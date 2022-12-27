Read full article on original website
Related
How the Hell Did This Snowy Owl End Up in the O.C.?
A snowy owl has settled in Orange County, California, delighting local residents and befuddling bird experts, who are wondering how it ended up there. The raptor, accustomed to the arctic, showed up in Cypress, about 25 miles from Los Angeles, a few weeks ago. “It’s like seeing Santa Claus on a beach,” Nancy Caruso, a marine biologist, told The New York Times. “Like that out of place, but cool.” While snowy owls do travel southward in winter, it’s extremely rare to see one near southern California, said Lori Arent of the University of Minnesota’s Raptor Center.Read it at The New York Times
100.5 The River
Grand Rapids, MI
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0