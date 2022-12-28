Read full article on original website
Cook County State Attorney's Office Secretary Reported Missing From Richton Park, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichton Park, IL
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Chicago Heights Continues Ten Year Tradition As Harvey Park District Vendor Event Brings Joy In The South Land.South Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Things are Happening At Thunder Wrestling Club In Country Club HillsSouth Suburban NewsCountry Club Hills, IL
Emporium Beverage Depot Calls Dolton HomeSouth Suburban NewsDolton, IL
panoramanow.com
Hobart Indiana is THE Place For Live Entertainment
Bobcat Goldthwait performing New Years Eve in Hobart,. Robert Francis “Bobcat” Goldthwait (born May 26, 1962) is an American actor, comedian, director and screenwriter, known for his dark comedy stand-up act, delivered through an energetic stage persona with an unusual raspy and high-pitched voice. He came to prominence with his stand-up specials and his acting roles, including Zed in the Police Academy franchise and Eliot Loudermilk in Scrooged.
valpo.life
Twin Peaks Coming to Schererville
Twin Peaks is set to take over the former 7,778 SF Houlihan’s restaurant in Schererville’s Fountain Park Shopping Center. Twin Peak signed a long-term lease located at 1550 US-41 with plans to start the remodel in Q1 of 2023. The Texas-based chain bills itself as much more than your typical sports bar. Their lodge welcomes every guest with World Series walk offs and barrel-aged whiskey. The second you step inside, you’re surrounded by a lodge full of friendly and attentive Twin Peaks Girls serving up scratch food and their signature 29-degree beers.
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Safest Places to Live in Chicago
Safest Places to Live in Chicago: With its famous deep-dish pizzas, towering skyscrapers, art galleries, an impressive park system, and intriguing museums, Chicago is a thriving city that offers the perfect blend of natural surroundings with modern amenities to its residents. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“....
fox32chicago.com
Safe Haven Baby Box in Hammond to close immediately
HAMMOND, Ind. - The Safe Haven Baby Box located on Hohman Avenue in Hammond will no longer be available effective immediately. The baby box located at 5454 Hohman Ave. closed Friday. According to Franciscan Health Hammond and Safe Haven Baby Boxes, the Baby Box will eventually be relocated. Baby Boxes...
CBS News
Appeals court gives green light for Franciscan Health to close ER in Hammond, Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- The Indiana Court of Appeals on Friday overturned a lower court order and gave the green light for the hospital to close. The hospital had planned to close at the end of the year Saturday and will now do so. In a statement, the hospital said:
chambanamoms.com
Winter Fun in Chicago: Free Days at the Best Museums
Get your entire family into your favorite Chicago attractions for free on specific days this winter. Do you love visiting museums? Do you love visiting museums for FREE? We’ve put together our list of special days when we know Chicago museums offer free admission in January-March of 2023. Heading...
nwi.life
Northwest Medical Group Welcomes New Family Nurse Practitioner to Valparaiso
Northwest Medical Group recently welcomed nurse practitioner Ashleigh Peterson, DNP, APRN, FNP-C. Peterson joined the family medicine practice of Sudhakar Garlapati, M.D., at the Northwest Medical Group – Primary Care office located at 401 Wall St. in Valparaiso. Ashley Dickinson, CEO, Northwest Health, shared that adding new practitioners is...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised for their food.
nwi.life
National Homebuilding to Open Northwest Indiana Office
Century Complete has signed a lease to open an approximately 1,200 square foot office at 757 Indian Boundary Rd. Ste. 3 in Chesterton. This office will serve as a sales office for upcoming residential development in the area. According to their websites, Century Communities provides “streamlined finishes and floor plans while still being back by the quality construction and care that made them a top 10 U.S homebuilder.” Interested parties are encouraged to visit centurycommunities.com for more information.
'Travesty': Mayor furious as Hammond, Indiana's only hospital prepares to permanently close
"Would you want to be gasping for breath for 10 to 15 minutes extra when you have a hospital right here, that's been here for 120 years."
Andretti Indoor Karting and Games Hopes to Open in Schaumburg
The 8-acre entertainment district is expected to open sometime in 2024
Illinois Neighborhood Named Coolest In United States 2nd In World
A neighborhood in Illinois was named the coolest in the United States and the second coolest in the world. I like my neighborhood. I think it is a cool place to live but I know it is not making any cool lists. It is not even the coolest neighborhood in Rockford, let alone Illinois, the United States, or in the world.
nwi.life
Franciscan Health Crown Point physician receives St. Raphael Award
Franciscan Health Crown Point physician Zubair Dave, DO, was recently presented with the St. Raphael Award from the hospital’s nursing staff. Dr. Dave, an emergency department physician, received the award in recognition of his outstanding dedication, teamwork and respect for the nursing staff at Franciscan Health Crown Point and for his commitment to the mission and values of Franciscan Alliance.
hometownnewsnow.com
New Life Hoped for Old Firehouse
(La Porte, IN) - La Porte city planners are considering a proposal to renovate and repurpose and old fire station in town. The old firehouse at 910 State St., nestled comfortably next to the US 35 overpass, has recently been used as a senior center. But the building itself is a little elderly and needs rejuvenation.
warricknews.com
Franciscan asks judge to lift mandate to continue operating Hammond ER
HAMMOND — Franciscan Alliance is claiming that it cannot safely operate the emergency room at its Hammond hospital after Saturday, notwithstanding a judge's order it continue doing so for an additional nine months. In court documents filed Wednesday, Franciscan Health Hammond asked Lake Superior Judge Bruce Parent to lift...
hometownnewsnow.com
Boyd Goes Out With a Bang
(La Porte, IN) - Anyone who has talked to John Boyd will attest that the outgoing Sheriff is nothing if not a straight-shooter. His marksmanship isn’t bad either, as evidenced by this recent post from the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office:. Throughout Sheriff John T. Boyd’s 30 plus...
Schaumburg has plans for new entertainment district
CHICAGO (CBS) – The village of Schaumburg is moving ahead with plans to build a giant new entertainment district.Sources confirmed the village is finalizing the purchase of a chunk of land next to the Schaumburg Convention Center and Renaissance Hotel.Some of that space will be used to build Andretti Indoor Karting and Games.If it's anything like Andretti's other locations, it will include a go-kart track, laser tag, bowling, and a full restaurant and bar.The village trustees still must approve the sale.
PLANetizen
Chicago Sears Redevelopment To Include Medical Facility, Housing
A redevelopment project on the site of a former Sears store on Chicago’s West Side will include a 62,000 square foot medical facility and grocery store, reports Shamus Toomey for Block Club Chicago. According to the developers, “The grocery store and a residential area with 125 apartments and 25...
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One Powerball ticket sold in the Hoosier state is worth $50,000. Hoosier Lottery officials confirmed a ticket matching four out of the five numbers and the Powerball was sold in Saturday night’s jackpot drawing worth $186 million. The $50,000 winning ticket was bought in Gary, Indiana at the Mr. Fuel at 2945 Burr […]
WNDU
Local, veteran-owned Sweet Revenge Barbecue Company continues to grow
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Sweet Revenge Barbecue was created by Richard Lee and his son Michael in 2010, after finding a recipe book that had been hidden for more than 40 years. “The original recipe dates back to the civil war, and Grandma Emma’s grandma and great grandmother is...
