I Made Ina Garten’s Chicken Soup, and It’s Comfort Food for the Soul
If there’s one thing we can all learn from Ina Garten, it’s that quality ingredients really do make a difference. While she always reminds us that store-bought is fine, her elevated versions of simple, homemade cooking have proved time and again that occasionally splurging on a few special ingredients (rather than generic versions) is worth the time and investment.
Creamy, comforting and cheesy: Salon Food's 10 most popular recipes of 2022
Food is, as often noted, quite subjective. However, in 2022 readers of Salon Food definitely seemed to gravitate towards certain kinds of food. Dishes that are creamy, comforting, cheesy, quick and easy reign supreme on the list of our most popular recipes for the year. As such, we hope this...
Simple comfort foods: Baked potato soup
In my opinion, baked potato soup is one of the ultimate comfort foods. We don't get many cold nights here in the South but when we do it can be downright bone chilling especially because we are not used to them. A good bowl of baked potato soup is not only delicious and hearty, but it will warm you right up. I really like this recipe from The Blond Cook because it is so easy and takes less than an hour to prepare. So, let's get cooking...
The One Vegetable You Should Eat Every Single Day, According to Nutritionists
As we all know, vegetables are a staple in a well-balanced, nutritious diet. Whether you enjoy veggies as a dinner side or a snack with hummus, there are many different ways to enjoy them. “Vegetables have a perfect combination of specific vitamins inherent in the specific vegetable, cancer-fighting polyphenols, immune-boosting...
2 Foods You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store, According To A Cardiologist
If your goal is to prioritize your heart health in the upcoming new year, reevaluating your diet and eating habits is essential. We reached out to cardiologists, dietitians and other health experts to learn more about two types of foods and snacks (often found at the grocery store) that are best to skip for a healthier heart (your gut will also thank you!) Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Nitin Bhatnagar, M.D., cardiologist and holistic heart doctor, and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, cardiac dietitian at UCLA medical center.
Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory
NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
The Unexpected Spice That Can Boost Metabolism, Weight Loss And Digestion–We’re Adding It To Everything!
If you’re trying to lose weight or reset your gut, you’ve probably read time and time again about all the foods you should cut out. From sugar to processed carbs to alcohol, the list of foods we’re supposed to avoid for our health sometimes feels overwhelming. In fact, you may be wondering if there’s anything left to eat at all! Luckily, we’re here to tell you that there are still plenty of ingredients you can cook with in order to keep your body happy and healthy–in fact, certain foods and spices can actually help you lose weight and boost your digestion. That includes one versatile spice that tastes delicious in a whole range of meals and beverages: ginger.
Woman Forgot Carrots She Planted 7 Months Ago, and Her Discovery Is Massive
Maybe we can do this with more crops?
Is Peanut Butter Good For You?
Whether creamy or crunchy, peanut butter is a delicious staple in many pantries. You could just eat the yummy spread by the spoonful -- but should you?
Hot Chocolate Recalled as Holidays Approach
Tis' the season for a cup of warm hot chocolate…or not. For those excited to indulge in Christmas in a cup, they may have to find another brand other than Nestlé. Food Standards Agency reports that Nestlé UK is recalling AERO Hot Chocolate products because a small number of packs may contain small pieces of food-grade silica beads, making them unsafe to eat. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling the product. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and advise them what to do if they have bought the products. Customers who already have the product are encouraged not to eat them. Instead, dispose of the contents and send the lid of the jar, the empty sachet or the sleeve of the cups with the customer's name and address for a full refund to AERO Hot Chocolate Recall, PO BOX 205, Freepost 1374, York, YO91 1XB. Consumers can also call Nestlé UK free at 00800 63785385. It's not the only Christmas themed-product that has been recalled in recent weeks.
People Who Never Gain Weight Avoid This One Food, According to Nutritionists
In the midst of the holiday season, many of us are stressed about packing on extra pounds. Let’s face it: With so many parties and tempting treats (Christmas cookies and cocktails, anyone?), it’s difficult not to indulge. To manage your weight, it’s helpful to know what foods to...
2 Groceries You Should Stop Buying Immediately Because They’re So Bad For Your Heart
Grocery shopping can always feel daunting, but it can be especially difficult when you’re trying to stay healthy. With a whole store filled with what seems to be endless options, how can you know what’s good for you and what you should leave out of your cart? When it comes to heart health, it’s important to steer clear of foods that are high in sodium, sugar, and other processed ingredients—but some of them can still be hard to spot. To help you out, we checked in with an expert who pointed us towards a few types of foods you should be sure to skip next time you’re stocking up at the store.
The One Type Of Juice You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store Because It Leads To Belly Fat
Some people start their day with a cup of coffee. Some choose tea. Some go for water. And some opt for a nice, refreshing glass of juice. If you’re a juice fanatic, you’re certainly not alone. However, unfortunately, many of the processed fruit juices you find at the grocery store can be detrimental to your overall health and even lead to weight gain over time. They typically share one common pitfall: loads of added sugar, which can take a serious toll on your body.
5 foods that are traditionally eaten for luck in the New Year
New Year's Day is just around the corner, meaning it's time to write your resolutions and partake in the Greek custom of smashing plates before the clock strikes twelve. The special day is all about good fortune and prosperity. So, if you're looking to usher in more luck in 2023, be sure to also enjoy a plateful of lucky foods!
2 Collagen-Rich Beverages You Can Drink Every Day For Plumper, Firmer Skin
There’s no doubt you’ve heard the word “collagen” repeatedly when it comes to skin health and appearance. Collagen and elastin are the building blocks for firm, youthful-looking skin and as we age, we tend to lose both over time, which can result in more wrinkles, fine lines, and a less taut complexion. That’s why so many skincare products boast collagen as a top ingredient and why collagen supplements and powders are all the rage. But which collagen-rich products do the most for your skin? Turns out you can incorporate several beverages and foods into your diet that can support your skin and help boost collagen production.
Coffee filters .... Who knew!
And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
Burger King Menu Adds the 'Winter Whopper'
While ordering a burger may not be the first thing on many people's minds during the holiday season with so many festive cookies and cakes to contend with, there is a lot to keep up with at this time of year (Gifts! Parties! Shopping!) But with a third of Americans...
“Be grateful and eat it,” man orders his date lobster when she wanted chicken because ‘he’s not cheap’
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was younger I dated a lot. After I had my daughter and before I met my current boyfriend three years ago, I went through a period of time when online dating was my main hobby. I was serious about it, so I used OkCupid and eHarmony, not those phone apps that are so popular now like Tinder and Bumble. No, I wanted to dive deep into the men I was considering dating. Stalk them online for a while before meeting them, if you will.
Wendy's Has a Free Food Plan to Keep You From McDonald's, Burger King
The end of the year is always the busiest time -- whether we're bustling about buying holiday gifts for our loved ones or we're trying to get all those end-of-year appointments taken care of, everyone is out and about. This makes it an excellent time for fast-food restaurants. The more...
Can you still eat dark chocolate after study finds harmful heady metal content?
Fans of dark chocolate should make careful to double-check the safety of their preferred brands after a study discovered heavy metals in its ingredients. The bitter treat is more than simply a guilty pleasure for many chocolate lovers. It can be used as a mood booster, an energy booster, a reward at the end of a difficult day, or a well-received holiday gift.
