Football Playoff semifinal between Georgia and Ohio State during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday night. The longtime announcer was calling the game with his partner Kirk Herbstreit for ESPN. Fowler was on top of every development and describing things with great enthusiasm. His call of... The post Chris Fowler had outstanding call of Kenny McIntosh eaten by ‘turf monster’ appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Albany Herald
Cardinals Announce Major Hopkins Update for Falcons Game
The Cardinals announced that DeAndre Hopkins will miss Sunday’s game vs. the Falcons with a knee injury. The update is a huge development as Week 17 presents championship weekend for fantasy football players around the country.
Albany Herald
CFP Begins with Georgia Heavily Favored to Repeat
Welcome to another holiday weekend loaded with tons of sports action. College Football Playoff semifinals, the penultimate week of the NFL regular season, the fantasy football championship. It’s all happening.
Albany Herald
Five Spicy Predictions for the Atlanta Hawks in 2023
There is no getting around it; the Atlanta Hawks had a miserable 2022. Over the past calendar year, the team underachieved on the court while the front office fell apart. While it is normal to be hopeful about the new year, the current trajectory of the organization is troubling. Below are our five boldest predictions for the Hawks in 2023.
Albany Herald
SI:AM | Underdogs Face Stiff Challenges in CFP Semis
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. Here is a friendly reminder to double-check your lineups for fantasy football championship week. (I started an injured Tony Pollard, because I decided to see a movie instead of watching Thursday Night Football.) We’ll be back in your inbox on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Albany Herald
Monroe beats Miami Central for "Silver Bracket" Championship
LEESBURG — Monroe's Justin Burns poured in 32 points — 25 in the first half — to lead the Golden Tornadoes to a 73-57 win over the Miami Central Rockets Friday afternoon to claim the Silver Bracket championship of the Lee County Roundball Classic. Monroe won all...
