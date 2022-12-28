Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Jammie Robinson leaving Florida State to declare for 2023 NFL Draft
This isn't the New Year's surprise that Seminole fans were hoping for.
Falcons Activate OL Matt Hennessy from IR; Starter vs. Cardinals?
The Atlanta Falcons offensive line has received a boost ahead of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Backup center and left guard Matt Hennessy, who's been out since suffering a knee in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers, has officially been activated from injured reserve. Initially designated to return...
NFL Mock Draft: Georgia Star Stays Home With Falcons?
Today could be the final game of Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter's collegiate career. But he may not have to move too far to start his NFL journey. In NFL Draft Bible's final mock draft of the 2022 calendar year, he projects that the Atlanta Falcons will take Carter with the sixth overall pick.
Cardinals vs. Falcons: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Tickets
The Atlanta Falcons are kicking off the final homestand of the season as they host the Arizona Cardinals. It's a battle between backup quarterbacks for the second week in a row as third-round pick Desmond Ridder draws his third career start. He'll face David Blough, who will start his first NFL game since 2019.
Falcons Injury Report: TE Feleipe Franks OUT vs. Cardinals; Who Else?
The Atlanta Falcons will be without three players for Sunday's home contest against the Arizona Cardinals ... and the list has a chance to grow. Tight end Feleipe Franks (concussion), safety Jovante Moffatt (calf) and offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (knee) have all been ruled out for Sunday, while starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson (calf) is questionable.
'Real Dude' Desmond Ridder, Falcons Rookie Trio Creates 'Issue' for Cardinals
The Atlanta Falcons have lost six of their last seven games, watching their once-promising playoff hopes come crashing down with two weeks left to play. But the Falcons have also seen their rookie class grow up right in front of them, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Sporting...
Cowboys send battered Titans to sixth straight loss
Dak Prescott threw two second-half touchdown passes to Dalton Schultz and the Dallas Cowboys clinched their second straight 12-win season with a 27-13 victory over the injury-ravaged Tennessee Titans on Thursday night in Nashville, Tenn. Prescott was 29 of 41 passing for 282 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for...
Falcons Facing Cardinals DE J.J. Watt in His Penultimate Game
The Atlanta Falcons (5-10) are one sleep away from 2023 ... and their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (4-11). For one NFL legend, it will be one of his final games on an NFL field. Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt announced his retirement from the NFL Tuesday morning via social...
CFP Begins with Georgia Heavily Favored to Repeat
Welcome to another holiday weekend loaded with tons of sports action. College Football Playoff semifinals, the penultimate week of the NFL regular season, the fantasy football championship. It’s all happening. Keep reading to prepare yourself for all three as the calendar flips from 2022 to 2023 tonight. In today’s...
Saban: Lack of ‘Energy Vampires’ Made Bowl Prep Enjoyable
Alabama is often preparing for a College Football Playoff appearance this time of year, so it can be tough for players on the team to get up for non-Playoff bowl games. However, this year that doesn’t seem to be an issue. Coach Nick Saban said this year’s practices have...
Chris Fowler had outstanding call of Kenny McIntosh eaten by ‘turf monster’
Chris Fowler was on his A-game for the College Football Playoff semifinal between Georgia and Ohio State during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday night. The longtime announcer was calling the game with his partner Kirk Herbstreit for ESPN. Fowler was on top of every development and describing things with great enthusiasm. His call of... The post Chris Fowler had outstanding call of Kenny McIntosh eaten by ‘turf monster’ appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Five Spicy Predictions for the Atlanta Hawks in 2023
There is no getting around it; the Atlanta Hawks had a miserable 2022. Over the past calendar year, the team underachieved on the court while the front office fell apart. While it is normal to be hopeful about the new year, the current trajectory of the organization is troubling. Below are our five boldest predictions for the Hawks in 2023.
