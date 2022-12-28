Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Clayton News Daily
NFL Mock Draft: Georgia Star Stays Home With Falcons?
Today could be the final game of Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter's collegiate career. But he may not have to move too far to start his NFL journey. In NFL Draft Bible's final mock draft of the 2022 calendar year, he projects that the Atlanta Falcons will take Carter with the sixth overall pick.
BREAKING: Jammie Robinson leaving Florida State to declare for 2023 NFL Draft
This isn't the New Year's surprise that Seminole fans were hoping for.
Clayton News Daily
Cowboys send battered Titans to sixth straight loss
Dak Prescott threw two second-half touchdown passes to Dalton Schultz and the Dallas Cowboys clinched their second straight 12-win season with a 27-13 victory over the injury-ravaged Tennessee Titans on Thursday night in Nashville, Tenn. Prescott was 29 of 41 passing for 282 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for...
Clayton News Daily
'Real Dude' Desmond Ridder, Falcons Rookie Trio Creates 'Issue' for Cardinals
The Atlanta Falcons have lost six of their last seven games, watching their once-promising playoff hopes come crashing down with two weeks left to play. But the Falcons have also seen their rookie class grow up right in front of them, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Sporting...
Clayton News Daily
Falcons Injury Report: TE Feleipe Franks OUT vs. Cardinals; Who Else?
The Atlanta Falcons will be without three players for Sunday's home contest against the Arizona Cardinals ... and the list has a chance to grow. Tight end Feleipe Franks (concussion), safety Jovante Moffatt (calf) and offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (knee) have all been ruled out for Sunday, while starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson (calf) is questionable.
Clayton News Daily
CFP Begins with Georgia Heavily Favored to Repeat
Welcome to another holiday weekend loaded with tons of sports action. College Football Playoff semifinals, the penultimate week of the NFL regular season, the fantasy football championship. It’s all happening. Keep reading to prepare yourself for all three as the calendar flips from 2022 to 2023 tonight. In today’s...
Clayton News Daily
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic fined $25K for kicking ball
The NBA fined Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic $25,000 on Friday for kicking a ball into the stands. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Hawks' 108-107 home loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. Bogdanovic finished that game with 14 points off the bench, including three 3-pointers. Bogdanovic,...
Clayton News Daily
Birthday boy LeBron James has season-high 47, Lakers top Hawks
LeBron James celebrated his 38th birthday by scoring a season-high 47 points to help the visiting Los Angeles Lakers erase a 15-point deficit and beat the Atlanta Hawks 130-121 on Friday. James made a season-high 18 field goals and was 4-for-6 on 3-point attempts. He added 10 rebounds and nine...
