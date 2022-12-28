Read full article on original website
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California
The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
Photos and videos of Northern California’s damaging storm
From the Bay Area to the Central Valley and up to the Sierra Nevada, heavy rain and flooding has been impacting California communities. Here are images and videos that show how recent storms and flooding have affected Northern California.
Flooding prompts indefinite closure of major Bay Area highway and evacuation warnings in northern California neighborhoods
US Highway 101, one of California's most famous routes, is closed "indefinitely" as heavy precipitation and snow melt flooded roads, especially in the northern half of the state, officials said.
California 6-year-old captures orb in sky
Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A six-year-old California witness at Redlands reported watching and photographing a bright orb-shaped object at about 5:06 p.m. on December 13, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
lostcoastoutpost.com
THE ECONEWS REPORT: California’s Third Shakiest Earthquake?
Humboldt’s Queen of Quakes, Dr. Lori Dengler professor emeritus of geology at CalPoly Humboldt, joins Gang Green to break down the recent 6.4 magnitude rumbler. It wasn’t just you: that was a big one! It was the third most “shaky” recorded earthquake in California’s history (as measured by peak ground acceleration), with 1.46 g-force of acceleration.
California witness describes oval object on fire falling to ground level
The intersection of the 15 Freeway and Duncan Canyon Road, Fontana, CA.Photo byGoogle. A California witness at Fontana reported watching a large, oval-shaped object falling from the sky that appeared to be on fire at about 7:23 p.m. on October 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This California Resort Has The 'Deepest Snow' In America
Here's where you can find it.
Watch: Snowy owl makes rare visit to Southern California
Birdwatchers in southern California were treated to a rare spectacle when a snowy owl was spotted perching on the roof of an Orange County home.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Hemet, CA
Hemet is a city west of San Jacinto Valley in California's Riverside County. Those who want to explore Southern California's desert Oasis should visit this city. Despite its sleepy appeal, Hemet boasts many gorgeous attractions worth checking out. It may not be as popular as other California tourist attractions, but...
Stop Blaming Californians For Not Being Happy In Idaho Anymore
Stop blaming Californians for your unhappiness in Idaho. Yes, Idaho has for the last five years led the country in population growth. With an estimated 1.9 million people in Idaho, it shows no signs of slowing down. Don't worry people moving here don't want to change the political climate here in Idaho.
How an atmospheric river will affect California's Central valley
An atmospheric river is set to bring a great deal of rain and snow to California leaving 17 million people under winter weather alerts. NBC News’ Savannah Sellers breaks down what atmospheric rivers are as it is not the first one to hit the Western U.S. this week. Dec. 29, 2022.
Final Forecast: Strong Storm System to Move into Southern California Later Today, Tonight, and into New Years Day
Southern California Weather Force has issued the final forecast for rain, snow, and wind projections within the strong storm system that has been expected here within the Raiden Storm Pattern so read on for details …
Evacuation warning issued for parts of Antelope Valley due to risk of mudflows ahead of rain
An evacuation warning was issued for parts of the Antelope Valley due to possible mud and debris flows.
California's new 2023 jaywalking law explained
SAN DIEGO — In a matter of days, Californians will be permitted to jaywalk, within reason, without running the risk of a hefty fine. Starting Jan. 1, the Freedom to Walk Act officially becomes law, allowing pedestrians in California to jaywalk without fear of a ticket, as long as it's safe.
travelawaits.com
14 Beautiful California Towns Our Readers Love (2022)
California has always been a special place. Hundreds of years ago, pioneers and settlers chased its coastline in search of a better life, new opportunities, and famously — gold. All these years later, travelers from around the world are still seeking out all that glitters. But now, that means sun-soaked beaches, renowned food and wine destinations, and a diverse landscape that stretches from the majestic redwoods in the north to the wild desert expanse down south. Our readers have crisscrossed California and shared their favorite towns to visit. Here they are, in no particular order. Because let’s face it: They’re all golden.
KQED
Million Year Old Ecosystem Dying Off In San Bernardino Mountains
On the tops of the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California lies plants that exist nowhere else in the world. The Pebble Plains ecosystem is more than a million years old. It’s an old expert at adapting to a changing climate, and yet, it’s dying out faster than ever before.
New 2023 California law cracks down on dangerous, deadly 'side shows'
SAN DIEGO — California will soon be cracking down even more on "side shows" or "street takeovers," which are becoming more and more common here in San Diego. Beginning Jan. 1, a new law hits the books allowing authorities to charge a driver with vehicular manslaughter if someone dies as a result of a side show or street racing.
Watch: California woman receives 100 portable heaters she never ordered
A California woman is trying to get to the bottom of an unusual mystery after being inundated with about 100 packages, each containing a portable heater.
Harrah’s Resort SoCal guest wins $1.4M jackpot
A Harrah's Resort Southern California guest won one of the largest jackpots handed out in the region this year, casino officials said.
foxla.com
3 SuperLotto Plus tickets bought in Southern California match 5 of 6 numbers
LOS ANGELES - Three lucky people who purchased SuperLotto Plus tickets in Southern California are big winners!. The California Lottery on Thursday revealed three tickets purchased in Alhambra, Fullerton, and San Diego, matched 5 of 6 numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. SUGGESTED: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640M as one...
