Albany Herald

How Much Salary Cap Space Is Each AFC South Team Projected to Have?

Somehow, the Jaguars found themselves on top of the AFC South, tied with the Titans heading into Week 17. Trevor Lawrence has looked more and more like his high draft pick throughout the season, and now he has a chance to take Jacksonville back to the postseason for the first time in five years. It faces Tennessee for the last matchup of the regular season, which will likely decide the division.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Albany Herald

Cardinals Announce Major Hopkins Update for Falcons Game

The Cardinals announced that DeAndre Hopkins will miss Sunday’s game vs. the Falcons with a knee injury. The update is a huge development as Week 17 presents championship weekend for fantasy football players around the country.
Albany Herald

Brees Still Not Interested in Coaching Beyond Purdue Bowl Game

Drew Brees returned to Purdue earlier this month to serve as an interim assistant coach for his alma mater’s upcoming Cheez-It Citrus Bowl game against LSU. The move has had many wondering if the former NFL quarterback is considering making a full-time career shift.
Albany Herald

CFP Begins with Georgia Heavily Favored to Repeat

Welcome to another holiday weekend loaded with tons of sports action. College Football Playoff semifinals, the penultimate week of the NFL regular season, the fantasy football championship. It’s all happening.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

SI:AM | Underdogs Face Stiff Challenges in CFP Semis

Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. Here is a friendly reminder to double-check your lineups for fantasy football championship week. (I started an injured Tony Pollard, because I decided to see a movie instead of watching Thursday Night Football.) We’ll be back in your inbox on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

