Duran Duran, fresh off an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, was among the super talents to ring in 2023 during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest. Performing from Times Square, the band rocked out their biggest hits, like “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “The Reflex” and “Rio.” It was a cap off to an incredible comeback year for the 80’s rock legends. The guys beat the cold by all wearing large, plush coats, and were thankfully spared the torrential downpour the put other performances in NYC in jeopardy.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 35 MINUTES AGO