ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
WTOP

Chargers activate linebacker Joey Bosa from injured reserve

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Linebacker Joey Bosa has been activated off injured reserve and is expected to play for the Los Angeles Chargers when they host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. To make room for Bosa, the Chargers waived running back Sony Michel. Bosa returned to practice...
WTOP

Deebo Samuel set to miss 3rd straight game for 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel will miss Sunday’s game against Las Vegas, even after returning to practice for two days this week. Samuel has been sidelined since injuring his ankle and knee during a win over Tampa Bay on Dec. 11....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WTOP

Sports Betting Line

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
ARIZONA STATE
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit

Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
IOWA CITY, IA
New York Post

Claim the best Sports Betting Promo Codes for Ohio Launch Day

The new year is here and for Ohio residents that means online sports betting is going live today in the Buckeye State. Bettors can get their hands on loads of incredible betting offers and promo codes and join the excitement of sports betting in 2023. Check out the best sports betting promo codes on Ohio launch day: 1. BetMGM Sportsbook﻿ BetMGM is the best sportsbook for new Ohio bettors. This sportsbook offers multiple betting options, including a same-game parlay builder, live betting, and tons of alternative spreads and totals on different games. It has plenty of enticing futures markets as well, if...
OHIO STATE
WTOP

Hughes, Hischier lead Devils past Penguins 4-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jack Hughes had two goals and Nico Hischier added a short-handed goal, helping the New Jersey Devils beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 on Friday. New Jersey is 19-3-2 when Hischier records a point and 11-4-1 when Hughes scores. Dougie Hamilton also scored for the Devils, who...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy