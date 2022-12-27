ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

The Ringer

Governor John Dutton Wants to Take Montana Back to 1883

At Ruby’s Cafe, a quaint, sparsely populated diner in Missoula, John Dutton, the newly elected 26th governor of Montana, is quietly judging me for ordering my burger medium-well. Dutton has already finished his meal, a very, very rare steak. “Pull it out of the cooler and whisper fire to it,” he tells the waitress in his craggy rasp, though he smiles easily with her and the other employees at Ruby’s. With me there are no smiles. The best mood I provoke in John Dutton is a sort of mild indifference, but I’ll take indifference any day of the week with this man. He has worse moods.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Montana (-70°F!)

Discover the Coldest Place in Montana (-70°F!) Of all the states known for being cold, Montana is usually on most people’s top-5 list. This magnificently beautiful state has sweeping landscapes and rare wildlife, but they also have some of the most severe weather anywhere in the United States. Today, we are going to take a look at the coldest place in Montana, plus learn about some of the other regions in the state and how Montana wildlife handles the freezing cold. Let’s get started!
NBCMontana

Yellowstone National Park: Consider delaying travel into park

MISSOULA, Mont. — Yellowstone National Park sent out a text alert Wednesday morning, encouraging travelers to delay entrance into the park as an intense winter storm, followed by dangerous cold, hits Montana. The alert says there are hazardous road conditions requiring extreme caution near the Temporary North Entrance.
Daily Montanan

Gianforte appeals BLM decision, continues to fight against American Prairie, bison

The Gianforte administration has appealed the Bureau of Land Management’s decision to grant a 10-year grazing permit to American Prairie, the Bozeman-based organization dedicated to preserving prairie land and restoring bison to Montana’s plains. The appeal also indicates an increasingly acrimonious relationship between Montana’s executive branch and one of the largest landholders in the state. […] The post Gianforte appeals BLM decision, continues to fight against American Prairie, bison appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Mountain Journal

Doug Peacock Calls Out Loss Of Mother Griz And Cubs In Idaho

The longtime grizzly conservation activist argues in this opinion piece that fed, state actions are undermining their push to delist bears. Snow has returned to grizzly country, several feet at altitude, and most, but not all bears, have withdrawn to their winter dens. For those of us who care about the grizzly, this is indeed good news: The bears who go underground are usually safe for the winter while grizzlies who still roam the Greater Yellowstone region face the most dangerous time in the Great Bear’s long season. For grizzlies that stay out, late fall can be more lethal.
newsnationnow.com

More than 40 days later: No answers, no peace in Idaho killings

(NewsNation) — More than 40 days have passed since the killing of four University of Idaho students, and a suspect has not been named. The homicides occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 13 in Moscow, Idaho. The students killed were Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington;...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in North Dakota

North Dakota has some surprisingly large lakes including some of the largest man-made reservoirs in the country. Lake Sakakawea is a 360,000 acre lake in North Dakota that was built on the Missouri River with the Garrison Dam. Lake Oahe spreads across North Dakota and South Dakota, starting at the Oahe Dam and expands northward to Bismarck, ND. Devil’s Lake is the largest natural lake in North Dakota and covers 4,435-acres. But are these bigger lakes also the deepest lakes? What kind of fish love deep water lakes? How is the fishing in North Dakota’s deepest lake? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in North Dakota!
KIDO Talk Radio

Can You Guess Idaho’s Highest Natural Elevation Point?

It was International Mountain Day over the weekend, and that made me curious to know the tallest mountains and highest elevations points in Idaho. Before you keep scrolling for more pictures and details, do you know the highest elevation point in Idaho? Do you have any guesses? I’ll be honest, there’s no way I’d know this stuff if I wasn’t looking it up right now haha!
Salon

"There's just not enough": A water war is brewing over the dwindling Colorado River

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. On a crisp day this fall I drove southeast from Grand Junction, Colorado, into the Uncompahgre Valley, a rich basin of row crops and hayfields. A snow line hung like a bowl cut around the upper cliffs of the Grand Mesa, while in the valley some farmers were taking their last deliveries of water, sowing winter wheat and onions. I turned south at the farm town of Delta onto Route 348, a shoulder-less two-lane road lined with irrigation ditches and dent corn still hanging crisp on their browned stalks. The road crossed the Uncompahgre River, and it was thin, nearly dry.
KIDO Talk Radio

We asked, He Answered, Governor Little Bans TikTok In Idaho

Idaho Governor Brad Little signed an executive order that would ban TikTok on state owned phones. The governor's move follows our report urging the governor to follow the action of almost a half dozen governors. Multiple media outlets reported that Congress has introduced bipartisan legislation to ban the popular app across the nation.Governor was particularly harsh in his assessment of the China threat to Idaho and the nation.
