Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit
Claims that the Wolfe Eye Clinic unfairly controls more than 70% of the Central Iowa market for vitreoretinal care will be argued next month before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. Wolfe Eye Clinic, also known as Wolfe Clinic, and three of its individual owner-physicians, Dr. Jared Nielsen, Dr. Kyle...
New state attorney general seeks 19 resignations among staff
Newly elected Attorney General Brenna Bird, right, is seeking 19 staff resignations as she shifts the focus of the office with the departure of Tom Miller, left. (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch) The incoming, recently elected Iowa attorney general has asked for the resignations of 19 current staffers, including...
Crisis care centers to seek aid from state lawmakers in 2023
Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden speaks about Pivot Point, a crisis stabilization center set to open in 2023 in Rapid City. (Photo courtesy of Pennington County Sheriff's Office) Three crisis care centers in South Dakota that got a boost from federal funding are likely to seek additional state money for ongoing operations, and that could spark debate among legislators.
Alan Pratzel urged education and diversion as Missouri’s chief disciplinary counsel
Alan Pratzel, former chief disciplinary counsel, speaks at a disciplinary hearing at the St. Louis County Courthouse on April 11, 2022 (Pool photo via T.L. Witt). Most Missourians have never heard of Alan Pratzel or the system he led for 15 years. To lawyers in Missouri, however, Pratzel was often...
Noem goes against board, victims’ families and review process to reduce prison sentences
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks to supporters on Nov. 7, 2022, in Rapid City. (Kevin Eilbeck for South Dakota Searchlight) When Gov. Kristi Noem reduced seven prisoners’ sentences recently, she overruled the Board of Pardons and Paroles in one case, went against some victims’ family members she hadn’t contacted, and may have violated her own executive order.
Centering harm reduction, Maine group has already saved thousands of lives from overdoses
Chasity Tuell, Maine Access Points director of harm reduction services for the northern part of the state | Courtesy photo. During this year’s gubernatorial campaign, harm reduction emerged as a political flashpoint, with Republican candidate Paul LePage repeatedly attacking policies and practices aimed at reducing the effects of drug use.
Iowa’s public universities prepare program expansions in 2023, 2024
The University of Iowa's National Advanced Driving Simulator is being renamed the Driving Safety Research Institute to more accurately reflect the work the unit does. (Photo courtesy of University of Iowa) Iowa’s three public universities are planning to expand several programs over the next two academic years. Starting in...
Economists: Mental health, social spending will pay for itself
COLUMBUS, OH — AUGUST 26: Governor Mike DeWine addresses a gubernatorial forum hosted by the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) in partnership with the Ohio Association of Regional Councils (OARC), August 26, 2022, at the Hilton Columbus Downtown, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal / Republish photo only with original story)
Colorado leaders reflect on one year anniversary of Marshall Fire
Aboard a Colorado National Guard helicopter, Gov. Jared Polis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, gets a flyover tour of Boulder County neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires the previous day. (Hart Van Denburg/CPR, pool) One year after the Marshall Fire destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses in Boulder County, Colorado leaders reflected...
We can all do more to prevent roadway tragedies. This is how | Opinion
It’s a sobering fact: 360 lives were lost in crashes on our roads across metropolitan Washington, including Northern Virginia, in 2021. This represents a 12 percent increase in fatalities from the year prior, and the second year in a row that fatalities have risen. Serious injuries also rose, breaking a years-long downward trend.
Some uncertainty remains about big K-12 spending requests for upcoming Indiana budget
Legislators have to figure out how to fund K12 schools in the upcoming new budget. (Getty Images) Top K-12 education requests for Indiana’s next two-year budget plan center around new spending on literacy improvement initiatives and workforce readiness, as well as an increase to the K-12 tuition support formula.
Colorado health department to discontinue COVID-19 vaccine hotline at year’s end
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is winding down its operation of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline and will soon direct callers to a national phone number. Live assistance on the state’s vaccine hotline will end on Dec. 31. Instead, people will be directed to a hotline...
Capitol Perspectives: The 50th Anniversary of Missouri’s Sunshine Law
The fall of 2023 will be the 50th anniversary of the legislative birth of Missouri’s Sunshine Law that provides the public with sweeping rights to documents, voting records and meetings of state and local governments. The Sunshine Law’s foundation has a long history. The 1972 Watergate scandal of...
68th Montana Legislature kicks off Monday
One of the staircases leading to the legislative chambers of the state capitol in Helena, Montana. (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan) The 68th session of the Montana Legislature kicks off Monday, and a daunting to-do list awaits. With a Republican supermajority being sworn in, GOP legislators are...
Study of 2021 Kansas health statistics finds slight increase in abortion rate, marriages
TOPEKA — Kansans had fewer homicides, more marriages and higher numbers of drug-related deaths in 2021, a recently released summary of the year’s statistics found. Heart disease remained the leading cause of death for Kansans in 2021, followed by cancer, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s 2021 summary, which was released Dec. 21.
Montana Republicans to form election integrity committee for 2023 session
The stairs of the Montana Capitol in Helena, Montana (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan). Montana Republicans will form a select committee for the 2023 legislative session to discuss the state’s elections laws and processes months after a judge struck down three voting laws they passed in 2021 that restricted voting access.
State cabinet secretaries explained: How are they appointed, and what does the process look like?
Pennsylvania Capitol Building on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Harrisburg, Pa. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). In addition to signing and vetoing legislation and issuing executive orders, Pennsylvania’s governor has the authority to appoint officials to serve as the heads of statewide executive agencies, such as the Departments of Agriculture, Education, the state Insurance Commission, and more.
Will a new governor and shifting Legislature mean the expansion school choice in Arkansas?
A new governor and turnover in the state Legislature has proponents hopeful for the expansion of school-choice programs in the state during the 2023 legislative session. A coalition of Democrats and Republicans from mostly rural areas have blocked numerous school voucher bills in committee in past sessions. No legislation has...
Kentucky Supreme Court rejects Beshear’s claim that legislature wrongly curbed his emergency powers
Citing legislative immunity, the Kentucky Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously rejected Gov. Andy Beshear’s claim that the legislature acted unconstitutionally when it curbed his emergency powers in 2021. The court ruled that the state Constitution grants lawmakers immunity from such lawsuits. The legislation in question was a response to...
Shapiro’s top aides have close ties to the governor-elect
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro speaks with supporters at a campaign event on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. (Capital-Star photo by Peter Hall) With less than a month to go before inauguration day, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro has named four top aides who will serve in the governor’s office.
