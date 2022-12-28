ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwell City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
newsfromthestates.com

Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit

Claims that the Wolfe Eye Clinic unfairly controls more than 70% of the Central Iowa market for vitreoretinal care will be argued next month before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. Wolfe Eye Clinic, also known as Wolfe Clinic, and three of its individual owner-physicians, Dr. Jared Nielsen, Dr. Kyle...
DES MOINES, IA
newsfromthestates.com

New state attorney general seeks 19 resignations among staff

Newly elected Attorney General Brenna Bird, right, is seeking 19 staff resignations as she shifts the focus of the office with the departure of Tom Miller, left. (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch) The incoming, recently elected Iowa attorney general has asked for the resignations of 19 current staffers, including...
IOWA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Crisis care centers to seek aid from state lawmakers in 2023

Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden speaks about Pivot Point, a crisis stabilization center set to open in 2023 in Rapid City. (Photo courtesy of Pennington County Sheriff's Office) Three crisis care centers in South Dakota that got a boost from federal funding are likely to seek additional state money for ongoing operations, and that could spark debate among legislators.
WATERTOWN, SD
newsfromthestates.com

Noem goes against board, victims’ families and review process to reduce prison sentences

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks to supporters on Nov. 7, 2022, in Rapid City. (Kevin Eilbeck for South Dakota Searchlight) When Gov. Kristi Noem reduced seven prisoners’ sentences recently, she overruled the Board of Pardons and Paroles in one case, went against some victims’ family members she hadn’t contacted, and may have violated her own executive order.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Iowa’s public universities prepare program expansions in 2023, 2024

The University of Iowa's National Advanced Driving Simulator is being renamed the Driving Safety Research Institute to more accurately reflect the work the unit does. (Photo courtesy of University of Iowa) Iowa’s three public universities are planning to expand several programs over the next two academic years. Starting in...
IOWA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Economists: Mental health, social spending will pay for itself

COLUMBUS, OH — AUGUST 26: Governor Mike DeWine addresses a gubernatorial forum hosted by the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) in partnership with the Ohio Association of Regional Councils (OARC), August 26, 2022, at the Hilton Columbus Downtown, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal / Republish photo only with original story)
OHIO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Colorado leaders reflect on one year anniversary of Marshall Fire

Aboard a Colorado National Guard helicopter, Gov. Jared Polis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, gets a flyover tour of Boulder County neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires the previous day. (Hart Van Denburg/CPR, pool) One year after the Marshall Fire destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses in Boulder County, Colorado leaders reflected...
COLORADO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

We can all do more to prevent roadway tragedies. This is how | Opinion

It’s a sobering fact: 360 lives were lost in crashes on our roads across metropolitan Washington, including Northern Virginia, in 2021. This represents a 12 percent increase in fatalities from the year prior, and the second year in a row that fatalities have risen. Serious injuries also rose, breaking a years-long downward trend.
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Capitol Perspectives: The 50th Anniversary of Missouri’s Sunshine Law

The fall of 2023 will be the 50th anniversary of the legislative birth of Missouri’s Sunshine Law that provides the public with sweeping rights to documents, voting records and meetings of state and local governments. The Sunshine Law’s foundation has a long history. The 1972 Watergate scandal of...
MISSOURI STATE
newsfromthestates.com

68th Montana Legislature kicks off Monday

One of the staircases leading to the legislative chambers of the state capitol in Helena, Montana. (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan) The 68th session of the Montana Legislature kicks off Monday, and a daunting to-do list awaits. With a Republican supermajority being sworn in, GOP legislators are...
MONTANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Study of 2021 Kansas health statistics finds slight increase in abortion rate, marriages

TOPEKA — Kansans had fewer homicides, more marriages and higher numbers of drug-related deaths in 2021, a recently released summary of the year’s statistics found. Heart disease remained the leading cause of death for Kansans in 2021, followed by cancer, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s 2021 summary, which was released Dec. 21.
KANSAS STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Montana Republicans to form election integrity committee for 2023 session

The stairs of the Montana Capitol in Helena, Montana (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan). Montana Republicans will form a select committee for the 2023 legislative session to discuss the state’s elections laws and processes months after a judge struck down three voting laws they passed in 2021 that restricted voting access.
MONTANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

State cabinet secretaries explained: How are they appointed, and what does the process look like?

Pennsylvania Capitol Building on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Harrisburg, Pa. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). In addition to signing and vetoing legislation and issuing executive orders, Pennsylvania’s governor has the authority to appoint officials to serve as the heads of statewide executive agencies, such as the Departments of Agriculture, Education, the state Insurance Commission, and more.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Kentucky Supreme Court rejects Beshear’s claim that legislature wrongly curbed his emergency powers

Citing legislative immunity, the Kentucky Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously rejected Gov. Andy Beshear’s claim that the legislature acted unconstitutionally when it curbed his emergency powers in 2021. The court ruled that the state Constitution grants lawmakers immunity from such lawsuits. The legislation in question was a response to...
KENTUCKY STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Shapiro’s top aides have close ties to the governor-elect

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro speaks with supporters at a campaign event on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. (Capital-Star photo by Peter Hall) With less than a month to go before inauguration day, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro has named four top aides who will serve in the governor’s office.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy