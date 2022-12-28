ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, NJ

WPG Talk Radio

NJ Man Turns Himself in After Brutal Murder in Monmouth County

The murder of a man in Oceanport late Friday night is under investigation but the suspect has turned himself into police in Neptune Township. Oceanport Police responded to Gosselin Avenue in Fort Monmouth around 9:40 on Friday night and found 41-year old Amad Jones, who previously resided in Oceanport, on the road suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Monmouth County Proseucutor Raymond Santiago.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily News

Daughter charged in fatal Brooklyn stabbing of dad confesses: ‘I bashed his head in with a hammer’

The Brooklyn woman arrested in a lethal family dispute confessed in gruesome detail to the brutal killing of her father and the near-fatal stabbing of her kid sister, the Daily News has learned. “I came out of the bedroom and I saw my father on (the) couch sleeping, and I bashed (his) head in with a hammer,” read the chilling admission from Nikki Secondino, as provided by a law enforcement ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Beach Radio

OCEANPORT, NJ
Beach Radio

4 juveniles charged — teen fatally stabbed in Union City, NJ

UNION CITY — Two 15-year-olds and two 16-year-olds are charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a city teen. Charges against the juveniles suggest that 15-year-old Allen Flores was the victim of an armed robbery in the area of 40th Street and New York Avenue on the evening of Dec. 20. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead from an apparent stab wound.
UNION CITY, NJ
Toms River, NJ
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey.

