Woman, 36, almost passed out while walking. She was in heart failure due to COVID-19
When Jamie Waddell tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time in August, she was much sicker than she expected. After 10 days, she felt better and returned to school and work. But a few weeks later, she noticed she struggled to walk down the street without feeling faint. Soon, she couldn’t talk without getting winded. By Labor Day, she was so sick that she visited the emergency room, where she learned she had sepsis, pneumonia and heart failure.
'Miracle' As Kids Survive 2 Days in Mangled Car After Crash Killed Parents
The three children involved in the car crash were not rescued for 55 hours and have since been taken to hospital.
TMZ.com
Father of 7 Misses Chance at Heart Transplant Due to Canceled Flight Over Weather
A father from Alaska missed a lifesaving opportunity to receive a new heart after his Alaska Airlines flight was canceled due to the historic U.S. winter storm. Patrick Holland, who is battling congestive heart failure, was contacted by the University of Washington Medical Center on Dec. 22 saying he was next in line for a heart transplant.
Hundreds of tearful mourners attend vigil and lay flowers for four boys who tragically died falling into frozen Solihull lake
Hundreds of tearful mourners gathered to pay their respects at a second vigil to the four boys who died falling into a frozen lake in Solihull. The shaken community held a two-minute silence, left tributes and listened to a youth choir in memory of the four children at Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, West Midlands this afternoon on Saturday, December, 17.
I was run over by TWO Tube trains and suffered horrific injuries – no one heard my screams for 15 minutes
A WOMAN who suffered horrific injuries after being run over by two Tube trains said that no one heard her screams for 15 minutes. Sarah de Lagarde, 44, was travelling home from work on September 30 when she lost her footing and fell down the gap between the train and the platform edge.
