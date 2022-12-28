ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Ice Fishing Taking a Turn for the Better in Central MN

The extreme cold weather last week combined with occasional strong winds counteracted the wet heavy snow that fell in Central Minnesota a couple of weeks ago. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says ice conditions turned out way better than expected due to the wind moving the snow on the ice along with the extreme cold weather freezing it solid. Schmitt indicates many Central Minnesota lakes now have a foot of ice but cautions ice anglers that ice depth may not be uniform throughout every lake.
2023 Could Be Starting Off With a Winter Storm

If your New Years' resolution is to get back in shape, a great way to do that is to shovel. Lucky for you Mother Nature might be helping out with your goals. With the warmer temps we have had lately, there is potential for a large winter storm to hit the first week of January. The National Weather Service shared their prediction for the risk of heavy snow from January 6th through the 8th, but it might not be the snow we have to worry about...
Ways to Celebrate the New Year in Minnesota

Celebrating the upcoming new year can come in a variety of ways. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON to highlight some fun things for Minnesotans to take part in. New Year Events. Minnesota Children’s Museum, St. Paul, Friday, Dec. 30: Party at the special Sparklerama event from...
Crusader Christmas Classic in St. Cloud This Week

Cathedral is hosting a 3-day Crusader Christmas Classic Wednesday-Friday this week at Cathedral High School. The event will feature 6 varsity boys and 6 varsity girls teams participating in this event. Wednesday, 12/28. 11:00am - Melrose vs. Concordia Academy (H) - G 12:30pm - Melrose vs. Concordia Academy (H) -...
17 Graduate from ﻿St. Cloud-based Enterprise Academy

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- The Initiative Foundation, the Central Minnesota Community Empowerment Organization (CMCEO) and Higher Works Collaborative celebrated the graduation of 17 new entrepreneurs dedicated to building their homegrown business ideas in the Greater St. Cloud area. The St. Cloud entrepreneurs recently completed the Enterprise Academy—an Initiative Foundation...
What Will Become of This Building in St. Cloud?

The City of St. Cloud has relocated their City Hall to the old Tech High School building. When the city took on the old high school building they also took on the media services building along Division Street/Highway 23. The building continues to be up for sale. St. Cloud Community...
This Killing Spree Started in Minnesota and ended with Versace

Designer Gianni Versace. He was murdered in South Florida in 1997. His murderer was Andrew Cunanan who never actually made it to trial. Cunanan was one of America's Most Wanted fugitives and was never caught. He was found dead in July of 1997 after committing suicide 8 days after shooting Versace in broad daylight on the front steps of his home. That is where his killing spree ended, but it actually began a few months earlier in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
M Health Releases 2022 Top Baby Names

UNDATED (WJON News) - As the year comes to an end, M Health Fairview officials say Charlotte and Theodore are the top Minnesota baby names in 2022. M Health Fairview has released the most popular names for the 13,300 babies born at its 10 Minnesota hospitals. M Health Fairview’s Top...
Numerous Cars Stolen in St. Cloud, Waite Park

Waite Park Police are reporting a theft of license plates on the 500 block of 2nd Avenue South. Waite Park Police is also reporting a burglary on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South where a plastic winter sled, photo albums and yearbooks were taken from an opened garage. Waite...
[OPINION] Is this Minnesota’s Favorite “dip”?

When I was growing up I found it fascinating at the amount of foods that people in Minnesota will put ketchup on. It's like Minnesota's favorite "dip". I do understand that it's not an actual dip. It's really just a condiment like mustard or bbq sauce or something like that, and that Minnesota's favorite dip is probably more like onion dip But still. Why put ketchup on so many things?
Tickets On Sale For Annual Mardi Gras Fundraiser

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Catholic Charities largest fundraiser is scheduled for next month. The annual Mardi Gras celebration supports Catholic Charities Emergency Services and Domus Transitional Housing. Catholic Charities Executive Director Steve Pareja says this gala-style event is one of the most entertaining evenings of the year. It's truly...
