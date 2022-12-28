Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Found Dead After Investigating Banks In MexicoStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
A Mother Of Five Vanished, Her Son Caught A Convicted Murderer Driving Her Car And The Police Lost All Her Case EvidenceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
Congressman Announces Cancer DiagnosisNews Breaking LIVE
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
D.C Council Unanimously Approved Measure to Make Changes to District’s Medical Cannabis ProgramWilliam DavisWashington, DC
Related
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BREAKING: Jammie Robinson leaving Florida State to declare for 2023 NFL Draft
This isn't the New Year's surprise that Seminole fans were hoping for.
WTOP
Chargers activate linebacker Joey Bosa from injured reserve
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Linebacker Joey Bosa has been activated off injured reserve and is expected to play for the Los Angeles Chargers when they host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. To make room for Bosa, the Chargers waived running back Sony Michel. Bosa returned to practice...
WTOP
Deebo Samuel set to miss 3rd straight game for 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel will miss Sunday’s game against Las Vegas, even after returning to practice for two days this week. Samuel has been sidelined since injuring his ankle and knee during a win over Tampa Bay on Dec. 11....
WTOP
Sports Betting Line
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit
Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
Herro's 3 as time expires gives Heat 126-123 win over Jazz
Tyler Herro made a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Miami Heat a 126-123 victory over the Utah Jazz
Claim the best Sports Betting Promo Codes for Ohio Launch Day
The new year is here and for Ohio residents that means online sports betting is going live today in the Buckeye State. Bettors can get their hands on loads of incredible betting offers and promo codes and join the excitement of sports betting in 2023. Check out the best sports betting promo codes on Ohio launch day: 1. BetMGM Sportsbook BetMGM is the best sportsbook for new Ohio bettors. This sportsbook offers multiple betting options, including a same-game parlay builder, live betting, and tons of alternative spreads and totals on different games. It has plenty of enticing futures markets as well, if...
WTOP
Hughes, Hischier lead Devils past Penguins 4-2
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jack Hughes had two goals and Nico Hischier added a short-handed goal, helping the New Jersey Devils beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 on Friday. New Jersey is 19-3-2 when Hischier records a point and 11-4-1 when Hughes scores. Dougie Hamilton also scored for the Devils, who...
Comments / 0