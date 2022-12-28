Read full article on original website
Cardinals vs. Falcons: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Tickets
The Atlanta Falcons are kicking off the final homestand of the season as they host the Arizona Cardinals. It's a battle between backup quarterbacks for the second week in a row as third-round pick Desmond Ridder draws his third career start. He'll face David Blough, who will start his first NFL game since 2019.
'Real Dude' Desmond Ridder, Falcons Rookie Trio Creates 'Issue' for Cardinals
The Atlanta Falcons have lost six of their last seven games, watching their once-promising playoff hopes come crashing down with two weeks left to play. But the Falcons have also seen their rookie class grow up right in front of them, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Sporting...
Falcons Activate OL Matt Hennessy from IR; Starter vs. Cardinals?
The Atlanta Falcons offensive line has received a boost ahead of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Backup center and left guard Matt Hennessy, who's been out since suffering a knee in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers, has officially been activated from injured reserve. Initially designated to return...
NFL Mock Draft: Georgia Star Stays Home With Falcons?
Today could be the final game of Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter's collegiate career. But he may not have to move too far to start his NFL journey. In NFL Draft Bible's final mock draft of the 2022 calendar year, he projects that the Atlanta Falcons will take Carter with the sixth overall pick.
CFP Begins with Georgia Heavily Favored to Repeat
Welcome to another holiday weekend loaded with tons of sports action. College Football Playoff semifinals, the penultimate week of the NFL regular season, the fantasy football championship. It’s all happening. Keep reading to prepare yourself for all three as the calendar flips from 2022 to 2023 tonight. In today’s...
College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit
Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
Report: 49ers QB Trey Lance Undergoes Second Surgery on Ankle
Trey Lance, who began the 2022 campaign as the 49ers’ starting quarterback, underwent a second ankle surgery, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The 22-year-old’s operation was to “remove hardware” inserted during his first surgery. Rapoport reported Lance experienced irritation with the hardware. While he reportedly will be on crutches for a couple of weeks, the quarterback is expected to be back for OTAs in the spring. He was declared out for the season in September after breaking his fibula and tearing ligaments.
Falcons Facing Cardinals DE J.J. Watt in His Penultimate Game
The Atlanta Falcons (5-10) are one sleep away from 2023 ... and their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (4-11). For one NFL legend, it will be one of his final games on an NFL field. Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt announced his retirement from the NFL Tuesday morning via social...
Falcons WR Cameron Batson Arrested; Cut Coming?
The Atlanta Falcons are monitoring the situation involving wide receiver Cameron Batson and his arrest from local police Saturday morning. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Batson was stopped by Atlanta police Saturday around 2 a.m. The police attempted to arrest Batson for drinking while driving but an altercation took place.
Falcons Injury Report: TE Feleipe Franks OUT vs. Cardinals; Who Else?
The Atlanta Falcons will be without three players for Sunday's home contest against the Arizona Cardinals ... and the list has a chance to grow. Tight end Feleipe Franks (concussion), safety Jovante Moffatt (calf) and offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (knee) have all been ruled out for Sunday, while starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson (calf) is questionable.
Saban: Lack of ‘Energy Vampires’ Made Bowl Prep Enjoyable
Alabama is often preparing for a College Football Playoff appearance this time of year, so it can be tough for players on the team to get up for non-Playoff bowl games. However, this year that doesn’t seem to be an issue. Coach Nick Saban said this year’s practices have...
Five Spicy Predictions for the Atlanta Hawks in 2023
There is no getting around it; the Atlanta Hawks had a miserable 2022. Over the past calendar year, the team underachieved on the court while the front office fell apart. While it is normal to be hopeful about the new year, the current trajectory of the organization is troubling. Below are our five boldest predictions for the Hawks in 2023.
