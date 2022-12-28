ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

California's Top Pizza Restaurants: A Foodie's Guide

If you're a fan of delicious, gooey, and perfectly-topped pizzas, you've come to the right place. California is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country, and in this guide, we'll be sharing some of our top picks for where to find the best pizza in the Golden State.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

The best restaurant in California, according to Guy Fieri

(NEXSTAR) – Of all the classic restaurants in California, one 120-year old tavern in a small beach town has stolen Guy Fieri’s heart. Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, many have put their trust in Fieri when it comes to home style cooking, cheap eats and comfort food. It is estimated that Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants for his popular Food Network television show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California

The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

L.A. Zoo lights up with Pride

The Los Angeles Zoo, in partnership with LA Pride, will host a family-friendly LGBTQIA+ edition of L.A. Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow on Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 6 to 10 p.m. The zoo welcomes all LGBTQIA+ friends, families and allies to celebrate the new year at the zoo’s reimagined, wildlife-centric LED lights display showcasing over 30 of the zoo’s most beloved animals including giraffes, elephants, orangutans, lemurs, koalas and condors, along with other charismatic inhabitants.
LOS ANGELES, CA
capitalandmain.com

Time to Leave, But Nowhere to Go

(This is the final story of a three-part series.) One way or another, Sarah Fay’s life will soon change. In early November, her 82-year-old grandmother, Pat Fowler, announced that she will sell the house that she bought in the mid-1960s and that she is moving to Riverside County. Grandma...
CULVER CITY, CA
a-z-animals.com

These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs

These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs. In Riverside County, California, there is a private railroad. It was previously owned by the Kaiser Steel Corporation and currently owned by Kaiser Ventures, Inc. Its name is Eagle Mountain Railroad (EMRR). It spans 51 miles. At one point, it was a road used to haul iron. That was only until 1986 when the owners removed the last two locomotives.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
southarkansassun.com

CalWORKs: The California program providing a boost for struggling families

The California Work Opportunity and Responsibility to Kids (CalWORKs) program offers short-term financial aid and employment-focused resources to families with minor children who have low income and assets, according to a report by Marca on December 28, 2022. Based on the state’s released guidelines, most eligible adults in California, including...
CALIFORNIA STATE
getnews.info

Legacy Wealth Estate Planning Attorneys Opens New Location in Spring Valley Las Vegas for Probate and Estate Planning Legal Services

“In addition to estate planning, Legacy Wealth Estate Planning Attorneys also has a strong track record in probate litigation.”. Legacy Wealth Estate Planning Attorneys is pleased to announce the opening of their new office at 4145 S Grand Canyon Dr., Suite 106b in Las Vegas, NV. Legacy Wealth Estate Planning...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTLA

California woman hits monster casino jackpot on Christmas

Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California to deliver a Christmas gift to a lucky gambler. A woman from Baldwin Park, just east of Los Angeles, hit a $300,000 jackpot on a slot machine Christmas morning, the casino announced. The woman, who did not want her […]
TEMECULA, CA
Washington Examiner

Los Angeles homeless commandeer streetside public EV charging stations

Homeless Los Angeles residents have taken over electric vehicle charging stations throughout the city, setting up encampments with all the comforts of home, such as televisions, barbecues, and furniture. Videos uploaded Thursday on Twitter by @alexdatig gave a tour of various streets where charging stations overrun with homeless have no...
LOS ANGELES, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Redlands, CA

Redlands is a peaceful city in San Bernardino County, California. It is full of history and charm, making it an excellent destination for travelers. From beautiful buildings to fascinating exhibits, Redlands has plenty to offer. However, what separates this city from the crowd is its culinary offerings. With so many...
REDLANDS, CA
BizReport.com

How To Get Business License In California: Free Guide 2022

Getting a business license in California can be a daunting experience for business owners; however, you can continue reading through this guide as we inform you about the process to apply for a business license in the state of California and why this is such a crucial step to becoming a legal entity.
CALIFORNIA STATE

