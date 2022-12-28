Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York City Arrested An Innocent Mother In The Disappearance Of Her Son: And He Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooklyn, NY
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
Over 16,000 New York Nurses From 8 Different Hospitals Plan To Strike From January 9Abdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
pix11.com
Armed suspects steal over $40,000 in New York City robbery pattern: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two suspects are being sought by the police in connection with a citywide armed robbery pattern, one of which $40,000 cash was stolen, police said on Saturday. In each of the robberies, a group of suspects jump out of a vehicle wearing ski masks and...
New York City Arrested An Innocent Mother In The Disappearance Of Her Son: And He Is Still Missing
Patrick Kennedy Alford Jr.Photo byThe Charley Project. On December 26, 2009, Jennifer Rodriquez lost custody of her three children after she was arrested on theft charges and admission of drug use, reports the NY Daily News.
Christmas Day murder in Jersey City, NJ leaves one dead
JERSEY CITY — A local man is charged with murder for the killing of another city resident on Christmas Day. According to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office, 46-year-old Khaliq Lockett was shot in the torso on Sunday around 6 p.m. Jersey City cops responded to the scene near the...
17-year-old boy fatally shot in Brooklyn apartment building, suspect at-large
A 17-year-old boy was shot to death in a Brooklyn apartment building Friday night, according to police. The teenager was found unconscious with a gunshot wound to his back.
3 Suspects Lead Cops On Chase In Westchester After Stealing Vehicle, 1 Still On Loose: Police
Three suspects charged with stealing a vehicle failed to avoid capture after leading police on a lengthy chase in Westchester County, authorities said. The chase happened on Thursday, Dec. 29 around 1:30 p.m., when police in New Rochelle were told that a stolen vehicle had entered the city aft…
Another unhappy New Year for family of man fatally shot by Newark officer
It will be two years ago Sunday that Carl Dorsey III was fatally shot by a Newark police detective in a chaotic scene captured on a black-and-white surveillance video, and this New Year’s Day promises to be another unhappy one for the family of the 39-year-old truck driver and father of three.
Man robbed at gunpoint outside his car in Bayonne, NJ, police say
BAYONNE — Individuals in ski masks struck a man repeatedly with their handguns before fleeing with valuables that the victim was attempting to unload from his car, according to police. The 49-year-old victim suffered lacerations to his head and face and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Gone in 60 seconds: Burglars steal $200,000 in jewelry from Howell, NJ home
HOWELL —The owners of a house where burglars stole an estimated $200,000 worth of jewelry in less than a minute on Monday afternoon have posted a $5,000 reward for information leading to their arrest. Security camera footage captured images of the two masked burglars in the woods watching a...
NJ Man Turns Himself in After Brutal Murder in Monmouth County
The murder of a man in Oceanport late Friday night is under investigation but the suspect has turned himself into police in Neptune Township. Oceanport Police responded to Gosselin Avenue in Fort Monmouth around 9:40 on Friday night and found 41-year old Amad Jones, who previously resided in Oceanport, on the road suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Monmouth County Proseucutor Raymond Santiago.
Daughter charged in fatal Brooklyn stabbing of dad confesses: ‘I bashed his head in with a hammer’
The Brooklyn woman arrested in a lethal family dispute confessed in gruesome detail to the brutal killing of her father and the near-fatal stabbing of her kid sister, the Daily News has learned. “I came out of the bedroom and I saw my father on (the) couch sleeping, and I bashed (his) head in with a hammer,” read the chilling admission from Nikki Secondino, as provided by a law enforcement ...
70-year-old man identified as driver in fatal Brooklyn crash over bridge into LIRR yard
Authorities on Saturday released the preliminary findings in an investigation into a crash that sent a 70-year-old man and 60-year-old woman careening over the side of a bridge into a Long Island Rail Road trainyard 40 feet below Friday.
Police: Burglars Hitting Fort Lee Shopping Center Parking Lots Busted By Undercover Unit
Two members of a Queens burglary crew who've been hitting Fort Lee shopping centers were fast at work when an undercover team of police caught them in the act, authorities said. Plainclothes Anti-Crime Unit officers and detectives have been keeping an eye on Plaza West on Bergen Boulevard amid a...
New Jersey man turns himself in after brutal murder in Oceanport, NJ
The murder of a man in Oceanport late Friday night is under investigation but the suspect has turned himself into police in Neptune Township. Oceanport Police responded to Gosselin Avenue in Fort Monmouth around 9:40 pm on Friday night and once on the scene found 41-year old Amad Jones, who previously resided in Oceanport, on the road suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Monmouth County Proseucutor Raymond Santiago.
NYPD arrests daughter in connection to fatal stabbing of father in Bensonhurst
A 22-year-old has been arrested in connection to a home stabbing incident that took place in Bensonhurst at 6 a.m. on Thursday morning.
Three New York men arrested after shoplifting escalates to car chase in Middletown, NJ
Several hours after a bank robbery in Middletown Township on Wednesday morning, there was a shoplifting incident that took place mid-afternoon which led to a police pursuit car chase. Middletown Police said they received a call around 3:30 pm on Wednesday after an employee at the Verizon store on Route...
Brooklyn dad arrested in death of 4-month-old son; shaken baby syndrome suspected
A Brooklyn father was arrested this week in the death of his four-month-old son in a suspected case of shaken baby syndrome, police said Friday.
After Middletown bank robbery along Route 35, male suspect sought by FBI, police
MIDDLETOWN — Police on Wednesday were investigating a township bank robbery reported at a branch along Route 35, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago confirmed. Around 10:40 a.m., Middletown police responded to a call from the Valley National Bank within Kohl’s Plaza. According to law enforcement, a male suspect...
4 juveniles charged — teen fatally stabbed in Union City, NJ
UNION CITY — Two 15-year-olds and two 16-year-olds are charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a city teen. Charges against the juveniles suggest that 15-year-old Allen Flores was the victim of an armed robbery in the area of 40th Street and New York Avenue on the evening of Dec. 20. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead from an apparent stab wound.
They Targeted Corner Lots: Duo Charged In $150K Burglary Spree At Nassau County Homes
Two men are facing charges in connection with a string of burglaries on Long Island. Joshua Mellado-Gonzalez, age 32, and Mauricio Fuentes-Jimenez, age 31, both of Queens Village, were arrested by Nassau County Police on Thursday, Dec. 29. Investigators said the pair was responsible for a dozen break-ins around the...
Woman arrested for fatally stabbing dad, critically wounding sister in Brooklyn
One person was killed and two people were injured in a stabbing during an apparent home invasion in Brooklyn on Thursday morning, police said.
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 0