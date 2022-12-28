The new year is here and for Ohio residents that means online sports betting is going live today in the Buckeye State. Bettors can get their hands on loads of incredible betting offers and promo codes and join the excitement of sports betting in 2023. Check out the best sports betting promo codes on Ohio launch day: 1. BetMGM Sportsbook﻿ BetMGM is the best sportsbook for new Ohio bettors. This sportsbook offers multiple betting options, including a same-game parlay builder, live betting, and tons of alternative spreads and totals on different games. It has plenty of enticing futures markets as well, if...

OHIO STATE ・ 33 MINUTES AGO