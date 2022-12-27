At Ruby’s Cafe, a quaint, sparsely populated diner in Missoula, John Dutton, the newly elected 26th governor of Montana, is quietly judging me for ordering my burger medium-well. Dutton has already finished his meal, a very, very rare steak. “Pull it out of the cooler and whisper fire to it,” he tells the waitress in his craggy rasp, though he smiles easily with her and the other employees at Ruby’s. With me there are no smiles. The best mood I provoke in John Dutton is a sort of mild indifference, but I’ll take indifference any day of the week with this man. He has worse moods.

