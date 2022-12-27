Read full article on original website
Kansas workers’ compensation system has gone from first to worst. We can fix it.
Kansas lawmakers have passed severe limits on workers' compensation benefits, writes Jess Cooper. They can start to fix the problem in 2023. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector) The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jeff Cooper is an attorney with the Cooper Law Office in Topeka and is chair of the workers’ compensation committee of the Kansas Trial Lawyers Association.
Will a new governor and shifting Legislature mean the expansion school choice in Arkansas?
A new governor and turnover in the state Legislature has proponents hopeful for the expansion of school-choice programs in the state during the 2023 legislative session. A coalition of Democrats and Republicans from mostly rural areas have blocked numerous school voucher bills in committee in past sessions. No legislation has...
Kelly administration opens inquiry into complaint about leadership of KHP aviation unit
The administration of Gov. Laura Kelly said an inquiry had been launched into allegations of a state employee and "concerned taxpayer" about potential misuse of aircraft by the Kansas Highway Patrol's aviation unit. The allegations center on pilots obtaining flight credentials of little use to the KHP and of using a helicopter for trips to Kansas City restaurants. (KHP Air Support Unit Twitter account)
Iowa’s public universities prepare program expansions in 2023, 2024
The University of Iowa's National Advanced Driving Simulator is being renamed the Driving Safety Research Institute to more accurately reflect the work the unit does. (Photo courtesy of University of Iowa) Iowa’s three public universities are planning to expand several programs over the next two academic years. Starting in...
Robust state tax revenue surplus in Kansas inspires kaleidoscope of reform proposals
TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly and the joint House and Senate tax committee agree the 2023 Legislature ought to work on bills addressing the state income tax cliff applicable to retirees with more than $75,000 in annual earnings. Under Kansas law, an individual or married couple is exempt from...
68th Montana Legislature kicks off Monday
One of the staircases leading to the legislative chambers of the state capitol in Helena, Montana. (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan) The 68th session of the Montana Legislature kicks off Monday, and a daunting to-do list awaits. With a Republican supermajority being sworn in, GOP legislators are...
Some uncertainty remains about big K-12 spending requests for upcoming Indiana budget
Legislators have to figure out how to fund K12 schools in the upcoming new budget. (Getty Images) Top K-12 education requests for Indiana’s next two-year budget plan center around new spending on literacy improvement initiatives and workforce readiness, as well as an increase to the K-12 tuition support formula.
Capitol Perspectives: The 50th Anniversary of Missouri’s Sunshine Law
The fall of 2023 will be the 50th anniversary of the legislative birth of Missouri’s Sunshine Law that provides the public with sweeping rights to documents, voting records and meetings of state and local governments. The Sunshine Law’s foundation has a long history. The 1972 Watergate scandal of...
New state attorney general seeks 19 resignations among staff
Newly elected Attorney General Brenna Bird, right, is seeking 19 staff resignations as she shifts the focus of the office with the departure of Tom Miller, left. (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch) The incoming, recently elected Iowa attorney general has asked for the resignations of 19 current staffers, including...
Alan Pratzel urged education and diversion as Missouri’s chief disciplinary counsel
Alan Pratzel, former chief disciplinary counsel, speaks at a disciplinary hearing at the St. Louis County Courthouse on April 11, 2022 (Pool photo via T.L. Witt). Most Missourians have never heard of Alan Pratzel or the system he led for 15 years. To lawyers in Missouri, however, Pratzel was often...
Leandro, ‘merit pay’ for teachers, role of superintendent and state board dominate NC education debates in 2022
North Carolina’s public schools won a key victory in November when the state Supreme Court upheld a lower court’s ruling and ordered the General Assembly to fork over millions of dollars to pay for a long overdue school improvement plan. The decision in the landmark Leandro school funding...
Seven issues we’re watching in the 2023 Colorado legislative session
A view of the CU Art Museum on the campus of the University of Colorado Boulder on Aug. 14, 2021. (Quentin Young/Colorado Newsline) This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at ckbe.at/newsletters. How to fund Colorado schools in ways that reflect student needs. How to...
Economists: Mental health, social spending will pay for itself
COLUMBUS, OH — AUGUST 26: Governor Mike DeWine addresses a gubernatorial forum hosted by the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) in partnership with the Ohio Association of Regional Councils (OARC), August 26, 2022, at the Hilton Columbus Downtown, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal / Republish photo only with original story)
Ohio Redistricting: The Sequel
COLUMBUS, OH — DECEMBER 13: Representatives from multiple organizations opposed to HJR 6 cast ballots in a mock election at a press conference, December 13, 2022, at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for Ohio Capital Journal) The new year could include many different developments...
In renaming things, N.J. policymakers hope words will move minds
State education officials aim to change the phrase "English language learner" to "multilingual learner" to honor a student's skill speaking multiple languages, rather than focusing on a deficit. (Photo by New Jersey Monitor) New Jersey politicians aren’t above name-calling. Knucklehead is one of Gov. Phil Murphy’s favorite insults, while...
Montana Republicans to form election integrity committee for 2023 session
The stairs of the Montana Capitol in Helena, Montana (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan). Montana Republicans will form a select committee for the 2023 legislative session to discuss the state’s elections laws and processes months after a judge struck down three voting laws they passed in 2021 that restricted voting access.
Montana to hold hearing on proposal to change requirements for Medicaid abortions
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (Photo by Eric Seidle/ For the Daily Montanan). Patients who need an abortion paid for through Montana Medicaid will need to provide personal information in advance of the service, such as last menstrual period, to prove “medical necessity,” according to a new rule proposed by the state Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Housing will be Oregon Legislature’s top focus in 2023, Democratic leader says
Oregon needs more construction and public sector workers to increase its housing stock. (Getty Images) Housing will remain a top focus when the Oregon Legislature returns to work in January, a top Democratic lawmaker tells the Capital Chronicle. Rep. Julie Fahey, D-Eugene and the House majority leader, recently met with...
TribCast: Evan Smith reflects on a career of watching Texas politics and media
Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith has spent more than 30 years in Texas journalism. (Annie Mulligan for the Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with outgoing Texas Tribune...
Colorado leaders reflect on one year anniversary of Marshall Fire
Aboard a Colorado National Guard helicopter, Gov. Jared Polis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, gets a flyover tour of Boulder County neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires the previous day. (Hart Van Denburg/CPR, pool) One year after the Marshall Fire destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses in Boulder County, Colorado leaders reflected...
