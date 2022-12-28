ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idyllwild-pine Cove, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California

The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Roger Marsh

California 6-year-old captures orb in sky

Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A six-year-old California witness at Redlands reported watching and photographing a bright orb-shaped object at about 5:06 p.m. on December 13, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
CALIFORNIA STATE
lostcoastoutpost.com

THE ECONEWS REPORT: California’s Third Shakiest Earthquake?

Humboldt’s Queen of Quakes, Dr. Lori Dengler professor emeritus of geology at CalPoly Humboldt, joins Gang Green to break down the recent 6.4 magnitude rumbler. It wasn’t just you: that was a big one! It was the third most “shaky” recorded earthquake in California’s history (as measured by peak ground acceleration), with 1.46 g-force of acceleration.
CALIFORNIA STATE
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Hemet, CA

Hemet is a city west of San Jacinto Valley in California's Riverside County. Those who want to explore Southern California's desert Oasis should visit this city. Despite its sleepy appeal, Hemet boasts many gorgeous attractions worth checking out. It may not be as popular as other California tourist attractions, but...
HEMET, CA
CBS 8

California's new 2023 jaywalking law explained

SAN DIEGO — In a matter of days, Californians will be permitted to jaywalk, within reason, without running the risk of a hefty fine. Starting Jan. 1, the Freedom to Walk Act officially becomes law, allowing pedestrians in California to jaywalk without fear of a ticket, as long as it's safe.
CALIFORNIA STATE
travelawaits.com

14 Beautiful California Towns Our Readers Love (2022)

California has always been a special place. Hundreds of years ago, pioneers and settlers chased its coastline in search of a better life, new opportunities, and famously — gold. All these years later, travelers from around the world are still seeking out all that glitters. But now, that means sun-soaked beaches, renowned food and wine destinations, and a diverse landscape that stretches from the majestic redwoods in the north to the wild desert expanse down south. Our readers have crisscrossed California and shared their favorite towns to visit. Here they are, in no particular order. Because let’s face it: They’re all golden.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 8

New 2023 California law cracks down on dangerous, deadly 'side shows'

SAN DIEGO — California will soon be cracking down even more on "side shows" or "street takeovers," which are becoming more and more common here in San Diego. Beginning Jan. 1, a new law hits the books allowing authorities to charge a driver with vehicular manslaughter if someone dies as a result of a side show or street racing.
SAN DIEGO, CA
foxla.com

3 SuperLotto Plus tickets bought in Southern California match 5 of 6 numbers

LOS ANGELES - Three lucky people who purchased SuperLotto Plus tickets in Southern California are big winners!. The California Lottery on Thursday revealed three tickets purchased in Alhambra, Fullerton, and San Diego, matched 5 of 6 numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. SUGGESTED: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640M as one...
ALHAMBRA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy