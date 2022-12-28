ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Duran Duran Rocks Out Times Square With Incredible New Year’s Eve Performance

Duran Duran, fresh off an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, was among the super talents to ring in 2023 during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest. Performing from Times Square, the band rocked out their biggest hits, like “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “The Reflex” and “Rio.” It was a cap off to an incredible comeback year for the 80’s rock legends. The guys beat the cold by all wearing large, plush coats, and were thankfully spared the torrential downpour the put other performances in NYC in jeopardy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Cops Shoot Suspect After Knife Attack Near NYC Ball Drop

A suspect swung a machete-style blade at two NYPD cops just outside the secure area where revelers were gathered to ring in the new year—and was then shot by one of the cops. None of the injuries were life-threatening, according to NBC New York. It unfolded a couple of hours before the midnight ball drop in Times Square, and some revelers waiting to get into the area reportedly ran in panic.Read it at NBC New York
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy